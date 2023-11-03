Britney Spears’ memoir sees high sales, pushes up her music catalogue

Britney Spears? Good for her, but we prefer fencing. The sales of Britney’s memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ are now officially through the roof, as they should be.

The book has sold 1.1 million copies in the first week of release in the US, including pre-sales, print, e-books and audiobooks.

It was the No.1 book on Amazon in its list of most read and sold non-fiction titles before the tragic passing of F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor Matthew Perry on 28 October took the latter’s memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing to the top spot.

Spears’ book is about her freedom from her 13-year conservatorship and her tumultuous relationships with the men in her life.

More about the sales of The Woman in Me

Spears signed her book deal in February 2022, a few months after her conservatorship was terminated. There is no clarity on how much she was paid as part of the deal, but some reports suggest that it was worth as much as USD 15 million.

Variety reports that Gallery Books (a division of Simon and Schuster), the publisher of Spears’ memoir, is preparing for a fourth printing of the book. This will bring the total number of hardcover copies in print to more than 1.4 million.

“I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” Spears was quoted saying according to the publisher.

According to publishing market tracker Circana, print versions of the book accounted for 418,000 copies in sales.

Deadline reports that despite its fine sales figures, The Woman in Me is still behind Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, which sold 1.6 million copies in the US in its first week of release in January.

The report added that according to music and analytics company Luminate, the memoir is nevertheless helping push the sales and streams of Spears’ entire music catalogue.

Figures reveal that the music catalogue of Britney Spears witnessed a jump of 18.2 per cent in on-demand streams and 36.8 per cent in album sales in just one day. The numbers kept climbing over the week, rising as high as 61 per cent for her album sales compared to the week prior to the release of the book.

A viral moment from the book

The audiobook version of the 275-page memoir is narrated by actress Michelle Williams, who went viral on social media for an impression of Spears’ ex-beau Justin Timberlake while reading from a part of the book.

Writing about her relationship with Timberlake, Spears said that revealed that she was 19 years old when she had to terminate her pregnancy as “Justin definitely wasn’t happy” that she was pregnant.

As more revelations from her book started circulating on social media and tabloids, Spears shared an Instagram post on 20 October without mentioning Timberlake or anyone else, saying, “My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means.”

(Hero image: Britney Spears/@britneyspears/Twitter; Featured image: Amazon)