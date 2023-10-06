Review: ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ brings the franchise back to form

Ubisoft fulfils its promise that this title will be a return to the game’s roots. Here’s our review of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has gone a little stale as of late. Its pivot to being more of an RPG and action-oriented in Origins was refreshing—at the time. But two titles later, many have started to clamour for a return to how things were, back when stealth and parkour were the main tools in a player’s arsenal to complete missions. With Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft proves it’s listening to the fanbase. Although there are a few snags, it’s good to see Assassin’s Creed back to its old self once again.

[Hero image: Ubisoft]

Returning to its roots: here’s our review of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Back to basics

Ever since Assassin’s Creed Mirage was announced, Ubisoft made it clear that its goal was to bring the franchise back to its roots with this title. That doesn’t mean it just reverted to the old systems used in Syndicate or Unity, but Mirage is able to actually take some of the new features from recent games like Valhalla and Odyssey and combine them with the many things we all loved about the original games pre-Origins.

Stealth, for example, is once again the name of the game. While the RPG-oriented titles limited stealth kills according to your level, Mirage utilises the old system wherein anyone—and I mean anyone—can be a victim of your hidden blade. If you think that makes things easier, think again. Infiltrating fortresses and restricted areas requires strategy and a keen eye if you’re going to sneak through all the guards. Thankfully, Ubisoft has kept the “drone” feature in the form of Enkidu, your faithful bird companion that can scout locations and tag enemies.

Along with stealth, parkour makes a big comeback. Yes, you could parkour in the recent titles too but without much satisfaction unlike in the pre-Origins days. In fact, parkouring in Valhalla and Odyssey was really more like being Spider-Man. If it’s a wall, you can climb it. Mirage brings back the limitation of having to figure out where the handholds are to properly scale a structure. This is very evident in the viewpoints you have to synchronise, turning it into a sort of puzzle every time you climb one of the towers.

Welcome to Baghdad

The city itself is also designed to be parkoured. The rolling fields of England and the sprawling mountains of Greece were majestic, but the alleyways of Baghdad are a perfect parkour playground. Look up at the rooftops and you can chart a way to parkour through the city, which is especially helpful when you’ve got guards chasing after you because your notoriety might be high. That’s another thing that makes a return, which will keep you from just slaughtering enemies out in the open.

The map this time around is significantly smaller than the previous two titles, but this is the perfect example of smaller is better. It seems that because of the smaller scale of the map, Ubisoft was able to make everything more lively. The city proper of Baghdad is bustling with life. Even the desert wildlife gives the wilderness a little bit of colour and vibrancy. It’s definitely better than having such a large map which is just… well, dead.

Smaller and simpler is better

It’s not just the map that’s significantly smaller this time around. The main story itself can be finished in less than a day. The game follows Basim, who Valhalla players will know, and his journey to becoming an assassin. He eventually uncovers a conspiracy involving the Order (later known as the Templars) in Baghdad and must do what he can to stop them.

It’s a pretty straightforward story, which means that it is quite predictable. To be fair, those who’ve completed Valhalla already know what Basim’s story is since this takes place before that. But what’s refreshing here in Mirage is that there are no complicated plotlines of gods/aliens and a link to the modern day that makes you scratch your head in confusion. Well, there is a little (again, if you’ve finished Valhalla, you’ll know), but that’s about it. As simple, as predictable, and as short as the story is, I found that I preferred it more over the overly complicated and severely disjointed stories of previous titles that just seem to want to ram all this plot down your throat.

That’s another thing Mirage has also accomplished: not being bloated with so much content that it’s just overwhelming. The missions are simple to understand and straightforward thanks to an Investigation tab in the menu to help you keep track. Even the skill tree has been simplified, something I am so grateful for after Valhalla’s still confusing tree. The map isn’t littered with icons. Mirage, it seems, was made on the principle of simplicity—and it definitely works.

The Verdict

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is smaller, shorter, simpler… and better. It delivers on Ubisoft’s promise to bring back the franchise to its roots while also incorporating things that worked from the RPG-driven titles. The setting of Baghdad is utterly gorgeous, and the level design allowing players to parkour with great satisfaction is something I missed dearly so I’m glad it’s back.

I know Ubisoft said that they were going to continue making RPG-based AC titles, but I’d like to suggest that what they started in Mirage is the best path forward. Things can be improved and bugs are around though it’s nothing a patch couldn’t fix, but Assassin’s Creed Mirage is definitely a step in the right direction.

Rating: 4/5

Reviewed on a PlayStation 5