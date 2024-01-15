Asian Film Awards 2024: Check out the full list of nominees

The nominations for the Asian Film Awards 2024 are here. The annual awards ceremony recognises and celebrates excellence in Asian cinema. It also promotes and recognises Asian films and their talent and helps boost the Asian film industry through year-round initiatives. Organisers announced the nominations at The Langham with the theme of “Together, we tell story”.
For the 17th edition, there are four Youth Ambassadors for the first time. The four superstars Liu Kuan-Ting (Taiwan), Mario Maurer (Thailand), Miyazawa Hio (Japan), and Will Or (Hong Kong) expressed their gratitude for being selected as ambassadors via a recorded video message. Keep reading to find out who earned a nomination at the Asian Film Awards!
‘Evil Does Not Exist’ and ‘12.12: The Day’ lead with six nominations
The AFA17 Jury President, director Kiyoshi Kurosawa and jury members chose nominees in 16 categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress and Actor, Best Screenplay, and more. This year, Evil Does Not Exist and 12.12: The Day received the most nods with six nominations each followed by Snow Leopard and Paradise with four nods each. Evil Does Not Exist also got nominations in four technical categories.
In the acting categories, Hong Kong actor Tony Leung gained a nomination for Best Actor again. Yakusho Koji who won the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival also received a nomination. After winning Best New Actress at the Blue Dragon Film Award, Go Min-si was also recognised for her performance in the Best Supporting Actress category.
However, notable names such as the late composer Sakamoto Ryuichi and late actor Lee Sun-kyun did not receive posthumous nominations for Monster and Sleep respectively. Also missing are notable films such as Cobweb in the Best Costume category and Bhutan’s The Monk and the Gun which made it to the Oscars shortlist for Best International Feature Film. The nominations have always been dominated by films from Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan. But this year, films from Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, and many others also made the cut.
The winners will be announced on March 10 at the Xiqu Centre, West Kowloon Cultural District. See the full Asian Film Awards nomination list below.
Full list of Asian Film Awards 2024 nominees
Best Film
- 12.12: The Day
- Evil Does Not Exist
- Paradise
- Perfect Days
- Snow Leopard
Best Director
- Kim Sung-soo — 12.12: The Day
- Gu Xiaogang — Dwelling by the West Lake
- Hamaguchi Ryusuke — Evil Does Not Exist
- Kore-eda Hirokazu — Monster
- Prasanna Vithanage — Paradise
Best Actor
- Hwang Jung-min — 12.12: The Day
- Wu Kang-Ren — Abang Adik
- Shen Teng — Full River Red
- Yakusho Koji — Perfect Days
- Tong Leung Chiu Wai — The Goldfinger
Best Actress
- Jiang Qinqin — Dwelling by the West Lake
- Jung Yu-mi — Sleep
- Zhou Dongyu — The Breaking Ice
- Audrey Lin — Trouble Girl
- Rinko Kikuchi — YOKO
Best Supporting Actor
- Park Hoon — 12.12: The Day
- Jack Tan — Abang Adik
- Nakamura Shido — Kubi
- Park Jung-min — Smugglers
- Sean Wong — Time Still Turns the Pages
Best Supporting Actress
- Hamabe Minami — Godzilla Minus One
- Rachel Leung — In Broad Daylight
- Tsutsui Mariko — Last Shadow at First Light
- Go Min-si — Smugglers
- Wan Fang — Snow in Midsummer
Best New Director
- Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir — City of Wind
- Pham Thien An — Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell
- Dominic Sangma — Rapture
- Amanda Nell Eu — Tiger Stripes
- Nick Cheuk — Time Still Turns the Pages
Best Newcomer
- Tergel Bold-Erdene — City of Wind
- Awat Ratanapintha — Doi Boy
- Yoyo Tse — Fly Me to the Moon
- Wang Yibo — Hidden Blade
- Shirata Mihaya — Last Shadow at First Light
Best Screenplay
- Hamaguchi Ryusuke — Evil Does Not Exist
- Sakamoto Yuji — Monster
- Prasanna Vithanage, Anushka Senanayake — Paradise
- Jason Yu — Sleep
- Pema Tseden — Snow Leopard
Best Editing
- Kim Sang-bum — 12.12: The Day
- Hamaguchi Ryusuke, Yamazaki Azusa — Evil Does Not Exist
- Matthieu Laclau — Only the River Flows
- A. Sreekar Prasad — Paradise
- Nick Cheuk, Keith Chan Hiu Chun — Time Still Turns the Pages
Best Cinematography
- Lee Mo-gae — 12.12: The Day
- Kitagawa Yoshio — Evil Does Not Exist
- Chengma Zhiyuan — Only the River Flows
- Azamat Dulatov — Qas
- Matthias Delvaux — Snow Leopard
Best Original Music
- Umebayashi Shigeru — Dwelling by the West Lake
- Ishibashi Eiko — Evil Does Not Exist
- Akmaral Mergen — Qas
- Anon Ch Momin — Rapture
- Lee Dong-june — Road to Boston
Best Costume Design
- Tim Yip — Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms
- Kurosawa Kazuko — Kubi
- Yoon Jung-hee — Smugglers
- Elaine Ng — Snow in Midsummer
- Man Lim Chung — The Goldfinger
Best Production Design
- Cho Hwa-sung — Concrete Utopia
- Mitsumatsu Keiko — Monster
- Zhang Menglun — Only the River Flows
- Daktse Drundrup — Snow Leopard
- Eric Lam — The Goldfinger
Best Visual Effects
- Eun Jae-hyun — Concrete Utopia
- Douglas Hans Smith — Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms
- Yamazaki Takashi, Shibuya Kiyoko, Takahashi Masaki, Nojima Tatsuji — Godzilla Minus One
- Jin Jong-hyun — The Moon
- Allen Wei, Ahdee Chiu, Ding Yanlai, Eric Xu — The Wandering Earth II
Best Sound
- Kim Hyun-sang — Concrete Utopia
- Yang Jiang, Zhao Nan — Creation of the Gods I: King of Storms
- Inoue Natsuko — Godzilla Minus One
- Vuong Gia Bao, Xander Toh — Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell
- Tu Duu-Chih, Wu Shu-Yao — Snow in Midsummer