MXFRUIT brings a new flavour to the T-Pop industry

Colourful, diverse, and highly talented, here is another up-and-coming T-Pop girl group that you should know. Introducing MXFRUIT, a group that’s here to bring a different flavour to the T-Pop industry.

It is without a doubt that Thai pop music (T-Pop) is making a comeback. With many new groups popping up on every corner, one that has caught our eye is MXFRUIT (Mixed Fruit). Under the label ILY LAB from TADA ENTERTAINMENT, this girl group comprises of five members: Michaela Baker, Skawduan Simons, Rochelle Labreze, Oppapech Prava, and Yatichapat Hanbenjapong (Kanomjeen). But what makes MXFRUIT stand out? Keep on reading to find out.

Diverse ethnicities

If we go back around ten years ago, the T-Pop groups produced would almost look the same, whether it’s their look, style, hair, and so on. Lately, however, there has been a change in the Thai music industry, and you can see that with MXFRUIT. One of the appeals of this girl group is their appearance. Only two members, Oppapech and Kanomjeen, are fully Thai, whereas the others are halfies. Michaela is half English-Rwandan, Skawduan is Thai-British, and Rochelle is Thai-French. With the ladies coming from different cultures and backgrounds, we can only assume how spicy and diverse each member is. At the same time, when combined, they come together and harmonise really well.

A shocking debut

When the group debuted on 8 March 2023 with their English single “Strawberry Ice Cream,” you could already notice their talent. Even we was shocked at how good this song was after hearing it. It’s refreshing, sweet, and definitely colourful. At the beginning of the music video, you can see the five girls sitting at a street food shop humming. Then it jumps into the chorus. The song’s flow is undoubtedly catchy and easy to listen to. It showcases the identities of each member perfectly. Plus, they don’t seem forced. The performance feels like they were having fun and enjoying what they do. You can see the liveliness and essence of each character, making this group genuinely attractive.

Besides their first song, MXFRUIT also released “What do I do” and “I’m Here!” Be sure to check it out, as these girls may be mixed, but they surely make for a perfect combination.