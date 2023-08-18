Q&A: Kim Do-hoon on his character Gang-hoon in Disney+’s ‘Moving’

We chat with Kim Do-hoon about his role in Disney +’s latest K-drama sensation ‘Moving.’ Here, Do-hoon shares the journey he took to bring his character “Lee Gang-hoon” to life within this gripping new K-drama series.

Directed by Park In-je, who is also the director behind the highly successful Kingdom Season 2. The story revolves around three teenagers who have inherited unusual physical powers from their secret agent parents. Despite appearing as normal high school kids, they possess extraordinary abilities to transcend physical limitations such as gravity, speed, or pain. However, their parents keep them hidden away from outside forces who are keen to exploit their talents.

One of the main characters in this series is Lee Gang-hoon, who is portrayed with great finesse and skill by South Korean actor Kim Do-hoon. Gang-hoon is the representative of Bong-seok and Hui-soo’s class and has inherited his supernatural strength and speed from his father. Despite being committed to keeping his powers a secret, Gang-hoon’s quick temper lands him in trouble, and he finds himself with no way back to his old life.

In this interview, Kim Do-hoon shares his experience in portraying Gang-hoon, a mysterious character in the new Disney+ series, Moving. He talks about the challenges he faced while playing the role and the preparation he had to undergo to bring the character to life.

Kim Do-hoon’s performance in the show has been widely praised, and he has managed to capture the essence of the character perfectly.

Disney+’s ‘Moving’: Kim Do-hoon spills about his experience

Can you tell us about your character, Gang-hoon?

Gang-hoon inherited incredible strength and speed from his father. He’s a student and class representative at Jungwon high school and he hopes to join the National Intelligence Service one day to get his father’s criminal record expunged. To achieve his ambitions, he shares all of his secrets with his homeroom teacher. He also knows who else in his school has superpowers.

What was your focus when portraying this character?

I had to temper a lot of my eagerness and be patient. I knew that I had to hold back my emotions and express less in the beginning in order to maximise the impact of his pent-up emotions and powers later in the story.

What was it like working with Kim Sung-kyun?

I consider myself extremely lucky to have performed with Sung-kyun. He plays my character’s father, and I loved working with him, even though I didn’t share as many scenes with him as you might expect. Whenever I performed opposite him, Gang-hoon’s feelings towards his father welled up in my heart, which really is a testament to Sung-kyun’s incredible performance. Off-camera, he is such a wonderful person, and I was very happy working with him on set.

How was working with Lee Jung-ha and Go Youn-jung?

I loved working with them. Jung-ha brought Bong-seok to life as the adorable character we know from the webtoon, but with a unique twist. Youn-jung had an incredible ability to improvise on set. No matter how I expressed my character, Youn-jung was able to adapt her performance of Hui-soo to react accordingly. It really impressed me.

How would you describe Bong-seok and Hui-soo?

From Gang-hoon’s point of view, Bong-seok is someone who triggers feelings of jealousy, while Hui-soo is someone he wants to be seen by. There are quite a few moments when Gang-hoon feels jealous when the both of them are together, even though he doesn’t try anything with her. Gang-hoon just wishes that Hui-soo would look at him.

What was it like working with director Park In-je?

I loved working with him. Whenever I felt unsure about my performance he allowed me to follow my instincts and gave me as much room as possible to perform the way I wanted. Thanks to his direction and guidance, I was able to relax and slip into character.

In cases where what was written in the script couldn’t be replicated on set, he was very flexible and quick to make the necessary changes. Having confidence in him allowed me to focus on portraying my role and nothing else. I also admire him as an individual as well, so I thoroughly enjoyed working with him.

Are there any similarities between you and your character Gang-hoon?

In terms of physical abilities, we are very different, but Gang-hoon as the class rep is similar to me. I used to take on leadership roles in school, including as the class rep, and I loved being a leader. Being an affectionate son to his mom is another similarity we share.

With the release of Moving fast approaching, is there anything you’re looking forward to audiences experiencing?

I’m sure some viewers might be drawn in by the story’s superpowers, but they’re only a part of what Moving is about. This story has a lot of human elements, which makes it a very well-balanced series. There’s going to be so much to enjoy.

Watch Disney+’s Moving trailer here:

Watch Moving on Disney+ here

(All images used courtesy of Disney+)