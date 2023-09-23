Get to know the Keeping Up With The Kardashian kids in chronological order

Can you keep track of who’s who in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, from Kim’s quartet to Kylie‘s cutesy duo? Well, this handy guide should make things easier for you.

Kris Jenner is an iconic woman. Her famous life, including her two marriages, a successful reality TV show, six children and now, a whole bunch of grandchildren, is the real deal. The ultimate ‘Momager’ has raised six rich and famous kids and now her babies are having babies at a staggering rate. Over the last few years, the Kardashian clan has grown so exponentially that we are genuinely struggling to keep up with all of the Kardashian kids, including their birth order and ages.

So, without further ado, let’s meet all 12 of the newest Kardashian kids in order of chronology.

From eldest to youngest, meet the new Kardashian kids in chronological order

Kris Jenner shares her eldest four kids, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob, with her late ex-husband, American attorney and businessman Robert Kardashian. Her second marriage, to retired Olympic Games medalist Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn), brought two more children into the mix, Kendall and Kylie. These six Kardashian-Jenner dynamos, all celebrities in their own stride, have now expanded their empire with a whopping 12 more little Kardashians.

If you’re facing difficulty keeping track, here’s a breakdown of all of Kris Jenner’s grandchildren who comprise the third generation of the very famous Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids

Kourtney is Kris’s first child with her first husband, the late Robert Kardashian. She also holds the title of being the first Kardashian to venture into parenthood. She has three children with her ex-partner, American socialite Scott Disick. Let’s take a look at her three bundles of joy, all co-parented with Scott.

Mason Dash Disick

The first OG Kardashian grandchild, Mason Dash Disick made his debut while the cameras rolled on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. His middle name, Dash, is a sweet homage to his late grandfather Robert Kardashian and the Kardashian name.

Mason was born on December 14 2009 and recently celebrated his 14th birthday.

Penelope ‘P’ Scotland Disick

Next up is Penelope ‘P’ Scotland Disick, whose name often gets shortened to just ‘P’ on the show. Her middle name is a nod to Kourtney’s Scottish roots.

P was born on July 8, 2012, and her birth was a pretty memorable Kardashian event, with Kourtney planning an at-home delivery and pulling the baby out herself on KUWTK.

Reign Aston Disick

The third child of Kourtney and Scott, Reign Aston Disick was, coincidentally, born on his elder brother Mason’s fifth birthday in 2014. He kept a low profile during his first few months, but once he made his debut on the show, there was no hiding that adorable face.

Fun fact: Kourtney had the name ‘Reign’ in mind whether she gave birth to a boy or a girl.

Baby number four is on the way

It is to be noted that Kourtney is ready with baby number four.

The mom of three is expecting her fourth child, this time with husband and musician Travis Barker. Earlier this year in June, she announced her pregnancy in an endearing way when she attended Barker’s Blink 182 concert and held up a sign in the crowd that read, “Travis I’m pregnant”, a homage to one of their popular music videos.

Kim Kardashian’s kids

Kim, the queen of the Kardashian Empire, takes the spotlight as Kris Jenner’s second child. With her glamorous lifestyle and social media prowess, Kim is a global sensation. Now, let’s meet her four fabulous children, courtesy of her third ex-husband, controversial rapper Kanye West.

North ‘Nori’ West

North ‘Nori’ West, the eldest of Kim and Kanye’s brood arrived amid quite the media frenzy. Kim’s pregnancy with North was front-page news, especially since she was technically still married to American basketball player Kris Humphries at the time. This pregnancy was also Kim and Kanye’s first, making it a momentous occasion.

Kim faced her fair share of challenges during this pregnancy, dealing with discomfort throughout and experiencing preeclampsia. As a result, North arrived on June 15, 2013, nearly six weeks ahead of her due date, following induced labour. Her early years were mostly private, with her first appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians not happening until she was nearing her second birthday.

Saint West

The second of Kim’s children, Saint West was born on December 5, 2015. Kim revealed his name two days after his birth on her Instagram account. His moniker was a tribute to Kim’s challenging pregnancy, which prompted medical advice against further pregnancies.

Saint’s health had a rough start as he was hospitalised during the 2017-2018 New Year period due to pneumonia. However, with the love and care of his family, he rapidly made a full recovery.

Chicago ‘Chi’ West

Kim and Kanye’s third child, Chicago ‘Chi’ West, brought a unique twist to the family tree. She was their first child born via surrogacy on January 15, 2018. Chicago’s name pays homage to Kanye’s hometown and the world got its first glimpse of this precious addition through Kylie Jenner’s baby announcement film, which aired on KUWTK. Chi’s aunt Kylie held her in her arms as Kim revealed her name to the world in her iconic fashion.

Psalm West

Finally, rounding off Kim and Kanye’s quartet, we have Psalm West, born on May 9, 2019. Kim’s sister Kourtney spilled the beans on Kim’s second surrogate going into labour during an appearance on The Ellen Show. Kim later described her youngest child as the calmest and chillest of all her babies. The name Psalm was revealed a week after the boy was born, and he quickly became the apple of everyone’s eye.

Khloé Kardashian’s kids

Khloé is the third child and youngest daughter of Kris Jenner from Robert Kardashian. She also happens to be the most recent Kardashian to have expanded her family.

After publicly struggling to get pregnant with her first husband Lamar Od0m, Khloé became pregnant with partner and NBA player Tristan Thompson in 2017 and welcomed their daughter True in 2018. Sadly, as she prepared to welcome their first child, news of Thompson’s alleged cheating made headlines, following which the two split. However, they continue co-parenting their daughter. Later in July 2022, they welcomed another child via surrogacy, this time a baby boy.

Let’s get to know her two precious children.

True Thompson

Khloé and Tristan announced their joyous pregnancy on Instagram in December 2017 with a sweet post that showed the couple cradling Khloé’s growing baby bump. True’s birth on April 12, 2018, came amidst rumours of relationship turbulence between the two. Despite the news surrounding Tristan’s infidelity, Khloé chose a name that symbolised a connection to him as True is his middle name and his paternal grandfather’s first name.

Tatum Thompson

Fast forward to July 2022, and Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a heartwarming addition to their family through surrogacy. The reality TV star only recently revealed this latest Kardashian child’s name – Tatum Thompson – to the world. Khloé, until recently, had been quite private about showing her boy.

Rob Kardashian’s kids

Rob Kardashian, the youngest son and namesake of Kris and Robert, has his own chapter in the Kardashian family tree with his ‘dream’ daughter from his past relationship with Blac Chyna. Let’s meet this adorable addition to their family.

Dream Renée Kardashian

Rob’s journey into fatherhood began with the announcement of his relationship with dancer Blac Chyna. In May 2016, after only five months of being together and one month of being engaged, the couple shared the exciting news of their journey to parenthood. Blac Chyna, who already had a child from a previous relationship with rapper Tyga (incidentally, the ex of Rob’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner), was about to expand her family once again.

The world watched as Rob and Chyna confirmed their pregnancy on the premiere of their own reality show, Rob & Chyna, in September 2016. Dream Renée Kardashian, their precious daughter, was born on November 10, 2016.

Though Rob and Chyna’s romantic journey had its ups and downs, Dream remains a beloved Kardashian kid.

Kendall Jenner’s kids

Up next on the list of Kardashian kids in order of chronology is Kendall Jenner. The 27-year-old supermodel stands as the first child of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner. In a family known for its whirlwind romances and ever-growing progeny, Kendall is the lone member of Kris’ children who has yet to drop any pregnancy or baby bombshells. As of now, she’s focused on conquering the fashion world.

Kylie Jenner’s kids

Kylie Jenner, the beauty mogul who’s recently been making headlines for her connection with actor Timothee Chalamet, is the youngest of Kris Jenner’s children and the second child born from Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s marriage.

Let’s take a look at her two adorable children.

Stormi Webster

In September 2017, whispers of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy began to circulate the internet, though she kept things under wraps until February 4, 2018, when she joyfully revealed the birth of her healthy baby girl. Her announcement came alongside a mesmerising video that chronicled the nine months leading up to the big day, filled with references to butterflies, Kylie’s favourite creature.

Just two days later, on February 6, the new mom unveiled her daughter’s name, Stormi Webster, through an Instagram post, marking the beginning of the Stormi era and the continuity of the great progeny of the Kardashians.

Aire Webster (Formerly Wolf Jacques Webster)

Kylie Jenner surprised the world once more when she announced her second pregnancy with Travis Scott in September 2021. She broke the news by posting a video of a positive pregnancy test on Instagram.

On February 7, 2022, Kylie shared the news that her newborn had entered the world five days earlier.

Kris Jenner confirmed her 11th grandchild was a boy and a birth certificate obtained by TMZ revealed the name to be Wolf Jacques Webster. However, the couple later had a change of heart and decided to rename their bundle of joy.

During the second season finale of The Kardashians in November 2022, Kris Jenner disclosed that the baby boy’s name was still Wolf.

However, almost a year after giving birth, the famously private Kylie Jenner cleared the air and delighted fans by sharing the first photos of her son on Instagram, along with his new name, Aire.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the eldest grandchild of Kris Jenner?

The eldest grandchild of Kris Jenner is Mason Dash Disick, born on December 14, 2009, to her daughter Kourtney Kardashian.

– Who is the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner?

The eldest daughter of Kris Jenner is Kourtney Kardashian.

– Who is the youngest Kardashian kid?

The youngest Kardashian kid is Kylie Jenner. However, if we talk about Kris Jenner’s grandchildren, then Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son Tatum Thompson is the youngest kid in the third generation.

– How many kids does Kim Kardashian have?

Kim Kardashian has a total of four children.

