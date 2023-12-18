50 Cent is in Bangkok for a concert on 19 December, as part of his ‘The Final Lap’ tour. If he’s looking for food recommendations, we had a few ideas.

We love a good juxtaposition, and seeing 50 Cent making his own sesame dipping sauce at CQK, or snatching his favourite tuna roll off the belt at Sushiro, would just be so satisfying. In Bangkok for the first time since 2006, here are all the food spots in Bangkok that the rapper should check out while he’s here. After all, a lot has changed since his last visit.

Consider us your best friend, 50 Cent. Go shawty, here are some foodie recs.

A local foodie guide for 50 Cent in Bangkok, based on his songs

Follow in the foot steps of ‘Many Men’ and queue up for Jay Fai’s food

Many men have tried to get a table at Jay Fai before, and failed. The notorious street food chef with the signature cooking googles has held a Michelin star for 7 years, and continues to serve the most famous crab omelette in the country — if not the entire region. Thereby, getting a table at Jay Fai’s casual Maha Chai Road eatery is no easy feat. Many Men (and women) wait in line every day, and many men (and women) will tell you that it is absolutely worth it. 50 Cent needs to get in on this.

Find out more at Jay Fai Bangkok.

Try one of Bangkok’s most beloved hotpots and slurp ‘Just A Lil Bit’ of Mala broth at CQK

It’s no secret that Mala hotpot is one of the most popular comfort slurps in the city. We’re not sure how high 50 Cent’s spice tolerance is, so we just suggest he try Just A Lil Bit. Perhaps he gets a combination of three broths at the popular CQK franchise: Mala, tomato, and bone broth. If it gets too hot and bubbly, we also suggest he press the magic buttons and dial it down, just a lil bit.

Find out more at CQK.

Admire the ‘Ayo Technology’ of Sushiro’s sushi belt

Look, we know Sushiro doesn’t serve the most premium sushi, but you’ve got to admit the spot has a certain charm. We’d love to see 50 Cent check out this popular Japanese restaurant in Bangkok, watching a selection of sushi and other Japanese treats pass him by on the conveyor belt. So systematic, so efficient, and so satisfying, we don’t believe 50 Cent would tire of the technology here. We can almost hear him exclaim, ayo technology!

Find out more at Sushiro Thailand.

Like a ‘Window Shopper,’ look out the windows at Bangkok’s highest restaurant, Ojo

We’re sure 50 Cent has tasted some really decent Mexican food in his life time. Has he, however, ever enjoyed tacos atop Bangkok’s tallest building while looking out over the city scenery? We think not. For a truly special experience, we suggest he try Chef Paco Ruano’s dishes at Ojo, offering an elevated (get it?) Mexican dining experience in retro-chic interiors. 50 Cent will love the view from the windows (if he’s not afraid of heights), and as for shopping, he can check out some really great duty free deals downstairs at King Power Mahanakhon.

Find out more at Ojo Bangkok.

Feel like you’re ‘In Da Club’ when drinking and dining at Vaso

If there’s one place that makes dining out feel like a full-blown party, it’s got to be Vaso Spanish Tapas Bar. 50 Cent could bring his entire entourage and seat them around the counter as Chef Álvaro Ramos brings the fire and heat for an energetic night on the town. Tapas and wines, paella and burnt Basque cheesecake: you name it, they’ve got it. They happen to serve it all with boozy shots at regular intervals and in da club music, too. If anyone ends up dancing on the table, consider it completely normal.

Find out more at Vaso Spanish Tapas Bar.

Answer 21 questions on how you like your ramen at A Ramen

There aren’t many restaurants that require you to fill out an entire questionnaire before you get to eat. Not quite 21 Questions — but almost — A Ramen is famously known as an “exam-style” ramen joint in Bangkok. We think 50 Cent may get a kick out of dining here, especially since he could do it pretty incognito. Seated at his own private booth, we’re curious how he would fill out the multiple choice questions. How firm does he like his noodles? What’s the spice level? How many scoops of garlic? We have 21 Questions.

Find out more at A Ramen.

End the feast with Thai heart-shaped candy at the 7-11 ‘Candy Shop’

50 Cent’s hit Candy Shop is all about a certain kind of feelings, and what better way to show the track some love than with classic Thai heart-shaped candy? No matter the time of day, 50 Cent can find these beloved bonbons at any 7-11 convenience store around town. He could carry them wherever he goes. “So seductive.”

Find out more and shop this candy at 7-11.