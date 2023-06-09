BTS’ brand new song ‘Take Two’ has finally dropped

Despite their hiatus, K-pop boyband BTS dropped a brand new song, “Take Two”, which is meant to be a “thank you” to fans.

It has been almost a year since the BTS ARMY got to listen to the boy band together. Their last album Proof was released on 10 June 2022, after which BTS decided to take a hiatus from working together. Ever since then, fans have been very desperate to see Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook back for a song. Their dream has finally come true with the release of BTS’ new song Take Two.

To celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band, BTS’ Big Hit Music has shared the new song with fans despite the K-pop group’s hiatus. Big Hit Music had announced the release of Take Two earlier via a statement that read, “All seven members participated in Take Two. The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you.”

Take Two is a precious ‘gift’ from BTS to their ARMY

The song’s title also commemorates the group entering its second chapter after a decade-long journey as a Korean boy band. BTS member SUGA has worked on the overall production of the song, while RM and J-Hope have penned down the lyrics of the song.

ARMY and stans of the boyband are loving it and showering much love on the newly released title. So much so, that Take Two is reigning on the top spot on iTunes Worldwide.

.@BTS_twt “Take Two” has reached #1 on iTunes Worldwide in the biggest music markets! #1 United States

#1 Japan

#1 United Kingdom

#1 Germany

#1 France

#1 Canada

#1 Brazil

#1 Australia — BTS Charts & Votings (@btschartstudio) June 9, 2023

BTS FESTA 2023

BTS debuted under Big Hit Entertainment on 13 June 2013. Their first single album was titled 2 Cool 4 Skool. Hence, this year marks their 10th anniversary. The celebrations for the same kicked off on 31 May and the ARMY can expect new content to drop over the next few days until 17 June. It was during last year’s festival, when the boy band revealed that they were going on a hiatus. So this year’s celebrations are going to be very special for the ARMY.

Other surprises in the pipeline

While the festival is a huge thing for the fans, there are two more surprises lined up for them this year. Along with the release of Take Two, a couple of BTS solo documentaries will hit cinemas worldwide this June. J-hope IN THE BOX and SUGA: Road to D-DAY will be shown in theatres worldwide from 17 June for a specific period of time.

All Images: Courtesy Big Hit Official/Instagram