8 books you should read, as recommended by the BTS boys

Each BTS member is a huge bibliophile and they are often spotted with books in their hands or talking about the novels they love to read during interviews. Here are 8 books recommended by BTS members.

BTS enjoys a huge fan following worldwide, to the extent that anything that the members do becomes a trend. The fans who religiously follow this Korean boy band are called the ARMY, and they are always keen on knowing what the boys are up to. The ever-growing popularity of this band has resulted in millions of fan pages, YouTube shorts where fans get to go inside the lives of the BTS members beyond their work, and Twitter profiles that keep updating fans about the whereabouts of the BTS members, about what they like and don’t like, and other smaller details like the books BTS members read, the food they love and more.

The group comprises of seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Each BTS member is a huge bibliophile and they are often spotted with books in their hands or talking about the novels they love to read during interviews. Each member has a unique taste in reading and their recommendations are also quite interesting. If you are a BTS fan, then you’d also want to read these books that the members highly recommend to everyone. Check out the list and decide which one would be your first pick.

8 books recommended by BTS members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook

I Decided to Live as Me (Recommended by Jungkook)

During an episode of Bon Voyage 3, Jungkook was seen packing for their trip to Malta. Out of the many things that the BTS member packed was a copy of I Decided To Live As Me. The book is written and illustrated by Soo Hyun Kim and it talks about how young adults should not feel pressured by society. The book further talks about how family pressure should also never stop someone from embracing their uniqueness and accepting imperfections.

Almond (Recommended by Suga and RM)

RM is a bibliophile and so is Suga. Their love for reading good books often reflects in their choices of novels and recommendations. They both loved the work of debutant author Won Pyung Sohn in Almond and suggest everyone to read it. The self-help book talks about overcoming one’s weaknesses and stepping out of comfort zones with the premise set around a young boy and his inability to describe and identify emotions.

The Little Prince (Recommended by Jungkook)

Authored by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, The Little Prince revolves around a young prince who visits Earth and other planets to seek wisdom. He discovers how adults behave and how they have lost the child within themselves. The book explores the themes of friendship, love, loneliness, and loss. BTS member Jungkook revealed that this of one of those few books that he could ever finish cover-to-cover.

The Alchemist (Recommended by Suga)

The Alchemist is one of Paolo Coelho‘s most popular books and BTS member, Suga is a fan of the book just like every other bookworm. The singer is an avid fan of the author and highly recommends this book which talks about soul-searching, finding true happiness, and pursuing dreams despite obstacles. Interestingly, Paolo Coelho even sent autographed copies of the book to all BTS members in 2020 as well.

Demian (Recommended by all)

There are very few books that all BTS members love equally. Hermann Hesse’s Demian is one of those books which is read by all of them. The book left such a strong impression on BTS that it was referenced in their album Wings heavily.

I’m Glad You Lived Like Bonobono (Recommended by Jin)

The book is basically about Bonobono, a sea otter. The story revolves around his simple life full of empathy and how he accepts life’s realities as it is. It is one of the highly recommended books by BTS member Jin.

Living, Loving and Learning (Recommended by J-Hope)

J-Hope recommended this book during one of his online podcasts. Authored by Dr Leo F. Buscaglia, the book is a collection of some thought-provoking lectures that he delivered worldwide. The book teaches you how to accept challenges in life, the magic of love, and how to transmit inner strength to outside love.

A Bigger Message: Conversations with David Hockney (Recommended by RM)

RM was gifted the book by its author Martin Gayford when the BTS member attended a David Hockney exhibition. Post the event, RM was seen reading the book backstage during an episode of BANGTAN BOMB while getting his hair and make-up done.

