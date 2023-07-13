A Barbie TARDIS from Doctor Who appeared in London

In the crossover event we never knew we needed, Doctor Who’s iconic police box materialised in London decked out in Barbie pink.

We’re less than ten days away from the release of what could possibly be the cinema event of the century but people have already been riding the Barbie wave for a while. The marketing for this film is bar none one of the best we’ve seen in a long time, what with the simple pink billboard with the film’s release date and the more recent Ken music video that just exudes Kenergy.

The London premiere for Barbie recently concluded, and of course, everything and everyone was emblazoned in the signature pink. But there was also a surprising appearance that paid homage to the film and one of its stars: the TARDIS, the Doctor’s ship in Doctor Who, was spotted near Tower Bridge painted in pink.

[Hero image: Twitter @bbcdoctorwho]

The Doctor Who TARDIS has appeared in London painted in Barbie pink

A little bit of nerdy background for those not in the know: the TARDIS is the ship on which the Doctor, the eponymous character of the show, travels in time and space. There’s a whole story behind why it’s called that and why it’s also a blue police box, which I’m not going to get into unless I want to start ranting, but the important thing is that it’s iconic. And when I say “iconic”, I mean it’s iconically a blue police box.

So a pink TARDIS is definitely something new. While it’s pretty obvious why it’s pink, the Doctor Who Twitter account also made it abundantly clear by tweeting, “Come on TARDIS, let’s go party.” If you don’t get that reference, you can leave.

However, the pink TARDIS is more than just the British show commemorating the London premiere of Barbie. One of the show’s stars is Ncuti Gatwa, who is famous for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education and who was also announced to be the brand new Fifteenth Doctor last year. He plays a Ken in Barbie, so the pink TARDIS was just a fitting homage to him and the film.

The pink TARDIS has dematerialised! Where could it be heading? 🤔 Thanks to all the #DoctorWho fans who turned up at Tower Bridge to take photos! 💖💖 pic.twitter.com/soGYfUI21M — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 12, 2023

A following tweet from the Doctor Who account has confirmed the TARDIS has now “dematerialised”, but has hinted that it may perhaps pop up somewhere else.

Doctor Who fans have a few more months to wait before the Christmas specials, which mysteriously sees the return of David Tennant in the role of the Doctor except he’s the Fourteenth Doctor. It’s confusing for everyone else but Whovians will understand.

However, the good news is that Barbie is only just a few more days away and is set to release nationwide here in Thailand on July 20.