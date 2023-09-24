All the celebrities who have attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

We’re spilling the beans on all of the celebrities who have come to see queen mother Beyoncé on her incredible Renaissance World Tour shows so far. Read on.

Queen Bey, the reigning music superstar, is taking over the globe with her blazing-hot Renaissance World Tour. Getting a ticket to this summer’s spectacle is like striking gold. Even many of the singer’s celebrity friends, industry peers, and high-profile ardent fans have rushed to see the three-hour musical masterpiece, which includes 37 of her best hits. And if you’re planning to attend a Queen Bey concert, you might get a chance to meet your favourite stars there too. Today, we’re spilling the beans on all of the stunning celebrities who have come to see Beyoncé on her incredible Renaissance World Tour shows so far.

The music world is exploding right now, and it has all of us music fans on cloud nine! This year has seen some significant headliners take the stage. Harry Styles just finished off his Love On tour. Ed Sheeran stunned us with his Mathematics tour, and he’s currently rocking the “-“-tour across the US and the UK. The Weeknd’s After Hours Till The Dawn tour is also giving us some major vibes, and let’s not forget Taylor Swift, who is slaying the game with her Eras Tour. And, of course, Beyoncé, on the Renaissance tour.

As these talented artists command the spotlight, let’s take a look at all the famous faces that attended Beyoncé’s shows on her latest tour. From Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet making it official at her LA event to Tom Holland and Zendaya singing “Love on Top” at the Warwick show, it seems Tinsel Town’s A-listers are in formation for their favourite singer.

Celebrities seen at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Blue Ivy Carter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Ivy Carter (@blueivy.carter)

Beyoncé’s talented 11-year-old daughter not only watched her mom but also joined her on stage at several shows.

Jay-Z

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Damson Idris Fanpage . (@dmsnidris)

The supportive hubby Jay-Z was often seen in the audience, and even their twins Rumi and Sir came along! They were starstruck by their big sister’s performance.

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney hitting a pose at Beyoncé’s concert in London#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/uDymmLYb47 — RENAISSANCE Updates (@B7Album) June 6, 2023

The renowned Beatles member attended Beyoncé’s London event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and even posed for photos with fans.

Dua Lipa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dua Lipa Everywhere (@dualipaeverywhere)

Pop sensation Dua Lipa made an appearance at Bey’s London show, while waiting she sweetly greeted the fans.

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

The Only Murderers in the Buildings star Selena Gomez attended the LA Renaissance tour concert with her lil sis Gracie and BFF Peltz Beckham and her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. She was also spotted at the Paris concert before.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in London. pic.twitter.com/iBwZTIBhi0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 4, 2023



Singer-songwriter Ariana rocked the Barbie pink look at the London show. She also appeared on a video quickly snagged by Internet personality Max Balegde.

Zendaya & Tom Holland

TOM HOLLAND & ZENDAYA SINGING “LOVE ON TOP” AT BEYONCÉ’S SHOW IN WARSAW TONIGHT – that’s the cutest thing you’ll see today #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/xLyxkxaUFi — ariannea (@ariannea_minaj) June 27, 2023

Zendaya is a huge BeyHive and she has proved it again. She went to the Warsaw show in June with her beau Tom Holland. The lovebirds were also spotted singing their hearts out at the SoFi Stadium concert in LA.

Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Rock & Vivica A. Fox

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivica A Fox (@msvfox)

Being a proud BeyHive, there was no way Megan was going to miss seeing her idol on stage. She managed to attend the Paris show. Looks like she also had a great time alongside Jay-Z, , Chris Rock and Vivica A. Fox.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra brought her mom to the Paris show for a pre-birthday girls’ night out. She danced and belted out Beyoncé’s greatest hits, and seemed to know all the lyrics by heart! She also thanked Bey and Jay-Z for being amazing hosts and her husband Nick Jonas “for the most memorable night!”.

Kris Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

The most famous momager out there Kris Jenner attended multiple shows Queen B in Paris and in London with her girls.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@popfactions)

Kylie Jenner previously attended the concert in Paris with her mum and sisters but this time, she chose different company. After months of speculation, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally made their relationship official at Beyoncé’s birthday concert in LA. They were also spotted talking to Kylie’s supermodel sister Kendall Jenner for a moment, who also attended the event.

Justin & Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcomofficial)

Beyoncé’s birthday concert was a star-studded event. Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the concert with their friend Justin Skye in LA.

Adele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arionce (@arionce.life)

The powerhouse vocalist graced Bey’s LA concert with her presence.

Lizzo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The ‘Juice’ singer Lizzo also attended Beyoncé’s birthday show and Rocked a silver dress.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross leads the crowd to sing happy birthday to Beyoncé at tonight’s Renaissance World Tour show in Inglewood. pic.twitter.com/RhMGKqAedn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

Cult favourite singer Diana Ross joined Bey on her stage and sang “Happy Birthday” to Queen Bey on stage in LA. Now, that’s a celebration!

Salma Hayek

Actress Salma Hayek was spotted dancing and singing at the Renaissance tour in London.

The Kardashian crew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Kris, Kendall, Kim, Khloé, Penelope, and North West brought their Kardashian charm to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in LA.

Vanessa Hudgens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens)

The singer and actress attended the SoFi stadium concert wearing a full glam silver dress.

Kendrick Lamar

Watch Kendrick Lamar Join Beyoncé and Power Through Technical Difficulties at Renaissance Tour Stop https://t.co/tgjQcwe2J4 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 5, 2023

The rapper Kendrick Lamar joined Queen B on stage and brought the house down.

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez

Video of Justin Bieber spotted out with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (September 4) | Credit: renballz pic.twitter.com/Oag8MSlkOh — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) September 5, 2023



Beyoncé is truly the celebrity of the celebrities. Even Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez made it to the the SoFi stadium concert in LA.

Katy Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Pop singer Katy Perry was also in attendance at Beyonce’s Rennaisance tour birthday show. She shared a carousel of pictures and videos on her Instagram and wished the singer ‘ Happy Birthday’.

Pharrell Williams

PHARRELL WILLIAMS IS AT THE RENAISSANCE TOUR pic.twitter.com/PRgnl9hRt9 — (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

Rapper and now LV’s new creative designer Pharrell kept it cool in hat and shades but still sent love to the crowd.

Offset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

The Migos rapper Offset nailed the “most fabulous silver fashions” request at SoFi Stadium and shared the glam on Instagram.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal spotted at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour show tonight in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/giPzt3oMdE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 2, 2023

The Narcos star was also spotted among the audience of SoFi stadium on Sep 1.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in LA. pic.twitter.com/HzuGlWpbYI — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 2, 2023

Yup, even The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the BeyHive at the Inglewood stop.

Kamala Harris

The US vice president had a fantastic date night with Bey in Washington, DC with her husband Douglas Emhoff.

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean spotted at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in London. pic.twitter.com/RmeU94cOOQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 29, 2023

The avant-garde musician was vibing at Beyoncé’s London show.

Lisa of BLACKPINK

lisa at the renaissance world tour! pic.twitter.com/MHQhFYFqrk — blackpink loops (@bIackpinkloops) September 1, 2023

K-pop sensation Lisa soaked in the vibes at Levi’s Stadium and shared it all on Instagram.

Oprah Winfrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah Daily (@oprahdaily)

The TV legend caught Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Mindy Kaling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

American actress and producer Mindy Kaling and her friends went to a birthday trip to Las Vegas and saw Beyoncé on stage.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour! pic.twitter.com/CBdWfgnDXA — ivy (@ivyonthemove) September 2, 2023



The newly single Sofia Vergara spent an absolutely dazzling night with Queen B, dessert, and music.

Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Jessica Alba and her friend Kelly Sawyer brought along their daughters, Honor and Sawyer.

Vanessa Bryant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E N T News Flow (@entnewsflow)

Late NBA star Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa enjoyed a girls’ night out with her daughters. Moreover. The kids managed to snap a sweet pic with “Auntie BB.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What celebrities were at the Beyoncé concert?

Many high-profile celebrities, including Jay-Z, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Justin Bieber, Jeff Bezos, and the Kardashian crew attended the Beyoncé concert.

What celebrities were at Beyoncé concerts in London?

Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean and many more came to see Beyoncé on her London show.

How many people are on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour?

More than 2000 people are in Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour crew. She shared a full list of credits here.

Who is headlining Beyoncé Renaissance?

Beyoncé is headlining the Renaissance World tour alone. She doesn’t have an opener.

This article originally appeared on Prestige Malaysia.