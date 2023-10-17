From secret dates with Lee Min-ho to meeting crush Lee Dong-wook, the Suzy Bae’s list of past boyfriends is just as star-studded as she is. Let’s take a deep dive into all of that.

From her secret dates with Pachinko star Lee Min-ho to her chance meeting with her ideal man, Goblin fame Lee Dong-wook, we revisit Bae Suzy’s star-studded dating history with a look at her stints with previous boyfriends.

South Korean actor and singer Bae Su-ji, aka Bae Suzy, started off in the entertainment world as an online shopping model. She debuted in the Chinese-Korean girl group Miss A in 2010 under the South Korean music label JYP Entertainment and continued her musical career until the group disbanded in 2017.

The former K-pop idol made her television debut in 2011 with the hit show Dream High co-starring Hallyu superstar Kim Soo-hyun. While a dating scandal about the on-screen couple was quick to circulate, Bae later dismissed the rumours. In a June 2013 interview, Bae Suzy shared about her bond with Kim and said, “We still keep in touch too. I guess these rumours spread because we are pretty close. Lately, though, we have both been busy so we have not been contacting each other.”

Bae, who has maintained a stable acting career since her first K-drama, is widely popular for her brilliant performances in high-rated TV shows and movies like Vagabond (2019), Ashfall (2019) and Start-Up (2020).

The actor, who is of late busy wooing fans with Netflix’s romantic Korean drama Doona!, is also gearing up for her upcoming sci-fi movie Wonderland co-starring Park Bo-gum. The film enjoyed a special screening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and is set to hit the theatres in 2023.

A look into Suzy Bae’s previous boyfriends and past relationships

Bae Suzy and Lee Min-ho

It was on 23 March 2015 that the South Korean tabloid Dispatch released an exclusive report about Bae Suzy dating follow actor Lee Min-ho.

Following this, the former agency of Bae Suzy, JYP Entertainment, released an official statement confirming her relationship with Lee.

While Dispatch first snapped them exiting a bar in Shinsadong together in February 2015, in the following months, the K-media outlet provided multiple other pictures from the former couple’s romantic dates.

In addition, a March 2015 Soompi report stated that it was Lee who actively pursued Bae and finally confessed love.

Furthermore, during the Miss A comeback showcase held on 30 March 2015, Suzy shared her feelings for Lee and said, “He is a deeply caring and warm person, so my interest in him grew. We will continue to meet well.”

When inquired about her London trip with Lee as captured by Dispatch, Bae informed the media that they ended up meeting as their “photoshoot schedules overlapped”. “We didn’t do anything special in London. We went for a drive, ate food, and just spent time together like ordinary people,” she added.

In November 2016, Suzy, who was spotted with a wedding ring, led her fans to believe that the two had secretly tied the knot.

On 16 November 2017, JYP Entertainment confirmed that Lee Min-ho and Bae Suzy broke up after three years of being in a blissful relationship.

Bae Suzy and Lee Dong-wook

While South Korea’s much-loved grim reaper Lee Dong-wook is known for his glorious professional life, he is also widely popular as one of the most famous Bae Suzy exes.

It was on 9 March 2018 that news outlet TV Report confirmed Bae Suzy and Lee Dong-wook’s relationship. While Bae had revealed Lee to be her ideal type back in 2012 during an appearance on SBS’s Strong Heart, the actors fell in love after meeting at a private gathering.

Sources from the industry also revealed that despite their 13-year age gap, Lee fell for Bae’s down-to-earth nature.

Meanwhile, Lee’s then agency, King Kong by Starship confirmed TV Report’s claim and shared that both Lee Dong-wook and Bae Suzy “met at a private, casual gathering. They recently started to get to know each other with good intentions and have feelings for each other. Because it’s still the beginning and we just learned about it, there’s not much we can say about Lee dating Bae Suzy or them being in a relationship.”

JYP Entertainment further added that “they are currently in the process of getting to know each other”.

However, their romance was short-lived. In May 2018, reports revealed that the pair had decided to split up owing to their packed schedules. “It’s true that Lee Dong-wook and Bae Suzy are no longer in a relationship. They naturally grew apart as they became busier,” King Kong by Starship shared in a statement.

– Why is Bae Suzy so popular in South Korea?

As a member of the group Miss A, Bae Suzy had been one of the most popular members. After Bae left JYP Entertainment, her acting stints added to her rising fame and established her as one of the most promising Hallyu stars. Reportedly, the former singer is also the first Korean female celebrity to win a singer rookie award, a drama rookie award, a film rookie award, and a variety rookie award in a row. The actor was honoured with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong in 2016. In 2023, she played the role of ex-idol Lee Doo-na who falls for a college student, in the Netflix K-drama Doona!.

– Who has a crush on Bae Suzy?

According to sources, Lee Jong-suk, who starred opposite Bae Suzy in While You Were Sleeping (2017), admitted that during the filming, he had a huge crush on his charming co-star.

– Is Bae Suzy a member of Miss A?

Yes, Bae Suzy was a Miss A member until the group disbanded in 2017. Some of her most popular projects as a member of the group include “Hush” (2013) and “Colors” (2015). Bae released her most popular digital single “Dream” with EXO’s Baekhyun in 2016, with the song earning the Best Collaboration nod at the Mnet Asian Music Awards the same year.

– Who is Bae Suzy’s ex-boyfriend?

Bae Suzy has always grabbed the limelight for her relationships. While her romances with ex-boyfriends Lee Min-ho and Lee Dong-wook were confirmed officially by her agencies, she was rumoured to be dating popular Korean celebrities Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Woo-bin, Lee Seung-gi, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Sung Joon.