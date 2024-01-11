A close look at the most ‘dope’ brand endorsements featuring BTS’ Taehyung (V)

BTS’ V might be private about most things in life but it’s no secret that brands jump at the opportunity to feature him in their endorsements. Combine this with the vocalist’s taste for all things luxurious and ever-growing popularity — and it’s no surprise that he’s helmed many advertisements. We take a look at the most iconic of the lot.

When he’s not making fans swoon with his smooth as ‘butter’ vocals, BTS’ Taehyung — or V — is known to influence fashion trends and socialise with the who’s who of the entertainment world. Beyond the seven-member group — one of the biggest and most successful K-pop acts around — his popularity has only gone from strength to strength. A testimony to this? The vocalist and lead dancer holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram — a feat he achieved in 2021.

Besides, in 2021 Korea Times stated that according to a popular e-commerce brand, V takes up 26 percent of the Google searches in South East Asia. ARMY as well as media sources have dubbed him the ‘out-of-stock’ fairy. A report by South China Morning Post elaborates on this, noting that his merch almost always sells-out the fastest in the group and he’s known to have caused a USD 5,000 Tom Ford grey suit to run out after he wore it to a photoshoot.

These factors, along with his taste for jazz music, vintage aesthetics, and all things designer solidified his reputation as one of the most luxury-loving members of the ‘Dynamite’ group. Naturally, brands came knocking — with Times Now reporting that the singer had earned a whopping USD 4.5 million through them. We’re exploring a few brand endorsements that underline the career of BTS’ V.

Best brand endorsements of BTS’ V

Cartier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Known primarily for its luxurious wrist watches and fine jewellery — Cartier has the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Lily Collins backing it up. The French luxury-goods name recently signed an endorsement deal with BTS’ V — having him sport the Panthère de Cartier collection. The brand stated that the artist’s ‘magnetic gaze,’ was a perfect fit. Its senior vice president and chief marketing officer added, “V follows his trajectory with the same determination as the panther,” according to The Indian Express. South China Morning Post noted that the payoff was quite instantaneous, with a Panthère de Cartier necklace worth USD 26,700 selling out within minutes of its images with V hitting the internet.

Celine

In 2023, French luxury name — home to exquisite ready-to-wear and leather goods — recently announced Taehyung’s addition to its lineup of stars. The artistic director extended the singer an invitation to the brand’s Cannes 2023 dinner and he attended the fashion show in Paris as well. Sportskeeda noted that he posted a video of CELINE HOMME WINTER 23 collection on his Instagram stories — leading to a whopping 2 million views, the brand’s most-viewed this year.

That aside, images of the BTS star hanging with BLACKPINK’s Lisa — a global ambassador for Celine — went viral on social media. Korea Joongang Daily notes that hashtags “Lisa X Celine” and “Taehyung X Celine” emerged as the most-searched keywords on Twitter and TikTok. A post on V’s Instagram about the event raked up over 12 million likes. He also later attended iconic model Naomi Campbell’s glitzy birthday party clad in Celine — black collarless jacket, leather belt, faux-bow details, the works. No surprises that the brand — according to a report by Hindustan Times — noted a 51 percent growth after bringing V on board.

SimInvest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SimInvest (@sim_invest)

Indonesian investment company SimInvest took V on for an endorsement to tap into a younger market — one that he’s known to have great influence over. The campaign looks at providing investment solutions to millennials and Gen Z — allowing fans to familiarise themselves with the brand through a solo fan meeting. Ferita Lie, President Commissioner of Sinar Mas, the conglomerate which owns SimInvest noted that his “passion, talent, creativity, and energetic personality,” making him a perfect fit,” according to Allkpop. Reportedly, this partnership saw SimInvest’s popularity soaring, with a sky-rocketing increase in social media followers and app rankings.

Samsung

BTS has been a longtime ambassador of the South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate Samsung. V created quite the buzz for the brand when he endorsed the Galaxy S20 on social media. He did this by taking selfies with it and piquing fans’ interest. The same held true for Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Flip4. For the latter, V dressed up in pink and purple, holding up the phone in all the campaign posters.

Compose Coffee

[INFO] Kim Taehyung is now the new Model for Compose Coffee, the second largest coffee franchise in Korea. Taehyung’s coffee commercial will be broadcasted on TV and posters displayed at compose coffee stores in Korea COMPOSE COFFEE MODEL V #TaehyungxComposeCoffee pic.twitter.com/1q6SFqXNjV — TAE GUIDE (@taeguide) December 20, 2023

The latest, most ‘fresh’ addition to V’s roster of endorsements — Compose Coffee brought the BTS singer on board to tap into an international market, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Times of India adds that the expenditure for this amounted up to USD 4.6 million. Although not much is known of the partnership as of yet, word has it that the artist has pre-recorded several advertisements prior to enlisting in the military — with the official rollout believed to be scheduled for January 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What endorsements does BTS have?

BTS is known to endorse the likes of Samsonite, Louis Vuitton, FILA, Hyundai, Seoul Tourism, and Puma, amongst others.

2. Is V an ambassador of Celine?

Kim Taehyung (V) was declared the brand ambassador of Celine in March 2023.

3. Is V a global ambassador of Cartier?

V is a global ambassador of Cartier.