From the new H&M collab to us wondering if we’ll die from Bangkok pollution, here is the round up of some of the spiciest memes of February 2023.

Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s caused from all the pollution just walking down the street. Seriously, we’re scared we won’t die from old age at this point. Netflix is also rolling out some tomfoolery with their sharing accounts, and Chinese spy balloons are floating over the US—it’s a whole vibe this February. All of these news snippets and more, presented in the format we adore most: memes.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Peggy Anke/Unsplash ]

This month in memes: February 2023

Material gworls

Someone’s salty

I’m not walking 20 minutes in thick smog

Oh don’t look up

This is officially a Miley Cyrus stan account

They already have TikTok so what’s the point of another spying method?

Pamela Anderson deserves ALL the flowers

The mask isn’t for Covid, honey

Waiting for this to roll out so I can move my money to HBO

Is it fog or smog? Guess we’ll never know