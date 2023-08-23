Canadian actor, bonafide heartthrob, and one of our favourite Kens, Simu Liu, is in Bangkok, so as per Lifestyle Asia tradition, we’ve come up with an itinerary for him while he’s in town.

Hello, Simu. Yes, we’re going to act as if you’re actually reading this. We can dream. After all, “we were dreamers”, right? Okay, excuse the terrible pun, but we’re so glad you’re here in Bangkok. We hope you enjoy your time here, and in lieu of that, we do have some suggestions of places you could visit and stuff you can do while you’re here in our city. There are, of course, plenty more to do than just these six things, but all these things also tie into your career or to you personally in some way. Cheeky, we know. We try.

We hope, our dear Simu Liu and beloved Shang-Chi and older brother Jung, that you have a memorable stay here in Bangkok with the help of these suggestions. Oh, and if we did help out in some way, all the thanks we need is maybe a video of you doing your Ken dance at Siam Paragon? Just saying.

[Hero image: Warner Bros.]

An itinerary for Simu Liu in Bangkok based on his career

Bring your Ten Rings over to Untitled

There are plenty of bars here in Bangkok that you can visit, but we humbly suggest going over to Untitled.Thonglor. This utterly gorgeous bar is perfect for a vibey night out, but it also has a fun little gimmick for its patrons. The exterior of the bar is designed to look like a pawn shop, so the bar will actually sell you drinks in exchange for any of your personal items. Since you’ve got Ten Rings, I’m sure you’re willing to part with at least one of them for a drink or two, right?

Visit Soi Cowboy to get a major dose of Kenergy

We’re all aware now that every mojo dojo casa house needs a good amount of horses and cowboy-themed paraphernalia, so what better way to do that than by visiting the famous Soi Cowboy. There are lots of things to see here—like, lots—and there’s no doubt that any Ken that walks through this soi will feel a major sense of Kenergy. It’ll be fun, Simu… We think.

Try out some of our favourite 7-11 snacks to reminisce about Kim’s Convenience

Your lovable and heartwarming role as Jung in Kim’s Convenience is reason enough to visit the many 7-11s scattered all around the city. While Bangkok’s brand of 7-11 is not as sophisticated like those in Japan, we do have some pretty bomb snacks that you definitely need to try out. We’ve listed all of them here.

Shoot some hoops at Benchasiri Park or over at SWISH Bangkok

Thailand is big on football more than basketball, but there are plenty of people who visit the courts at parks for a pickup game or two during various times of the day. As a lover of basketball and having played in the NBA All-Stars game, you can still get your b-ball fix here. One of the more popular basketball courts for pickups is Benchasiri Park right beside Emporium over at Phrom Phong BTS station. It’s proper Bangkok street ball. But if you prefer something a little more professional and also indoor so it’s away from the heat, consider SWISH Basketball over at Sukhumvit soi 56.

Have a meal at Ang Morr to experience some “subtle Asian traits”

As one of the notable members of the famed Subtle Asian Traits Facebook group, it’s only fair that you get to experience the subtle Asian flavours brought by Ang Morr. You’ve no doubt tasted your fair share of Thai delicacies when you were out and about at Jodd’s Fair on that rainy night, but Ang Morr is an interesting concept wherein you get Western food but with a bit of a Chinese flair to it. It’s subtle. Get it?

Take a powernap at Naplab because after all, we are dreamers

Be honest, Simu: has exploring Bangkok been tiring? Has the heat worn you out? NapLab is the place to get a quick rest. While it may seem like a typical co-working space at first, it’s actually a “co-napping” space with places and pods designated specifically for getting a quick shut-eye. So if walking around the city has you tuckered out and you just need to rest for a little bit, this is the palace to go. And yes, obviously we just wanted to have a cheeky tie-in with your New York Times bestselling memoir.