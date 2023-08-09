Lisa, from infamous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, is announced to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame this October 2023. She’ll be inducted alongside huge stars, such as Freddie Mercury from Queen and Johnny Cash.

Lisa (real name Lalisa Manoban) is a Thai-born rapper, singer and dancer for K-pop group BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK is known for their energetic songs: “How You Like That,” “Pink Venom,” “AS IF IT”S YOUR LAST” and many more hit songs in their repertoire.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to be inducted into Asian Hall of Fame

Lisa has just been announced to be inducted into the 2023 Asian Hall of Fame alongside other notable individuals. The 2023 Asian Hall of Fame isn’t just limited to musicians, but includes all notable people from all industries and walks of life, such as businessmen and women, artists, and more. This certification was established in 2004. This year, sixteen people are being inducted, along with four more posthumous inductions, one group, one corporate inductee and one artist ambassador.

This year’s nominees include Lisa, TOKiMONSTA, Far*East Movement, Ben Fong-Torres, Freddie Mercury, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Johnny Cash.

The induction ceremony will be on October 21 2023 at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be inducted in the Asian Hall of Fame for her role as a cultural icon.

[Featured and hero image credit: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram]