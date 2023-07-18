What we know of Jonah Hill’s net worth

Here’s what we know about Jonah Hill’s net worth.

Jonah Hill is an actor, producer and screenwriter who is best known for his comedic performances in Hollywood films — the prime source of his income and high net worth.

Hill has been active for the last two decades, starting from his early 20s and establishing a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He is particularly noted for his energetic and raw performance style. Though largely known as a comedian, he has showcased his range in numerous dramatic roles in his later career and earned plaudits from critics.

The biggest highlights of Jonah Hill’s career

Hill is famous for his hosting gigs, such as those on Saturday Night Live and Comedy Central Roast of James Franco. While he hosted the former five times between 2008 and 2018, the latter took place in 2013.

Furthermore, he has a solid repertoire as an actor in both movies and scripted TV shows. He made his cinematic debut with the film I Heart Huckabees (2004). The role came to be after Dustin Hoffman, who plays the lead in the movie, introduced Hill to director David O. Russell.

But it was the romantic comedy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), that made Hill instantly famous. Three of his films the following year – Knocked Up (2007), Evan Almighty (2007), and Superbad (2007) – propelled Hill into the big league of actors.

He has since appeared in notable hits such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), Cyrus (2010), 21 Jump Street (2012) and its sequel 22 Jump Street (2014), and War Dogs (2016) among other comedies or comedy dramas.

His most recent film works include the Oscar-nominated Don’t Look Up (2021), the apocalyptic political satire starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and others.

In 2023, Hill co-wrote the film You People and played the lead role alongside Lauren London. The romantic comedy film, which is about an interracial couple from different faiths finding love despite obstacles, also stars David Duchovny, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy.

He has also voiced characters in animated films and TV shows, particularly of Green Lantern in The Lego Movie movie franchise and Snotlout Jorgenson in How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) and its 2019 sequel. His other voice credits include The Simpsons (2009) and Allen Gregory (2011).

Hill’s most notable TV appearance is the psychological drama Maniac (2018), for which he was also the executive producer.

But of all his acting performances, two films, in particular, stand out. These are Moneyball (2011) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), each of which earned Hill his greatest acclaim — the Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor.

Does Jonah Hill come from a rich family?

Indeed, Hill was born into wealth and his siblings are quite well off, too. His father, Richard Feldstein, was a tour accountant for the legendary hard rock band Guns N’ Roses. His mother, Sharon Lyn, still works as a costume designer and stylist.

Golden Globe-nominated actress Beanie Feldstein is his younger sister. Beanie is known for her starring roles in movies such as Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016), Lady Bird (2017), and Booksmart (2019) as well as her stage performances including Hello, Dolly! (2017–18) and Funny Girl (2022).

His older brother, Jordan Feldstein, who died in 2017, was a music manager for Robin Thicke and the pop rock band Maroon 5.

Hill was raised along with his siblings at Cheviot Hills, one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles, USA.

What is Jonah Hill’s net worth and how does he earn his money?

According to wealth tracker Celebrity Net Worth, Hill has a net worth of around USD 70 million. His fortune comes primarily from his roles in films and TV shows as well as his earnings as a screenwriter and producer on some of them. However, it is not clear if his net worth includes any inheritance from his family.

It is also not clear exactly how much he has earned from most of his works. The only information that is available comes from Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid actors of 2015. Hill was ranked #16 on the list, which was topped that year by Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.

According to Forbes, Hill earned USD 10 million for his role in 22 Jump Street, which took his total earnings for the study period between 1 June 2014 and 1 June 2015 to USD 16 million.

And even though he made headlines alongside DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, Hill didn’t earn much from the venture. In January 2014, Variety reported that he took home only USD 60,000, which was the minimum wage under Screen Actors Guild (SAG) rules at the time. The report revealed that Hill told Howard Stern that he was desperate to work with director Martin Scorsese and, therefore, took a “multimillion-dollar cut” just so he could get a role in the film.

Besides the entertainment world and family fortune, if any, Hill also has a merchandising business named Meaningful Existence. The lifestyle brand sells clothing, bags, footwear and accessories. Hill promotes his own brand by appearing as alter-ego Prophet Ezekiel Profit sporting a large wig.

The brand was introduced in April 2023 by Hill, who posed as Prophet Ezekiel Profit with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, at a Los Angeles Lakers game. It was formally launched in June with “one simple goal: to spread joy throughout the universe by monetizing happiness”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meaningful Existence (@meaningfulxist)

Assets Jonah Hill owns

Houses in California and New York

Using his vast net worth, Hill has been investing in properties for more than 10 years now. It is also interesting to note that every property he is known to have bought has had four bedrooms.

As of 2023, the multi-hyphenate resides in a 650-sq-metre property on the beach side of Malibu Colony. He paid USD 15.5 million for it in June 2022 and moved into it shortly, thereafter. The house on the property measures around 290 sq metres. The three-storey structure has a two-car garage that is placed between the street and the house. According to Dirt, the gated home was built sometime in the 1930s and, apart from its four bedrooms, has as many bathrooms.

Hill owned another property in the same neighbourhood but sold it for USD 11.1 million in December 2022 — around USD 4 million below the asking price.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Closings (@topclosings)

But he still made a profit on it because when Hill bought the property in 2021, from Richard and Laurie Stark, he paid around USD 9 million to the couple — owners of the luxury brand Chrome Hearts. All he did was get the all-white exterior changed to charcoal grey among other minor modifications.

This property was originally built in the 1980s and also had four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Both the house and the land it sat on were slightly larger than Hill’s current residence. But it was not on the beach side.

The actor also owned a USD 6.8 million home in Santa Monica, California. He had bought it in September 2019 from singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark, the daughter of Richard and Laurie. Two years later, in October 2021, he sold it for just around USD 400,000 more, at USD 7.2 million. Interestingly, this property, too, came with four bedrooms and as many baths.

One of Hill’s earliest properties was a Los Angeles home, which he bought for only USD 1.85 million in 2010. It was originally built in 1959 for Hollywood star Beverly Garland by her husband, Fillmore Crank. Garland stayed in the house till her death in 2008.

The house measured 340 sq metres and sat on a 1335-sq-metre plot. It came with an open-floor planning, a Zen-inspired courtyard, a screening room, a detached guesthouse, a saltwater swimming pool with a spa, a cabana with an entertainment centre, a barbecue area and a sports court. The bedrooms? Not surprisingly, four.

Hill listed the property for sale in 2015 for an asking price of USD 3 million. It is believed to have been bought at his asking price.

Apart from his California properties, Hill also had a property on the US east coast — in the NoHo neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York. No prizes for guessing that this pad, too, was a four-bedroom comfy address.

Hill bought it for USD 9.1 million in 2015, at around the same time he was offloading his Los Angeles home. The condo was pretty large, measuring around 304 sq metres in living space. It was located on the fifth floor of a seven-story building built in 1920 in a Queen Anne Victorian- and Romanesque Revival-style building. It retained some of the original features from the pre-war era, such as barrel-vaulted ceilings, exposed brick, and arched wood-frame windows.

In April 2022, Hill sold the property for USD 11 million.

Jonah Hill’s fleet of luxury cars

Unlike his knack for frequent real estate deals, Hill doesn’t appear to be much of a car collector. The media has reported that he is almost always seen driving his trusted Audi cars — of them an Audi A6, more specifically.

The Audi A6 is a luxury sedan whose 2023 version starts at around USD 57,000 and can go over USD 100,000 depending on customisations. Its upper variant has a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine, which gives a top speed of around 209 km/h.

Among his finest cars is a Porsche 911 Carrera. Media reports from 2013 say he used to go shopping in his Porsche. It is not known if he continues to own the car, but Porsche still makes the 911 Carrera — hailed by many as one of the greatest cars in automobile history.

The basic model of a modern Porsche 911 Carrera is fitted with a twin-turbo six-cylinder horizontally opposed engine in the rear, which provides an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 293 km/h. The base model starts at USD 114,400 with standard configurations.

(Hero and Featured images: Mary Cybulski – © 2013 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved./IMDb)