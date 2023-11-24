10 anime series like ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for true fans of Yuji Itadori’s adventures

Love Jujutsu Kaisen? Check out Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, Hell’s Paradise and other highest-rated anime like Jujustu Kaisen to binge-watch.

Ever since its debut in October 2020, the action-packed Jujutsu Kaisen has soared in popularity, becoming a top-rated show globally. The anime series’ high-intensity battles, comedic moments, relatable characters and compelling antagonists have swiftly attracted a vast array of fans. With such powerful storytelling and a mixture of dark themes, it is quite obvious that viewers crave more anime like Jujutsu Kaisen that can match a thrilling blend of excitement and depth.

Penned and illustrated by Gege Akutami, the JJK world sees the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student, who possesses immense physical strength despite having no interest in sorcery. When a cursed talisman, known as a Sukuna’s Finger, is unsealed, Yuji inadvertently becomes involved in the world of curses and jujutsu, a mystical art used to combat them.

Things get more interesting when Yuji encounters Megumi Fushiguro, a jujutsu sorcerer, and learns about the existence of curses and the danger they pose to humanity. He decides to join Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical High School to learn jujutsu and prevent the powerful curses, including the fragments of the malevolent curse, Sukuna, from causing havoc. As part of the school’s mission, Yuji, Megumi and the talented Nobara Kugisaki take on various missions to exorcise curses and protect people.

Currently, the anime’s second season is ongoing and showcasing its Shibuya arc. While the plot might be interesting, fans have to wait patiently every week for a new episode. So, why not watch similar animes side by side? To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of animes like Jujutsu Kaisen.

So without further ado, here are the animes to add to binge on if you love everything supernatural and magical.

10 anime series to watch if you love ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

1. Attack on Titan (2013)

In a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction due to giant humanoids known as Titans, who devour humans, survivors hide in the confines of enormous walled cities. The series follows Eren Yeager, his adoptive sister Mikasa Ackerman and their friend Armin Arlert as they join the military to fight Titans following a devastating attack on Yeager’s hometown and the tragic loss of his mother.

Attack on Titan has mystery elements and abundant violence to create an ideal atmosphere for Jujutsu Kaisen enthusiasts. The iconic series is famous for its fascinating plotline that keeps audiences hooked.

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

2. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009)

Set in a fictional world with alchemy as a central concept, the plot follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who use alchemy to try to bring their mother back to life after her death. However, when their forbidden experiment goes wrong, Edward loses his left leg and Alphonse loses his entire body. In a desperate attempt to save his brother, Edward sacrifices his right arm to bind Alphonse’s soul to a suit of armour.

The series follows the brothers as they embark on a quest to find the Philosopher’s Stone, a powerful alchemical artefact that could help them restore their bodies. Along the way, the brothers uncover dark secrets and confront various dilemmas.

Similar to the conflict in Jujutsu Kaisen where humans combat curses, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood showcases alchemists confronting their inner sins that take the form of monsters. This distinct storyline makes it an essential watch for any anime enthusiast.

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

3. Demon Slayer (2020)

Demon Slayer stands as one of the contemporary anime industry’s finest offerings in 2023. Much like the latest season of Jujutsu Kaisen, this series features a core trio of protagonists navigating the world, engaging in battles against demons while the main character combats curses within the storyline.

The series is set in Japan during the Taishō era, wherein Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy earns a living by selling charcoal. One day, he returns home to find his entire family slaughtered and his sister, Nezuko, turned into a demon. He somehow survives and sets on to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and find a way to turn Nezuko back into a human. These slayers are trained to combat supernatural creatures that prey on humans, using different types of sword techniques.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

4. Chainsaw Man (2022)

Chainsaw Man should be on anyone’s list, who has watched and liked Yuji’s adventures as it is also set in the dark fantasy genre and is animated by the same animation studio as JJK, Mappa. Another resemblance between the two is that this series also boasts a central trio of characters, a formidable mentor figure, an inner entity residing within the protagonist and formidable adversaries that pose significant challenges.

The series chronicles Denji’s journey as a destitute young man, who enters a pact merging his body with a devil resembling a dog named Pochita. This fusion grants Denji the remarkable ability to morph parts of his body into chainsaws. He eventually becomes a member of the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a government organisation dedicated to combating devils whenever they pose a threat to Japan.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

5. Black Clover (2017)

Asta and Yuno are two orphans raised in a church in the Clover Kingdom. In a world where magic is everything, Yuno displays prodigious magical talent while Asta appears to have no magical abilities. However, Asta’s determination leads him to acquire a powerful anti-magic sword, the Grimoire of Anti-Magic. The plot follows Asta and Yuno as they aim to become the Wizard King, the strongest mage in the Clover Kingdom. Along their journey, they join the Magic Knights and face various challenges, enemies and rivalries.

Both Jujutsu Kaisen and Black Clover are animes where the protagonists are blessed with interesting powers and follow many similar tropes.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

6. Bleach (2004)

Just like Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach offers a thrilling and action-packed storyline that captivates fans. Ichigo Kurosaki is a teenager with the ability to see ghosts and his life takes a serious turn when he unintentionally acquires the powers of a Soul Reaper, a celestial being responsible for protecting the living world from evil spirits known as Hollows. He is tasked with defending humanity from Hollows and helping guide the souls of the deceased to the afterlife in the Soul Society. As the series unfolds, he forms alliances with other Soul Reapers and encounters various threats, including powerful enemies, corrupt organisations and complex situations.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

7. Hell’s Paradise (2023)

Gabimaru the Hollow, an infamous assassin receives a death sentence after getting captured while on a mission. However, his indestructible body defies all execution attempts, leading executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri to believe that his deep love for his wife unconsciously preserves his life. Sagiri presents Gabimaru with a unique opportunity — if he can locate the legendary Elixir of Immortality hidden in Shinsenkyo, a mystical realm recently uncovered southwest of the Ryukyu Kingdom, he can earn a complete pardon from the Shogunate for all his crimes.

Hell’s Paradise presents grotesque body horror and chilling visuals that would enthral Jujutsu Kaisen lovers. It showcases diverse casts wielding unique abilities and weapons to confront their enemies.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

8. Noragami (2014)

Yato, a minor god dreams of having many followers. However, he doesn’t have a single shrine dedicated to him and works odd jobs to earn money to fulfil his wishes. One day, while trying to save a girl named Hiyori Iki from an oncoming bus, Yato is hit by the bus. This accident causes Hiyori’s soul to frequently slip out of her body, leading her to discover the existence of the spirit world. Hiyori seeks Yato’s help, and in return, she becomes involved in his world of gods and spirits. Alongside Yato, she meets Yukine, a troubled and deceased boy who becomes Yato’s weapon. Together, they embark on various adventures and encounters with other gods and spirits while dealing with the consequences of their actions.

Besides its supernatural themes, in Noragami, we see a group of young individuals confront spirits that thrive on human emotions, much like Jujutsu Kaisen.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

9. The God of High School (2020)

Who doesn’t love a witty trio fighting off the bad guys? The God of High School has managed to encompass the essence of dark themes like JJK.

In this series, Jin Mori participates in a martial arts tournament called The God of High School (GOH), which promises to grant the winner any wish they desire. He is an exceptionally skilled fighter, who practices a form of taekwondo passed down in his family. He’s determined to prove his skills in the tournament and fulfil a promise he made to his grandfather. As the tournament progresses, Jin encounters other participants, Han Daewi and Yu Mira, each with their motivations for joining the competition. The trio forms a close bond as they face off against various opponents, each with unique fighting styles and abilities. However, as the tournament intensifies, darker forces and mysterious entities become involved, revealing a grander scheme behind the competition.

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

10. Dead Mount Death Play (2023)

Capturing supernatural components like Jujutsu Kaisen, Dead Mount Death Play is a 2023 anime series set in an alternate realm.

Sir Shagrua Edith Lugrid stands on the brink of defeating a necromancer known as the Corpse God. However, using a magical skill, the Corpse God manages to reincarnate into an entirely different world, landing in modern-day Shinjuku. Here, they inhabit the body of a boy named Polka Shinoyama, just as he falls victim to an assassin’s blade. Believing that this new world might offer the tranquillity they sought in their previous life, the Corpse God adopts Polka’s identity. Seizing this opportunity for a fresh start, they quickly integrate themselves into the underground realm of Shinjuku, aligning with a woman named Clarissa and her circle of followers.

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

