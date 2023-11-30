‘Assassin’s Creed Syndicate’ is free for PC until December 6

Time to go back to Victorian-era London. One of the best entries in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, is free for a limited time.

Before the Assassin’s Creed franchise took the RPG action route (though it returned to its roots with Mirage), there was Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. The game let players loose in 18th-century Victorian London and was a follow-up to the bug-ridden Syndicate, which was released just a year before. It was received very well when it was released back in 2015. Unbeknownst to players, it also marked the end of an era. The next title in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Origins, steered the franchise in a brand new RPG direction.

If you’re someone who loved the classic Assassin’s Creed era, which was why Mirage was also so enjoyable for me, then now is the perfect time to get nostalgic. Ubisoft has made Assassin’s Creed Syndicate free on its store, but it’s only free for a limited time.

[Hero image: Ubisoft]

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is free in the Ubisoft Store until December 6

The 2015 game saw players take control of two main characters for the first time: twin siblings Evie and Jacob Frye. The two Assassins arrive to discover London under Templar rule, and so they seek to liberate it little by little. Along the way, they make allies of notable figures like Alexander Graham Bell, Charles Dickens, Florence Nightingale, and Queen Victoria herself.

Syndicate would be named by many outlets as one of the best games of 2015. Game Informer ranked it as the second-best game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise in 2020. Over the years, it would become a fan-favourite with many still playing the game until today.

If you’re one of the few who haven’t played it though, then grab the chance to get it for free from the Ubisoft Store on your PC. The offer ends on December 12 at 2pm UTC (9pm Bangkok time). You have to set up a Ubisoft account if you don’t have one already.