An itinerary for James Arthur in Bangkok based on his songs

The LSA tradition continues this time for the English crooner. Here’s a Bangkok itinerary for James Arthur based on his songs.

Hello, James. No, not you. I’m talking to James Arthur. I know you’re on your way here to Bangkok to serenade and rock us with your gravelly and emotional-gut-punching voice next week. It’s going to be fun and we can’t wait to have you. We here at LSA have a tradition of making an itinerary for celebs who come and visit, and since you’ll be here soon, we’re doing one for you. Here’s a Bangkok itinerary for you, James Arthur, based on your songs.

[Hero image: James Arthur FB]

A Bangkok itinerary for James Arthur based on his songs

Get “Naked” and take a dip at an onsen in Pañpuri Wellness

Touring can be very demanding, so it’s vital to carve out some time for relaxation. One of the best ways to do just that is to pamper yourself with a luxurious treatment by Pañpuri Wellness. Take a dip in their onsen baths, get a revitalising body scrub, and just enjoy the utter tranquillity away from the hustle and bustle before jetting off to Singapore. We just want you to be spoiled, James.

Head to Ojo to gaze at the night sky and “Rewrite the Stars”

Great food and great views—what more can you ask for? Ojo, which sits on one of the top floors of the iconic King Power Mahanakhon building, serves utterly delectable Mexican fare. Now, James, I understand you’re in Thailand and are probably after some local food, and you definitely should give it a try. Stay away from any fancy restaurants though and buy your pad thai roadside. But I’m suggesting Ojo for something a little more upscale, a little “treat yo self” perhaps after the concert with your whole crew because you deserve it. Plus, you’ll get a breathtaking view of the city.

Go to Bar Us where it’s “Just Us”

If you and your team still need a few drinks after that dinner at Ojo, head over to Bar Us to celebrate the success of the concert. You all deserve it after what I’m sure will be a job well done, and you all need to kick back and have some fun over a drink or two. Take the team, drink some drinks, and enjoy Bar Us before heading back to the tour grind.

Get stuck in the “Impossible” Bangkok traffic

As much as we residents of Bangkok would love to spare you from this, the truth is that you can’t say you’ve been here if you haven’t been stuck in its traffic. It’s bound to happen to you at some point while you’re here though hopefully not on the way to the venue of the concert. You’ll probably be as frustrated as Chris Hemsworth was when he was here, but it’s all part of the Bangkok experience.

Do some rock climbing at Stone Goat and “Say You Won’t Let Go”

Staying fit is another important thing when touring and there’s no better fun exercise than a little bit of rock climbing. There are many venues here in the city where you can climb but Stonegoat has fun and varied courses. It’s a challenge for first-timers though I don’t know if you’ve ever rock climbed, but if you are, then let’s see if you will indeed not let go. Not that I want to see you slip and hurt yourself or anything. Your fans will kill me.