K-pop artist BamBam is in Bangkok for his first world tour. Let’s see the places in town he should visit.

As part of his ‘Area 52’ world tour, BamBam comes back to Bangkok once again to meet his diehard fans in Thailand. Knowing he’s back in his homeland, there sure are a lot of places for him to update, having spent most of his recent years in South Korea. Luckily we know just the places for him to check out. Here is an itinerary for BamBam in Bangkok, based on his best songs.

[Hero and featured image credit: bambam1a/Instagram]

BamBam could go ‘Wheels Up’ at E-Gokart

Located in Samyan, E-Gokart provides a very easy to get a Go-Kart experience in Bangkok. We’re sure BamBam would be thrilled to let loose every once in a while—wheels up and race all his friends around the track, then go for a meal in Banthat Thong Road after.

He could ‘Beat Your Best’ high score at Total VR Arcade

Total VR Arcade is very popular among the locals that frequent Gateway Ekkamai. It’s a great team-building experience, and also a fun way to spend solo time on a slow afternoon. BamBam could totally beat the high scores of his peers.

BamBam may need to ‘Tippy Toe’ around the students hard at work at NapLab Chula

If BamBam would ever want to escape the hustle and bustle of Bangkok, NapLab Chula would do just that. It’s a place where university students come to cram hard for exams, eat, and, yes, nap. It’s honestly the best representation of the university years of a Thai student, something that could be interesting for BamBam to live out.

If he misses Korean vibes, he could party ‘Under the Sky’ at ANJU

The vibes of Seoul are encapsulated at the rooftop bar ANJU. Sip Korean-inspired cocktails, go for a round of random dance challenges, chug soju bombs, and more. If BamBam wants to do a party Korean-style but not in actual Korea, this is the place to be.

Grab something ‘Sour & Sweet’ at ONIBUS Coffee

Thai people know to be on the lookout for things to help us deal with the Bangkok heat. ONIBUS, recently opened this year, has a cola recipe perfect for exactly that. They use a blend of Chinese herbs from Yaowarat Road to make this sour, sweet, ultra-refreshing blend a reality. BamBam would certainly appreciate a glass or two.

Go birdwatching for ‘Feather’-ed friends at Suan Rot Fai

Apart from being a popular spot for biking and picnicking, Suan Rot Fai is also known for being a great birdwatching spot in Bangkok. Enthusiasts say that even if you’re only available in the morning or late afternoon, the park will still see around 40 species of birds in this green oasis. If BamBam is looking for somewhere to escape the chaos of the big city, a walk in a park really does a body good.