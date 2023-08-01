BLACKPINK merchandise all BLINKS should add to their collection

BLACKPINK is one of the greatest blessings of the K-pop wave! Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo have cemented their status as the world’s hottest girl band and there’s no going back. It’s well-known that K-pop groups, especially BTS and BLACKPINK, enjoy some of the most loyal and humongous fanbases that leave no stone unturned in celebrating the idols. The girl group’s massive fandom of BLINKS has catapulted the band’s star power to unparalleled heights. BLACKPINK clearly seems to have that Midas touch as everything they put their hand on sells like hotcakes. From collaborations with brands like Calvin Klein, Adidas, PUBG Mobile and Samsung to their well-known partnership with Starbucks – the group has helped several A-listers rake in millions of dollars in sales with their fanbase. However, BLACKPINK’s exclusive merchandise is what entices BLINKS the most as it screams the fans’ love for the girls like no other.

Given BLACKPINK’s popularity, their merchandise is available (almost) everywhere. You’ll find everything from t-shirts, hoodies and accessories to fan kits, official lightsticks, photo cards and more to live out your BLACKPINK fantasy. Starbucks Asia has recently announced a collaboration with BLACKPINK, launching their merchandise and special drink in select stores across Asia. And while the official BLACKPINK apparel is sold on the group’s website and Weverse shop, there are other unofficial alternatives as well if you’re looking for wider gear. Let’s take you through the top 10 must-have BLACKPINK merchandise and where to buy them.

10 best BLACKPINK merchandise all BLINKS must grab pronto

1. BLACKPINK Official Lightstick ver.2

When you’re a pioneering figure in K-pop, having a signature lightstick is a must! A lightstick is a portable lamp that fans usually light up during concerts to show their support for the artists. BLACKPINK’s official lightstick is hands-down the best way to flaunt your BLINK pride. The Official Lightstick ver.2 is a YG official apparel that can be connected via Bluetooth to the app and alter colour displays on your phone. It can also be synced with the stadium’s light system during a concert to give you all the feels.

2. BLACKPINK vinyl collection

While we all consume music digitally, nothing beats a soothing gold old vinyl record if you really want an immersive musical experience. BLACKPINK has two vinyl records on their website. The first vinyl is from their debut Korean-language studio album, The Album, whereas the other one’s a Born Pink vinyl record. While many of their EDM-inspired pop tracks aren’t exactly made for vinyl, this BLACKPINK merchandise is surely worth the splurge for its vintage aesthetic.

3. BLACKPINK box sets

Another BLINK-favourite merchandise is the band’s box sets that offer everything from photobooks, CDs, postcard sets, photo cards, stickers, posters and more. The band has released various versions of box sets from their debut studio album, The Album as well as second studio album Born Pink. If you want to surprise any BLINK, box sets are the best gifting option!

4. BLACKPINK Korean learning books for beginners

Get ready to learn Korean with BLACKPINK using this educational content package, BLACKPINK IN YOUR KOREAN. The books will help you explore the basics of the Korean language as well as familiarise you with their culture via the main character Blinky, who’s invited to BLACKPINK’s house to spend a day with them.

The package contains two textbooks, a pocketbook, a role-play kit as well as Korean keyboard stickers. You’ll also find an interesting optical camera-equipped ‘MotiPen’. It spells out the correct pronunciation of Korean phrases as well as translates them into English, Japanese and Spanish. While the product is sold out on the official Weverse Shop, you can still grab it on Amazon!

5. BLACKPINK’s bucket hat, ‘Pink Venom’ jewellery and other accessories

The K-pop idols have also cemented their supremacy in the fashion industry and their sartorial choices always make heads turn. BLACKPINK-themed accessories are a great way to emulate their OG style into your everyday looks. While our personal favourites are the ‘Taste That Pink Venom’ bucket hat and the ‘BLACKPINK In Your Area’ wallet, you can choose from a wide selection available on many online platforms.

From quirky tote bags, bucket bags, necklaces, and bracelet sets to earrings, keychains, beanies, and more – their expansive accessory collection will blow your mind.

6. BLACKPINK t-shirts, hoodies and more

What’s the point of being a BLINK if you don’t invest in BLACKPINK’s hot-selling clothing items? Whether it’s the cosy tie-dye sets, quirky and comfy athleisure wear, cropped tees or funky hoodies, you can’t go wrong with BLACKPINK apparel. Dress them up for a fun day out with your pals or bask in their comfort while holding a mini BLACKPINK concert in your bedroom. The collection is extremely versatile! While official BLACKPINK merchandise sells out quickly, you can still decorate your wardrobe with pieces available on Etsy or Amazon.

7. BLACKPINK plush dolls

While BTS plush toys and other accessories have become extremely popular with the band’s BT21 line, BLINKS can also grab BLACKPINK character plush dolls! The YG official merchandise will indeed up the ‘cute quotient’ of your BLACKPINK corner. The four dolls dedicated to each member are crafted to perfection, making them one of the most sought-after merchandise items. You can also get hold of the ‘Blackpink Light-Up Plush Heart‘, a beautiful pink-faux fur heart-shaped pillow with four light shows. BLINKS can connect it to their BLACKPINK playlist and see it light up to the thumping beats of the songs.

8. BLACKPINK monopoly

Give your board games a BLACKPINK makeover with the band’s ‘In Your Area’ monopoly. This exclusive piece will make your monopoly sessions more interesting with its black and pink-themed board boasting a huge BLACKPINK photo in the middle. Additionally, you’ll find specially curated currency notes, dice and other items – all in sync with the BLACKPINK palette.

9. BLACKPINK Slides

Nothing oozes comfort like a good pair of slides. BLACKPINK previously dropped a pair of warm and fuzzy faux fur slides as part of their collaboration with H&M. However, they sold out in no time. But don’t worry, you can still get your hands on the BLACKPINK ‘In Your Area’ slides online. The slides come in a classic black design, with a hint of pink boldening the band’s name.

10. BLACKPINK photocards

Fans are extremely passionate about collecting photocards, making them one of the fastest-selling celebrity merchandise items. BLACKPINK came out with multiple photocard sets accompanying each album release and you’ll also find photocards dedicated to individual members. However, most of them are sold out on the official Weverse website. But don’t worry, you can still snag a range of interesting fanmade sets on Amazon and Etsy.

