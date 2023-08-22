Famous celebrities who are also huge Swifties

To declare yourself a Swiftie is a brave, bold move. It’s a label unbeknownst to society, a badge so rare and unique—no one else the same. Let’s see if your favourite celebrities identify as Swifties.

With her relatable songwriting and uncanny ability to capture the essence of human emotions, Taylor Swift has not only dominated the music industry, but also forged deep connections with millions of fans around the world. These fans are affectionately known as “Swifties.” A true talent, Swift interestingly bridges the gap between fans and celebrities, highlighting her global music appeal. In fact, renowned stars openly declare themselves as devoted Swifties, showcasing the widespread influence of her music.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, these celebrities have expressed genuine admiration for Taylor Swift and her musical legacy through social media, interviews, and public appearances. In a world where image and identity are carefully created, their real love for Swift’s artistry serves as a welcome reminder of music’s unifying power. Even on her highly successful Eras Tour, we’ve seen an array of celebrities attending, singing along wholeheartedly, and partaking in special ‘traditions’ cherished by fellow Swifties.

Join us, as we explore the unexpected, adorable, and utterly lovely examples of famous faces proudly wearing their Swiftie badges. Celebs, athletes, musicians, even talk show hosts—people from every corner proudly wave their Swiftie flags! Fame boundaries vanish as they connect with fans worldwide. Taylor’s impact? Boundless. Get ready, the list is a whirlwind!

Celebrities who are proud Swifties as well

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s friendship, kindled in their teenage years, has matured into a sisterly bond marked by unwavering support. This camaraderie extends to Selena’s younger sister, Gracie, a devoted Swiftie who dyed her hair purple to honour Taylor’s album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). During the Eras Tour, the sisters had an unforgettable moment. When Gracie traded her friendship bracelet for Taylor’s red era hat during the show sharing a cute moment on Eras Tour, it beautifully symbolized the strong bond between the two artists.

Emma Stone

Taylor Swift’s friendship with Emma Stone dates back to 2008. Despite their low-key approach, their bond has remained strong over the years. Notably, Emma attended the opening night of Taylor’s Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, praising the concert and its impact on fans. Stone told Vanity Fair in an interview, “The concert was pretty amazing. I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.” Interestingly, fans speculate that the vault track “When Emma Falls In Love” from Speak Now TV is written about Stone, further highlighting the depth of their enduring friendship.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts, Taylor Swift’s co-star in the movie Valentine’s Day, is a fervent fan of the singer. Expressing her admiration, Roberts has spoken about her affinity for the album 1989. The celebrity cemented the “Swiftie” reputation even further by attending the Eras Tour in Las Vegas. During the concert, fans witnessed Roberts dancing, singing, and thoroughly enjoying herself, showcasing her genuine connection with Taylor’s songs.

Emma Watson

Swift possesses an influential circle of close celebrity female friends, and Emma Watson, (Who plays Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, in case you forgot) became a part of their “Witches’ Coven,” as aptly named by Lena Dunham. Emma was seen socialising with Taylor and her friends in a viral photo, circa 2015. Watson was also seen at Taylor’s debut Las Vegas show during the Eras Tour, accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Brendan Wallace.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter, shares a deep and enduring friendship with Swift that spans over a decade. Their connection has remained strong through the years, with both artists finding solace in each other’s company due to their shared struggles as musicians. Ed Sheeran acknowledged their unique bond by stating that they often engage in lengthy conversations, adding “I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well because you’re actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it.” Their musical collaboration is equally notable, with the duo uniting for three tracks- “Run,” “Endgame,” and a duet version of “The Joker and The Queen.” Although Ed Sheeran hasn’t yet attended the Eras Tour, the prospect of him joining Swift on stage isn’t far-fetched. The UK leg of the tour is still forthcoming.

Gigi Hadid

The friendship between Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift is truly timeless. The supermodel and the pop sensation have been through thick and thin together. Apart from their shared experiences, their link is strengthened through moments of shared prayer and caring advice, indicating a friendship founded on genuine concern. Gigi is an important member of Taylor Swift’s famous girl squad. As Taylor’s best friend, she not only appreciates her music, but also actively participates in her journey as a passionate fan. Gigi’s dedication is evident in her consistent presence at every tour Taylor has embarked on, beginning with the historic 1989 Tour. Gigi really immerses herself in the experience during these performances, singing, dancing, and thoroughly appreciating the music that unifies them.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss, a former member of Taylor Swift’s inner circle, had a strong bond with the pop star. Swift’s music video for “Bad Blood,” in which Kloss participated among a star-studded ensemble of friends including Zendaya, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid, showcased their friendship. Although Kloss affirmed their friendship in a 2019 interview with Time magazine, fan opinions evolved due to her interactions with music manager Scooter Braun amid Swift’s conflict with him.

Despite widespread suspicion, Kloss is a Swiftie. Her participation at Taylor’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles demonstrates her sincere love for her music. It’s worth noting that Kloss didn’t sit in the VIP tent, where celebrities frequently watch performances, instead opting for a more intimate experience with her fellow fans. Whether their friendship is kept concealed or not, Kloss’s enthusiasm for Swift’s music is unwavering.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne and Taylor Swift’s friendship blossomed at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. When Delevingne appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video, it was clear that they are close friends. Despite the fact that they haven’t been spotted together in a while, their friendship remains strong, as seen by Delevingne’s Instagram post congratulating Swift on her album Lover. Swift also gave Delevingne a promotional cardigan for her Folklore album, which she wore in an Instagram Story with Kaia Gerber. Delevingne’s support for Swift extended to the opening night of her Eras Tour in Arizona, where she stood by her friend’s side and proved that she’s a devoted celebrity Swiftie.

The Haim Sisters

The Haim sisters – Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim – initially connected with Taylor through social media conversations. Their bond became stronger over time, resulting in a collaboration on the track “No Body, No Crime” from the album Evermore and the video for the song “Bejeweled”. Their mutual admiration for each other’s talent has always been evident. Taylor Swift and Haim’s friendship was strengthened when Haim joined Swift onstage during the Eras Tour’s opening night in Los Angeles. Furthermore, Haim will open for Swift on the UK leg of her tour, highlighting the dynamic interplay between the great musicians.

Lena Dunham

Taylor Swift’s music has always held a special place in Lena Dunham’s heart. As early as 2012, the emerging actress and writer came to Twitter to show her deep admiration, even joking that if Swift’s Red album had been out at the time, she would have written college papers about her. Their cyber connection became a real-life encounter at the 2013 Grammys, which marked the start of their personal friendship. This bond was strengthened when Dunham starred in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video in 2015. Dunham went to the Reputation tour in 2018, and she celebrated her birthday by going to the second Philadelphia Eras Tour event. Swift fulfilled Dunham’s birthday wish during a surprise song set, performing “Forever and Always.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Raynolds

Taylor Swift’s adored girl posse includes actress Blake Lively. What began as a close connection between Blake and Taylor grew to include Blake’s husband, Ryan Raynolds. The couple often joins the singer for dinners and events.

Interestingly, the connection between the trio runs deeper. The names Este, James, and Betty, the characters central to the fictional love triangle in Taylor’s album Folklore, correspond to the actual names of the Hollywood power couple’s kids. This subtle connection underscores the closeness of their relationship. Attending Swift’s concerts has become a tradition for the family. Blake Lively, accompanied by her two eldest daughters, Inez and James, attended the Eras Tour while in Philadelphia from May 12-14.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, along with her band Fifth Harmony, gained early exposure by opening for Taylor Swift’s massive 1989 World Tour. This opportunity marked the start of their careers, and since then, mutual support has defined their relationship. This connection culminated in a collaboration between Shawn and Taylor for the song “Lover (remix)”.

Mendes and Cabello’s romantic moments were filmed during Swift’s Eras Tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, prior to their latest breakup. Despite their ups and downs, both celebrities remain faithful Swifties, unaffected by external factors.

Kim Kardashian

Surprising, isn’t it? The highly publicized feud between Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian seemed like an ongoing saga with no end in sight. Yet, in an unexpected turn of events, the dust has settled, and a sense of reconciliation seems to have emerged.

The divorce of Kim and Kanye’s marriage appears to have shifted the dynamics. Despite their history, Kim Kardashian appears to have decided to bury the hatchet. Recent actions demonstrate this shift- A TikTok video of Kim and her daughter North dancing to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” demonstrated a joyful and amicable interaction. The celebrity even referred to herself as a Swiftie in a candid moment, showing real affection for Taylor’s songs. Her support, describing Swift’s songs as “super cute and catchy,” represents a dramatic reversal from their previous disagreements. The new gen Kardashian, North West has joined the celebrity Swifties list as well.

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift’s extraordinary 17-year-long career has not only won the hearts of fans, but has also nurtured the ambitions of emerging musicians. Her music has become a treasured companion for a generation, giving her the loving nickname “mother.” Olivia Rodrigo, one of the most fervent Swifties, is among others who have been inspired. Rodrigo’s deep connection to Taylor’s music is evident; she knows the lyrics by heart, and her favourite album is “Speak Now.” She’s even expressed her desire to collaborate with Taylor.

A twist, however, occurred when Olivia released the song “Vampire.” Initially considered to be about her ex-boyfriend Adam Faze, fan speculations began to circulate that the lyrics could also be about Taylor. Swift as well as colleagues Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent. retained a combined 50 per cent share of royalties for Rodrigo’s massively successful song. Is the celebrity still on team Swifties? Only time will tell.

Conan Gray

Conan Gray is one of the major rising stars in today’s music industry and one of the biggest celebrity Swifties out there. His authenticity as a singer-songwriter is complemented by his open admiration for Taylor Swift, a figure who has greatly impacted his musical journey. Conan’s candid acknowledgement of Taylor’s influence is evident, as he expressed, “Taylor raised an entire generation of songwriters. She taught a lot of people how to write pop songs.”

Conan Gray has shown his love for Taylor Swift’s music by covering her songs and taking part in a ‘Taylor Swift lyric challenge.’ Interestingly, their common love of Taylor Swift’s music led to a friendship with Olivia Rodrigo, another rising star. Their mutual admiration for the diva and their celebrity Swifties status triggered a meeting, solidifying Taylor Swift’s position as a unifying force in the music industry.

Some more celebrity Swifties spotted on the Eras Tour

Mark Zuckerberg (his little girls)

Taylor Lautner

Joey King and Presley Cash

Kobe Bryant’s family

Sabrina Carpenter

Lana Condor

Dylan O’Brien

Sadie Sink

Sophie Turner

Halsey

Bailee Madison

Dove Cameron

Sofia Carson

Diplo

Shania Twain

Laura Dern

Jimmy Fallon (He hasn’t attended the tour yet, but He’s a Swiftie nonetheless)

Phoebe Bridgers

Gracie Abrams

Lucy Hale

Sarah Hyland

Jack Antonoff

J.J. Watt

Ethan Hawke

Aaron Dessner

Billy Joel

Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Lawrence

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Maren Morris

Joseph Kahn

Fletcher

Paul Rudd

Drew Barrymore

Julia Roberts

David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown

Simu Liu

Mindy Kaling

Brie Larson

Ashley Tisdale

Jessica Alba

Gayle King

Channing Tatum

Alicia Keys

Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldaña

Meghan Markle

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

Mariska Hargitay

Anna Taylor-Joy

Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak

Matty Healy

Adam Sandler

Miranda Cosgrove

Sydney Sweeney

Jamie King

Courteney Cox

Machine Gun Kelly

Marshmello

Lupita Nyong’o

Sofia Richie

Nina Dobrev & Dixie D’Amelio

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

Kumail Nanjiani

Hilary Duff

Paula Abdul & Vince Vaughn

Sofia Vergara

Kevin Costner

Madelyn Cline

Elle Fanning

Lizzy McAlpine

Dan Reynolds

Jennifer Garner

Ice spice

Drew Barrymore

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse

Bradley Cooper

Molly Ringwald & Lin-Manuel Miranda

Gal Gadot

Jenny Han & Lola Tung

Ben Platt & Noah Galvin

Gordon Ramsay

Uma Thurman

Rachel Zegler

Nicky Hilton

Walker Zimmerman

Maya Hawke

Joe Locke

Who’s your favourite celebrity swiftie or Swifties? Btw, don’t forget to check out which Taylor Swift era you are now before the concert.

