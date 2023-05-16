10 thriller novels to add to your reading list

Looking for a new pageturner? Check out these 10 thriller novels.
With a racing heart and adrenaline rushing through your body, you turn another page thinking just one more. However, you realise you’re too deep and won’t be able to put the book down until it’s finished. A good thriller novel not only has the power to keep avid readers hooked but can also bring anyone out of their reading slump.
Some good ol’ mystery and suspense can elevate a fiction lover’s experience any day by setting them on a quest for the unknown from the comfort of their home. Keeping one engrossed with multiple twists and turns until the very last page, a thriller novel has the ability to turn the reader into an active participant. The stories give us an escape from our mundane lives with the help of mysterious fictional characters and their unbelievable adventures.
No wonder the genre is brimming with so many bestsellers. From Dan Brown’s popular Da Vinci Code and Patricia Highsmith’s memorable The Talented Mr. Ripley to Stephen King and Gillian Flynn’s nuanced mystery plots, the list goes on. Some of these books have also been adapted into mega-motion pictures.
Whether you’re someone who wants to explore this gripping genre or a fan who doesn’t want to miss out on any iconic thriller titles, this list of some of the best thriller novels has your back!
10 of the best thriller novels you must read right now
The New York Times bestseller by Gillian Flynn follows the story of Amy Dunne, a young woman who goes missing on the day of her fifth wedding anniversary. As her husband Nick becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance, the truth behind their strained marriage starts unravel. Soon, statements by her friends claiming that Amy was afraid of her partner, strange search history results on Nick’s computer and repeated calls on his cell number wrap him under a veil of suspicion.
The 2012 psychological crime thriller is often considered one of Flynn’s best suspense novels. Selling over 20 million copies, the book was adapted into a film of the same title, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in lead roles.
Set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, The Guest List is an exciting thriller title by Lucy Foley. Filled with plot twists, the story is woven around the wedding of a rising television star and a magazine publisher. Despite exquisite party favours, fine drinks, designer outfits and all things luxe, this gala affair takes a dark turn the night before the ceremony.
With lots of characters to keep track of, readers are likely to become a part of the lavish wedding with their thinking caps on.
Novelist Patricia Highsmith debuted one of her most famous fictional characters, Tom Ripley, in 1955 with The Talented Mr. Ripley. Introducing him as a young, handsome man striving to find his standing in the world, the story tells us where he comes from and how his life starts changing when he gets fascinated by the wealth of his new friend, Dickie Greenleaf. What follows is the transformation of the character into a charming but ruthless psychopath who would do anything it takes to lead a life of luxury.
This twisted psychological thriller novel is followed by four more titles that develop the character as an ultimate sociopath and outline his adventures. Known for her bone-chilling writing, Highsmith was also the author behind Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train (1950).
Authored by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, The Wife Between Us follows the lives of Vanessa, her ex-husband Richard and his new love interest Emma. When bitter and unstable Vanessa tries to ensure her ex-husband does not marry his new fiancé, a bone-chilling set of revelations await the three of them. And what seems like jealousy and obsession is only part of the truth.
The twisted, shocking and impeccably written story manages to keep readers on the edge of their seats till the very end.
Set in 1954 on a fictional island, the Dennis Lehane novel deals with U.S Marshal Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule who’ve been asked to investigate a patient’s disappearance from Ashecliffe Hospital for the Criminally Insane. Rachel Solando, a serial killer is on the loose somewhere on the island and it is the duo’s job to find her. However, the deeper they start digging, the more they realise that things on the island are far more sinister than they appear.
Published in 2003, the novel’s popularity was revived when Martin Scorsese’s 2010 adaptation by the same name was released.
French-Moroccan lawyer, Myriam, decides to get back to work after the birth of her children. Her search for the perfect nanny for her kids leads her and her husband to Louise. A loving woman, Louise sings to children, hosts kids’ parties, takes care of the couple’s plush apartment and does everything that needs to be done without a complaint. That is until a darker side of her is revealed, marked by jealousy, resentment and suspicion. Is she really as perfect as she seems?
Inspired by the real-life events of 2012 where a nanny murdered two children in her charge and tried to take her own life as well, The Perfect Nanny makes for a chilling tale. This fictionalised version is woven in a captivating way and won the French literature prize Prix Goncourt in 2016.
Stephen King is one of the most notable novelists known for his works in the horror, crime and thriller genre (including the bestselling 1977 horror book The Shining). One of his most popular works is the 1987 American psychological horror thriller, Misery.
The plot revolves around Paul Sheldon, a popular romance novelist who lands in a car accident and is then rescued by Annie, a former healthcare worker. As she decides to nurse him back to health, Paul realises that he is being held captive in this isolated house by his “number one fan”.
The book was adapted into a film of the same name in 1990. It is the only King adaptation that also won an Oscar in the Best Actress category.
Narrated in an incredibly intriguing style, this murder mystery is about a young man Yu-Jin, who wakes up one morning to find his mother lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of the stairs. Ailed by seizures for years, he has no recollection of the previous night apart from a vague impression of his mother calling his name. Thus begins the hurried and frantic search by him to figure out what actually transpired.
First published in 2016 in South Korea, The Good Son is one of the most prominent psychological thriller books by You-Jeong Jeong. It was later translated into English and published in 2018.
The last novel by Toni Cade Bambara published posthumously and edited by Toni Morrison, Those Bones Are Not My Child chronicles the gruesome murders of Black children in Atlanta, US, between 1979 and 1981.
Narrated from the perspective of Zala Spencer, mother of one of the missing boys, the fictionalised account follows her and her grief-stricken husband as they embark on a quest for the truth. With no help from the authorities, the couple is forced to come face-to-face with some shocking truths on their own.
The book gives readers an insight into the political, criminal and racial tensions of that time. Written over a span of twelve years, the book was described as the author’s magnum opus by Morrison.
The second book in Dan Brown’s Langdon series, The Da Vinci Code starts with the horrifying murder of the curator of the Louvre and his body branded with unsettling symbols. Harvard professor of Symbology, Robert Langdon is called to solve the mystery along with French cryptologist, Sophie Neveu. With riddles and puzzles to solve, constant deceptions and too many motives, this book is nothing less than a roller coaster that you’ll be glad you hopped on.
The novel sold more than 80 million copies by 2009 and was also adapted into a movie in 2006 with Tom Hanks as the professor, and Audrey Tautou as Sophie.
