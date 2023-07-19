Kim Taehyung’s net worth: Exploring the luxurious lifestyle of BTS’ V

Apart from being an undeniable icon in the music industry, BTS’ V has also amassed massive wealth in his decade-long career path. Having one of the strongest global brand power in the music industry, V earns envious sums for each project and has built himself a life of supreme luxury. So, what is Kim Taehyung’s net worth?

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, is hands down one of the most talked-about K-pop idols, always gauging attention for his musical endeavours, brand deals, or even ‘alleged’ romance. From aspiring to be a professional musician in elementary school to becoming one of the biggest artists of his generation, V’s meteoric rise to stardom makes us believe in the power of dreaming big! Behind the glitz and glamour of Kim’s success lies a raw and inspiring tale of struggles, persistence, and triumph.

[Hero and Featured Image Credits: @thv/ Instagram]

Unlike other BTS members, V continues to cement worldwide records despite not making his official solo debut. In addition to singing, he has also received immense praise for his acting chops in Hwarang and other K-dramas. From the fat paycheques Kim earns for each collaboration (not to forget his luxury ambassadorship deal with French luxury houses like Celine and Cartier), he makes sure to splurge some on his luxury obsessions. Whether it’s his sprawling penthouse in South Korea’s posh Gangnam district or an everyday wardrobe comprising hefty offerings from Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton, V has some really expensive things to his name.

Here’s everything about V’s net worth, earnings, brand deals, investments, and more!

What is the net worth of BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung?

According to a South China Morning Post report, Kim Taehyung’s net worth stood at around USD 20 million in 2021. This figure has recently risen massively owing to the artist’s luxury brand deals and other solo projects. His net worth now amounts to USD 40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Here’s a breakdown of his music projects, brand deals, investments, and more:

Kim Taehyung’s solo tracks, acting credits and more

V’s solo discography

Despite not having an official solo career, BTS’ V has broken several musical records with his three K-drama OSTs (original soundtrack) and single releases under BTS’ name. The artist’s first solo track, Scenery, came out in 2019 via BTS’ SoundCloud page. Months later, he released his second single and first all-English track Winter Bear. A self-directed MV also accompanied it on BTS’ YouTube handle. These releases were followed by a 2020 Christmas-themed song, Snow Flower, alongside Peakboy.

Coming to the singer’s OSTs, V collaborated with bandmate Jin to release It’s Definitely You, a 2016 track that was a part of the historical K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. He eventually released two more OSTs, Sweet Night and Christmas Tree for Itaewon Class and Our Beloved Summer, respectively. Thanks to these releases, V recently surpassed 800 million accumulated streams on Spotify, an unprecedented record on the music platform. He is credited with Spotify’s top two most-streamed Korean OSTs.

Here’s hoping V releases his debut album soon!

Acting career

Kim Taehyung is the only budding actor among the BTS septet, who debuted with the 2016 K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in a supporting role. Starring Park Seo-joon, Go A-ra, and Park Hyung-sik in pivotal parts, the series revolved around elite young men trying to forge friendships, love, and discover their passion in the strife-ridden Silla Kingdom.

He also made appearances in the Disney+ reality series In the Soop: Friendcation alongside Peakboy, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, as well as Park Hyung-sik. V’s latest television appearance was in Jinny’s Kitchen, an exclusive cooking-travel series in 2023.

V also enjoys several songwriting credits with BTS for tracks like Hold Me Tight, Run, Stigma, Blue & Grey, and many more, all of which earn him royalty.

V’s Guinness World Record titles

Kim is the most popular K-pop idol on social media, whose Instagram following alone has helped him claim multiple Guinness World Record titles. When BTS members launched their individual Instagram accounts in 2021, V led the charge in terms of follower count. V set his first Guinness record for the fastest person to reach one million followers on Instagram in only 43 minutes. His second title came soon after as he broke the record for the fastest time to 10 million followers on the platform in just 4 hours 52 minutes of his online debut.

More recently, the idol bagged his third Guinness World Record, again due to his Instagram following. V is now the fastest person to reach the 60 million follower mark on Instagram.

The titles rightly fit V, given that his eye-grabbing Instagram profile boasts everything from his professional shoots to personal, candid moments and photo dumps from his vacations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Luxury brand deals with Celine and Cartier

Celine

Kim Taehyung’s recent brand deals have added massively to his net worth. V was confirmed to be Celine’s brand ambassador after fronting a campaign for the luxury house in March 2023. Apart from attending Celine’s fashion show in Paris, V graced the brand’s Cannes 2023 Dinner upon a special invitation by the artistic director Hedi Slimane.

Rumours of his collaboration with the French luxury house first surfaced after he attended Hedi Slimane’s Summer 2023 menswear show alongside other ambassadors like BLACKPINK’s Lisa and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum. According to Brand Finance (via Sportskeeda), Celine recorded a whopping 51% growth rate after recruiting the singer. Also, considering V is one of the most followed and fastest-growing Asian celebrities on Instagram, his sponsored brand posts surely earn him massive sums.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Cartier

V joined the Cartier family as their global brand ambassador with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, GOT 7’s Jackson Wang, and Chinese actress Gong Li. He will be the face of Cartier’s iconic line ‘Panthère de Cartier.’ The French luxury Maison praised the singer, mentioning that he was chosen as the brand ambassador for having “the same creative spirit and magnetic gaze as the panther.” In his debut campaign, V exudes elegance in classic Panthere designs, including their sculptural diamond ring, Révélation d’une Panthère watch, and tête-à-tête panther bracelet.

https://twitter.com/btschartstudio/status/1681462457255231490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1681462457255231490%7Ctwgr%5E99143260b151b1894a39a46f85ea9304acea5d2a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Fbtschartstudio2Fstatus2F1681462457255231490widget%3DTweet

Another brand deal that landed in V’s lap is that of the leading Indonesian investment company ‘SimInvest‘. Thanks to his massive influence among the younger generation, the brand collaborated with him to tap into the vast youth investing potential. SimInvest witnessed an enormous surge in popularity following their collaboration. Not only did their app’s ranking skyrocket, but their social media account also saw an exponential increase in followers. SimInvest also arranged a solo fan meeting with Kim Taehyung, luring fans into familiarising themselves with the brand.

The BTS member’s luxurious apartment in Gangnam

All BTS members reside in extremely lavish bachelor pads and homes and V is no different. The musician splurged heavily on a luxurious apartment in South Korea’s Gangnam district, where properties are 3.5 times as expensive as the country’s real estate average (according to Business Insider). V reportedly purchased the SK Apelbaum flat in 2019 at a whopping price of USD 4.55 million.

Located in Seoul, Gangnam offers splendid views of the Han River as well as the Namsan mountains, which makes the area more sought-after. The ‘Beverly Hills’ of South Korea is also the economic hub for some of the most powerful global companies. These include Google, IBM, Toyota and more.

A connoisseur of art, V has abstract paintings decorated across his mansion and if reports are to be believed, he even has a special art room where he works his magic. His abode seems to be a perfect blend of vintage luxury and modern furnishings, making it a delight to live in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

His car collection

For those who have watched Run BTS, you must’ve noticed the members seated in the ultra-stylish Genesis GV80 SUV. While filming the show, V was so impressed with the car that he bought himself the sedan soon after. Costing around USD 70,900, the Genesis GV80 SUV oozes sophistication. Boasting an athletic and elegant design, futuristic technology as well as advanced safety features, the car is definitely worth the splurge.

Image credit: Genesis website

Kim Taehyung’s insanely expensive apparel

BTS members love basking in all things luxury! V always aces his fashion game by flaunting some of the best designer pieces one can only dream of buying. The artist’s love for Gucci has been visible throughout his public outings. One such piece that caught fans’ attention for its berserkly expensive price was a Floral Diamond choker worth USD 30,000. He has also previously worn Gucci’s Le Marche Des Merveilles watch, a green and white Gucci Houndstooth tweed vest worth USD 4200, and a black Gucci corduroy jacket costing around USD 7580 among other things. Another piece of apparel that deserves a mention is V’s Bottega Veneta jacket worth USD 5300, which he wore for one of the group’s Billboard shoots.

Coming to the singer’s watch collection, he owns an extremely expensive Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Eight Days watch, which was actually gifted by a Chinese fan. The accessory comes at a price of USD 35,000. Additionally, he owns a Cartier Tank Watch worth USD 9750.

We’d call this our dream wardrobe for sure!