Where should 50 Cent go when he arrives in Bangkok for his concert next week? We got some answers to his 21 questions, and more, as we prep an itinerary for 50 Cent in Bangkok.

Picture it: Los Angeles, 2003. 50 Cent published his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. It sold 872,000 copies in the first week, launching it straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In da Club, P.I.M.P., 21 Questions, and more from the album became club hits in many countries around the world. Even without a new album since 2014, he is still highly regarded in the industry and adored by fans globally.

As 50 Cent is coming to Bangkok, here’s where he could hang out before or after his concert, according to his top tracks.

[Hero and featured image credit: 50cent/Instagram]

An itinerary for 50 Cent in Bangkok, based on his best songs

Feel the ‘Disco Inferno’ at Siwilai Radical Club

From Wednesdays to Saturdays, the newly-opened Thonglor venue Siwilai Radical Club turns their dance floor into a discotheque. We’re talking disco hits you can shake your groove thing to. With their quality Norwegian sound studio system, we’re sure that 50 Cent will have fun getting into Bangkok’s night fever.

You can find more information at Siwilai Radical Club.

Grab ‘Just a Lil Bit’ of everything at The Sukhothai Bangkok’s chocolate buffet

The Sukhothai Bangkok regularly hosts chocolate buffets at The Lobby Salon, and boy, there’s a lot of chocolate. Truffles, macaroons, pastries, cakes, ice creams, sorbets — we could go on and on. To unwind, 50 Cent could order some of their premium arrays of coffees and teas, and be sure to stop by their chocolate fondue before he leaves. Nobody dislikes chocolate, so we’re sure the star will have a great time.

You can find more information at The Sukhothai Bangkok.

Be ‘Patiently Waiting’ for the elevator at Potong

Ah, Potong. We have never heard of anyone leaving Potong without a smile on their face. If you’re not one for flights of stairs, one of the charms of the place is that before you can get to your seats, you’ll have to patiently wait for the elevator to transport you up. That elevator is able to transport up to two persons at a time, so it can be a bit of a wait, but as you do so, you’ll be able to soak in the old town vibes and feel the history of the place. 50 Cent could visit for a lowkey kind of vibe, and enjoy a grand feast after ‘Patiently Waiting’ for that elevator.

You can find more information at Potong.

‘In da Club’ at Sing Sing Theater

Of course, 50 Cent must find himself ‘In da Club’ in Bangkok, too. Sing Sing Theater has always been one of the best clubs in Bangkok. Energetic crowds, impressive lineup, top-notch sound system — they’ve got it all. 50 Cent is in for a good evening with the abundance of events they have on the regular.

You can find more information at Sing Sing Theater.

Be a ‘Window Shopper’, quite literally, at Boonthavorn

Who knows? Maybe 50 Cent could be planning on settling down in this charming little city we call Bangkok. He could be having the time of his life shopping for everything he may need for a new home at Boonthavorn. He could shop for a new set of windows, and maybe some of their beautiful mosaic tiles while he’s at it.

You can find more information at Boonthavorn.

Surround yourself with ‘Many Men’ at F45 Silom

To many, getting your workout done is not just about cardio and grabbing onto weights. It’s also about the sense of community, feeling the empowerment of like-minded individuals trying to achieve their goals. 50 Cent will certainly feel that at F45. High-intensity workouts hit different when other people, or ‘Many Men,’ are looking out for you.

You can find more information at F45 Silom.