2PM member Lee Junho announces first fan meeting tour across Asia, including Bangkok

Korean pop singer, songwriter and actor Lee Junho has some big news. The 2PM member has announced his first major international fan meeting tour, ‘Junho The Moment,’ on 12 September 2023. He will be coming to Bangkok on 10 December.

The tour is slated to commence in October 2023 in Taipei and will take him across eight Asian cities where eager fans can get to meet their idol.

Lee Junho’s ‘Junho The Moment’ fan meeting tour

The tour, dates and cities

The Junho The Moment tour kick-starts in Taipei, Taiwan, on 14 October and will travel to China, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore, before concluding in Bangkok, Thailand, on 10 December.

Lee and his agent JYP Entertainment officially shared the news on X, formerly Twitter. The “10 Out Of 10” singer also shared the poster on his Instagram account to spread the word.

This marks his debut solo fan meeting tour since he first stepped on the musical stage. It builds on the 2022 fan meeting in Seoul, titled Junho The Moment, held in honour of his birthday. The upcoming Singapore event comes 12 years after the K-pop boy band’s first concert in the Lion City in 2011.

With his soaring success both as a singer and actor, the fan meeting tour is seeing a broader horizon across major Asian cities. Ticketing and venue details are not available yet.

Lee Junho’s career

Lee Junho joined 2PM in 2008 and soon became a music sensation. Besides him, the band comprises Jun.K, Nichkhun, Ok Taec-yeon, Jang Woo-young and Hwang Chan-sung.

Their 15-year-long musical journey has witnessed several hits such as “Without U”, “I’ll Be Back”, “Hands Up”, “Beautiful” and “A.D.T.O.Y”. Their 2023 anniversary concert was a massive event that saw a sold-out Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on 9 September.

On the acting front, Lee recently garnered attention with his role in the Korean drama series King The Land (2023), which features Im Yoon-ah, Go Won-Hee, Kim Jae-Won and Anupam Tripathi. While he made his debut in 2013 with Cold Eyes, his breakthrough role came with the K-drama The Red Sleeve in 2021.

(Hero and feature image credit: 이준호/ @le2jh/ Instagram)