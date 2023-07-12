Britney Spears’ memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ to come out in October

Princess of teen pop Britney Spears announced the release of her memoir The Woman in Me, set for 24 October, 2023.

With a title deriving from her song I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman, all Britney Spears needs is time, and fans will be able to read all about Britney’s life story, as told from her own perspective.

[Hero and featured image credit: Britney Spears/Facebook]

Gallery Books, subsidiary of Simon & Schuster, will be publishing the memoir after winning the rights to her story.

“Britney’s testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” SVP of Galley Books, Jennifer Bergstrom, said in a statement. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact – and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Set to be published on 24 October 2023, the book will feature ““a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” Of course, one of the stories people are looking forward to reading about the most is centred around her finally-overturned court-ordered conservatorship that had been going on for 13 years and finally ended in 2021.

In Britney’s Instagram post, she notes that it will be “my story on my terms, at last.”

While fans are anticipating new music, Britney’s announcement received a very welcoming reception amongst netizens. After all, many are looking forward to hear her side of the story, on her own accord for the first time. If that’s the case, we can wait a little longer for a new album.

Winner of one Grammy Award, 15 Guinness World Records, 7 Billboard Music Awards, 6 MTV Music Video Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Britney Spears can finally add “New York Times Best Seller” to that CV.

You can find out more information and pre-order the memoir via the website.