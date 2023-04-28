The comedian and former late night host has been busy going around the city. Here’s what Conan O’Brien has been doing in Bangkok.

Robert Downey Jr. visited a month or so ago and now we have yet another celebrity of equal stature who’s just a little paler and has more orange hair: the legend Conan O’Brien himself. It was a big surprise for the comedian’s fans when all of a sudden he just popped up in the city, and he seems to be having a great time here. So what exactly has Conan been up to while he’s here in Bangkok?

[Hero image: Team Coco]

Tracking Conan O’Brien (in a non-stalkery way, I swear): what the comedian has been doing while in Bangkok

First of all, why is Conan O’Brien in Bangkok?

He seems to be filming for his new show. When his late night show ended on TBS, he was already teasing what his new show would be, which would premiere on HBO’s streaming service, Max. One of the things he mentioned was doing more of his “Conan Without Borders” segment, which had him travelling to places like Korea, Japan, and Israel. His trip to Bangkok seems to be just that.

So what has Conan O’Brien been up to in Bangkok?

Social media has been helpful in tracking down the activities of the Tall Ginger One (no one calls him this, but I will) and he seems to be having a lot of fun here in our good ol’ polluted city. Like us, he also has made known just how much he has suffered from the terrible heat. We feel ya, Conan. We feel ya.

He hung out at The Commons Thong Lor

The first sighting of the Tall Ginger One was over at The Commons Thong Lor where he met with Chirayu “Toey” Na Ranong, the owner of Fowlmouth. Toey was able to get an original Late Night with Conan O’Brien shirt signed by the man himself and was also featured in a Team Coco IG post. He had a film crew there so we’ll probably get to watch whatever shenanigans Conan was up to at The Commons.

He visited Workpoint Entertainment

Noppatjak Attanaon, editor-in-chief of Workpoint Today, revealed that the Ginger Lord (I’m just gonna keep making these up) also visited Workpoint Entertainment. He was on set in one photo and had cameras all around while touring the facilities, while in another photo he was doing what he does best: making a ridiculous face while photobombing someone.

He tried scorpion at a street vendor’s stall

Clad in a classic touristy Thai shirt with elephants, the photo shows the Redhead Overlord looking bemused at an appetising piece of a scorpion on a stick with onlookers around. We’re not sure whether the onlookers were watching because it was the Conan O’Brien eating a scorpion or they were just fascinated by this ridiculously tall white dude about to make a big mistake. Here’s hoping we see Conan actually try some more insects on the show.

He got decked out in a traditional Thai outfit

“If only my prom had been in Bangkok,” the Orange Machine tweeted. Conan posted a photo of him all dressed up in traditional Thai garb on his socials, and it was absolutely glorious. It was also ridiculously hot as he says in a behind-the-scenes video where he seemed to be beside a klong. Thankfully, the shoot seemed to be done and he was able to get out of the outfit so he can get some relief.

He did some Muay Thai

We definitely didn’t have “Conan O’Brien doing Muay Thai” on our 2023 bingo cards but we will gladly take it. The Harvard Hottie can be seen giving it all he’s got in the ring. It may perhaps be the segment we’re looking forward to the most. Hopefully, he didn’t pull any muscles.