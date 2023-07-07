Janie Tienphosuwan named the face of Victoria’s Secret in a new global campaign

Actress, mother, and fitness enthusiast, Janie Tienphosuwan has been named the face of Victoria’s Secret in a new global campaign. Here’s a closer look.

[Hero and Featured Images Credit: @janienineeleven/Instagram]

Victoria’s Secret recently launched a new global campaign called ‘T-Shirt Bra,’ featuring Thai star Janie Tienphosuwan.

In her career, Janie is known best for her roles in several Thai soap operas, and is now also considered an inspirational fitness celebrity. She became a notable gym lover together with her husband, Mickey, who is a health content creator himself. If you’ve followed Janie on her social media platforms, you’ll know that this is quite a comeback for her in the industry, as she has been more focused on her family in recent years.

Just yesterday, Janie posted on her Instagram account a joyful caption to announce the news, claiming that it really is a dream-come-true moment for her.

Beyond else, this collection is another step towards the inclusivity mission of Victoria’s Secret, as it is their first-ever all-female produced local campaign in collaboration with Women Photographers Malaysia. Apart from the products, Victoria’s Secret aims high to represent women empowerment through this collection, too. The social media activation includes encouraging users to embrace themselves via the hashtag #BeAuthenticBeYou.

You can shop the collection at Victoria’s Secret stores at Mega-Bangna, CentralWorld, and Iconsiam, or online at Victoria’s Secret.