facebook
Home > Entertainment > This month in memes: October 2023
This month in memes: October 2023
Entertainment
31 Oct 2023 06:42 PM

This month in memes: October 2023

Vichayuth Chantan
Writer, Bangkok

Don’t we just love to see Taylor Swift on our timelines everyday? Here’s a meme about that, and more for October 2023.

October has been quite a month. The rain never really stopped, and we were stuck in places for who knows how many hours. Jada Pinkett Smith has also be trending for the wrong reasons, as per usual. All of those and more, presented in the format we love and adore: memes.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Andre Mouton/Unsplash]

This month in memes: October 2023

Can’t wait to see a hundred stories about Taylor Swift

100 baht motorcycle taxi rides, we love to see it

And don’t forget the room of tax auditing

Fashion Week was a lot less glam than we anticipated

Okay but we do wanna visit though

So he slapped someone for a roommate?

We saw how that went in Midsommar

And you know well they’re pushing lunch for this meeting

But don’t worry about that, we have a pizza party coming

Dude with a Sign is actually a very creative costume idea

Entertainment Social Media memes
You might also like ...
This month in memes: October 2023

Vichayuth Chantan

Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.