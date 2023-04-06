Rapper and meme machine Cardi B will be headlining Rolling Loud in Pattaya on 13-15 April. If she’s still making plans, we know just the places in town.

She makes bloody moves—the one and only Cardi B will be coming to Thailand this mid month for hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud. Now, there are things to do and places to go more than ever in Pattaya. While Cardi remains humble even with all the fame she has, we have the deets on the latest high life. Let’s see if these places pique her — and possibly your — interests.

An itinerary for Cardi B at Rolling Loud Pattaya, based on her best songs

Cardi B could go “Up” to the rooftop bar at Horizon, Hilton Pattaya

Horizon is located on the 34th floor of Hilton Pattaya, and it’s where you can enjoy the sea breeze with a view and quality cocktails. Grab a drink and some of their delicious finger foods as you lay back and enjoy the seascape of Pattaya Bay and the bustling city below. It’s perfect for any occasion, and we’re sure Cardi would have a blast here.

You can find more information at Hilton Pattaya.

“Bring a bucket and a mop” to Ramayana Water Park

Ramayana considers itself the largest water park in Thailand, and everyone’s looking to get wet there. The slides are very long, girthy, and very thick—for safety reasons, of course. Free fall down into the water, experience the Aqualoop, and ride the Boomerang—there’s so much immense pleasure to get from all these activities that you’ll be sore afterwards.

You can find more information at Ramayana Water Park.

Cardi should check in to Andaz Pattaya, because we’re sure she “likes it like that”

Andaz is a secluded new seaside resort located beside Jomtien Beach. It’s an all-in-one destination with amazing dining venues and drinking spots. It’s the perfect hideout for Cardi before or after her concert. It’s also just a short drive away from Pattaya’s tourist hotspots, so she won’t be missing out on anything.

You can find more information at Andaz Pattaya.

‘Rodeo’ at Siam Polo Park

Siam Polo Park with their standardised riding arena is perfect for riders of all levels. If you’re not familiar with horse riding, they regularly hold riding lessons. They’re also open for daytime and nighttime riding, so Cardi could pick whatever time feels convenient when she feels like a little ‘Rodeo.’

You can find more information at Siam Polo Park.

Always get spicy at Je Jim Somtam

This one is a tribute to Cardi B’s iconic tweet, where she retweeted a photo of som tam asking “what’s this? it looks like an orgasm in my mouth.” Well, she isn’t wrong, and this orgasm would feel pretty spicy, too. We recommend local favourite Je Jim Somtam, which has all that you might expect, from som tam to grilled pork neck—all very orgasm in the mouth-worthy.