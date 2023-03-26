If you ever feel down, it seems some people really go find quotes of supergroups and somehow find relatability to those, so here are some quotes by BTS.

BTS continues to influence and inspire billions of people across the globe with their music, and there’s no slowing them down. The Bangtan boys have never shied away from talking about grave social issues as well as challenging stereotypes and injustices every step of the way. They’ve always preached self-love and self-acceptance, uniting an ARMY of people who worship these artists. Some of the quotes by BTS members are truly stimulating and will make you fall in love with them all over again.

These quotes by BTS beautifully reflect the band’s take on popularity and happiness, being vulnerable and passionate as well as working hard for the fulfilment of dreams and goals. On days when you need a little more motivation, these cheerful sayings by the K-pop supergroup will brighten up your day.

Best BTS quotes on love, life, and happiness

RM

The BTS leader isn’t only a force to reckon with on-stage but also inspires the young and old alike with his amazing advice. His unique perspective on life will definitely boost your spirits.

“I think that there’s no need to live your life based on the standards of others. Everyone says ‘dream big,’ but I don’t think you have to live so fiercely like that all the time.”

“I’m like a surfer, first you just paddle and fall off the board but as time goes by you can stand up on the bigger waves.”

“Popularity is a bubble. It’s a mountain: you can go up really hard but walk down really fast.”

“We’re on some path that’s set since we’re born, but I still believe we can change some things. So, I believe in my faith, but I still don’t believe in my fate.”

“If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first”

“I go somewhere I haven’t been and just watch people and colours. That’s my inspiration.”

“Humans seem to be programmed to think of ambivalent feelings at the same time. That is the driving force behind human beings: to be the warrant of all things and to control other worlds.”

Jimin

Jimin has always instilled hope and inspiration in his fans with his thought-provoking messages, be it about gratitude, fulfilling dreams or self-love.

“I hope you will never give up. Remember there is a person here in Korea, in the city of Seoul, who understands you.”

“Once your heart is moved, it will develop to something better and positive.”

“We are all in different parts of the world, in different environments and circumstances, but at this moment, I hope we can all give each other a warm pat on the back and say, ‘It’s okay’.”

“Even if I’m a little hurt it’s okay.”

“Know that the pain will pass. And when it does you will be stronger.”

V

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung exudes positivity wherever he goes and motivates all his followers to be the best version of themselves.

“When things get hard, stop for a while and look back and see how far you’ve come. Don’t forget how rewarding it is. You are the most beautiful flower, more than anyone else in this world.”

“Purple is the last colour of the rainbow colours. So, means I will trust and love you for a long time.”

“I urge you to listen to your heart. Things may feel a little difficult right now, but somewhere out there, luck and opportunity is waiting for you. I believe that.”

“Don’t be trapped in someone else’s dream.”

“Hard work will never betray you.”

“You’re too young to let the world break you.”

Jungkook

Jungkook has time and again proved that he’s filled with wisdom and tries to push his fans to follow their dreams and passions irrespective of what the world thinks.

“Effort makes you. You will regret it someday if you don’t do your best now…don’t think it’s too late but keep working on it…it may take time, but there’s nothing that gets worse due to practising…so practise. You may get depressed, but it’s evidence that you are doing good.”

“We should try to respect and understand each other. We need to be considerate of others. Only then we can understand each other and get close to each other and become one.”

“Isn’t a man someone who doesn’t care about what others think? A man does whatever he wants.”

“Living without passion is like being dead.”

“Without anger or sadness, you won’t be able to feel true happiness.”

“To the world, you may be one person. But to one person, you may be the world.”

Jin

The oldest member of the K-pop group also has a lot of wisdom to impart. Jin always has something meaningful to say, be it via his music, interviews, or fan Q&As.

“If any of you feels lost in the face of uncertainty or the pressure of starting anew, don’t rush. Take a deep breath. You may find that any moment can be turned into an opportunity.”

“Your presence can give happiness. I hope you remember that.”

“Those who keep trying without giving up are the ones who succeed.”

“Everything becomes a bad thing when you think negative. When you think positive, it becomes better. That’s what I believe.”

“Win, lose, I don’t care because at the end of the day, I still have this face. So, who’s the real winner?”

Suga

BTS’ Suga aka Min Yoongi has publicly spoken about mental well-being as well as equality for the LGBTQ+ community, making him a true inspiration. He has spoken about how one should lead their life with their head held high despite setbacks and call for help when needed.

“Life is tough and things don’t always work out well, but we should be brave and go on with our lives.”

“I really want to say that everyone in the world is lonely, and everyone is sad, and if we know that everyone is suffering and lonely, I hope we can create an environment where we can ask for help and say things are hard when they’re hard and say that we miss someone when we miss them.”

“Please don’t be afraid, don’t worry yourself. The end and beginning, beginning and end are connected.”

“I want my music to become that light for those in the dark. I want them to heal from it and find the courage to step forward again.”

“No one else can take responsibility for you.”

J-Hope

The band member has an infectious positivity, and many people resort to his words to find comfort. So, if you’re looking for encouragement to kickstart your day, these quotes by J-Hope are all you need.

“Remember: You are the leader of your own life and chant it over and over again. ‘I can do it. You got it. I can do it well. I can do it better than anybody.”

“The key to companionship is trust. We wouldn’t have come this far if we didn’t trust each other.”

“I put ‘hope’ in my name to be a hopeful existence in the group.”

“When things get tough, look at the people who love you! You will get energy from them.”

“I feel like I live with a sense of mission. Rather than thinking, it has to be perfect! I do what I have to do, making sure I remember the really important and fundamental things and trust that the results will follow.”