Train with BTS Jungkook’s workout routine

Jungkook, a member of infamous K-pop boy band BTS, has finally spilled the secrets to his fitness regime. His workout doesn’t even require any equipment, so everyone can be sure to follow along easily. Keep reading to know everything about this BTS member’s daily workout routine.

BTS members rarely ever get rest. From back-to-back shoots, recording sessions, concerts, and brand promotions, the K-pop prodigies are always on the go! Despite such packed schedules, Bangtan Boys still manage to exude charm with their glowing skin and oh-so-fit physique, which honestly has us wondering, HOW? Unlike many lazy souls who put the ‘pro’ in procrastination when it comes to working out, BTS members are very disciplined and dedicated to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. One such member who always has fans drooling over his fitness is Jungkook. The Calvin Klein ambassador sent the world gushing over his chiselled frame in his debut campaign for the brand, and now everyone wants to know the secret to get this ‘hot bod.’ So what is Jungkook’s workout routine?

Thankfully, BTS’ Jungkook has spilt secrets about his fitness regime in previous LIVE sessions, making it easier to emulate his holy-grail exercises. Even better, anyone can easily follow the K-pop idol’s workout routine because it doesn’t require fancy equipment. So if you need more time to hit the gym or try out complicated exercises at a beginner level, Jungkook’s simple yet effective workout routine fits the bill!

(Hero and feature image credit: bts.bighitofficial/ Instagram)

A guide to BTS’ Jungkook’s no-equipment workout routine

100 squats

“As soon as you wake up, just do 100 squats,” BTS’ Jungkook mentioned in a live stream. While doing 100 squats is no easy feat, they’re sure to reap great benefits as they have for Jungkook. So, what are the benefits of performing squats?

The popular exercise targets the legs, lower back, and core muscles, enhancing everyday athletic performance. By strengthening the core, you can improve your balance, maintain good posture and even reduce the risk of injury. Performing high-intensity squats also aids in burning calories, thereby promoting weight loss.

According to Healthline, squats strengthen the lower body muscles, making everyday movements like walking, bending, and running less painful and more comfortable.

If you want to spice up your basic squat exercise, try various squat variations. These include single-leg, side, prisoner, and wall squats. You can also perform squats with dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, or resistance bands.

30 reps of an ab workout

The next thing on Jungkook’s list is ’30 reps of an ab workout‘. While BTS’ Jungkook didn’t specify his ab workout, you can select from a pool of beginner-friendly ab exercises to strengthen your core and increase stability.

Whether you want a ripped six-pack ab physique or build your core muscles to level up your overall well-being – ab workouts have you covered. They help beat back pain, boost overall balance, and control muscle inflammation. Here are some beginner-friendly ab workouts you can try at home:

Deadbug: Improves coordination, encourages good posture, and improves core stability.

Slow-motion mountain climbers: Strengthens arms, back, shoulders, core, and legs and helps burn calories.

Hollow-body hold: Forges back strength, leads to improved spinal stability and better posture.

Bear crawl : Targets nearly all your muscle groups, including the lower body, upper body, and core, building total-body strength and endurance.

Two sets of 20 lunges

After struggling to build your core, now’s the time to sculpt and tone your body with lunges. BTS’ Jungkook includes two sets of 20 lunges in his workout regime, so let’s understand how it affects your body.

Lunges strengthen and tone the muscles in the hips, glutes, hamstrings, calves, and quads. They are ideal for identifying and correcting any muscle imbalance between your body’s right and left sides.

By working for large muscle groups in your lower body, lunges help reduce body fat and trim excess weight. It also drastically improves the body’s balance and coordination, enhancing flexibility and mobility and boosting metabolism.

If you’re bored of stationary lunges, try side lunges, walking lunges, reverse lunges, twist lunges, or curtsy lunges.

One-minute normal plank followed by one-minute side plank on each side

Plank is another simple bodyweight exercise Jungkook swears by. The exercise excellently targets the abdominals and core muscles. By engaging more than 20 muscles, including the shoulders, back, arms, legs, and glutes, planks ensure that your core muscle strength and body stability are at their peak. Here are some of the major benefits of this exercise:

Improves posture: If you’re experiencing back pain or have developed a slouchy posture from tirelessly sitting at your office desk, planks will help you develop good posture. This way, you can avoid hunching while standing or sitting for long periods.

Increases flexibility: Doing planks is a great way to stretch the lower half of your body. According to Healthline, staying in the hold position ‘lengthens your hamstrings as well as the arches of your feet,’ which makes it both a strength and stretch exercise.

Reducing belly fat: By targeting your core abdominal muscles, planks trim down the stubborn belly fat, which helps tone your body.

Strengthening the core: The four main muscle groups comprising your core – transversus abdominis, rectus abdominis, oblique muscles, and glutes are all supported while doing planks. Building these muscles improves your ability to lift heavier weights, leading to well-supported back and buttocks.

Some of the best and easiest plank variations for beginners include knee plank, straight-arm knee plank, waking plank, shoulder tap, and spider man plank.

15 burpees

Brace yourself for the last exercise rounding up Jungkook’s workout routine – burpees. Undoubtedly one of the most challenging exercises to perform (especially if you’re a beginner), burpees help you power up like a beast in no time. Considering its massive health benefits, it’s time you gather some motivation and inculcate burpees into your workout routine.

Let’s break it down for you to understand burpees better. It’s essentially a two-part exercise — a pushup followed by a jump in the air. The movement can be considered a strength training exercise and cardio juxtaposed into one. Here are some well-known benefits of burpees:

Offers a full-body workout: Since burpees target most of the body’s major muscle groups and strengthen the lower and upper sections, it becomes a total body workout. A typical burpees exercise will engage the muscles in your legs, hips, buttocks, arms, chest, abdomen, and shoulders.

Burns calories and fat: Because of its high intensity and high impact nature, multiple studies have shown that burpees effectively burn body fat. All the muscles engaged in the exercise use up the calories to get the energy to perform, which helps you slim down.

Cardiovascular benefits: When engaging in something as rigorous as burpees, it conditions your muscles and gets your heart pumping and lungs working. By imposing a demand on both organs, burpees strengthen your cardiovascular system and increase efficiency.

Additionally, exercise works wonders to improve your balance, posture, mobility, and endurance.

If you’ve already mastered the standard burpee, there are several ways to take the difficulty level a notch higher. Try the burpee box jump or exercise with a Bosu ball or dumbbell.