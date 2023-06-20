5 other things we’d like Chris Hemsworth to sniff

Chris Hemsworth was recently gifted an inhaler during a junket interview for Extraction 2, so we’ve listed out some other things we’d like him to sniff.

Chris Hemsworth: actor, father, and more recently, a budding yadom enthusiast. During a junket interview in Manila for his new film on Netflix, Extraction 2, popular Thai YouTube channel Just Doo It (doo a play on “watch” in Thai”) gifted the Australian actor his very own inhaler. After giving it a sniff, the Asgardian himself seemed to enjoy its refreshing properties.

We here at LSA try our best to be on top of all things pop culture, so seeing that this yadom “phenomenon” has been launched by Chris, we got the brilliant idea of making a list of other things we’d like him to sniff. And we don’t just mean sniff. We mean take a really, really good whiff. Like a deep inhale.

Hero image: Just Doo It YT

Chris Hemsworth got yadom during an Extraction 2 interview. Here are other things he can definitely sniff

Peppermint Field Black Inhaler

Nothing beats refreshing cool sniiff on a summer day or when someone on the train has overpowering BO. This inhaler is simple, powerful, and would be handy for Tyler Rake himself when he needs a quick whiff while dodging bullets.

Siang Pure Inhaler

Concussions from blunt force trauma or a fall from a great height is all part of the job when you’re Tyler Rake. That’s why having a Siang Pure Inhaler handy could help tons. Sure, that’s not going to heal the gash on his forehead but it might alleviate the dizziness a little bit.

Praema Herbal Inhaler

For a more classic sniff, Chris should look no further than this inhaler. It’s much more potent that the usual elongated inhalers and has a more herbal scent. If the vertigo is really hitting hard, the Praema Herbal Inhaler is what Chris needs.

Pastel Colour Pop Inhaler

One of the problems modern inhalers have is that you can easily lose the cap. This inhale remedies that. There’s no cap anymore so Chris will be able to sniff to his heart’s—or nostril’s—content without ever having to worry about losing it. Sniff away, Chris. Sniff away.

Jarungjit Inhaler

This inhaler almost seems Asgardian, so it’s only fitting that it’s included in this honourable and very legit list of things Chris Hemsworth should sniff. It’s gives off the vibe of a legendary inhaler—a sniff of legends, if you will. It’s definitely an inhaler worthy of an Asgardian god.