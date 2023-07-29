K-pop idols who are rumoured to be dating in 2023

Rarely a day goes by when K-pop celebrities aren’t garnering headlines! K-pop idols always shine bright on media outlets, whether it’s a new song launch, an album announcement, or a luxury brand deal collaboration. While their professional achievements are truly remarkable, what mostly keeps the masses intrigued is the rumours and speculations around their dating life. Always chased by the paparazzi, the stars have a hard time navigating private affairs and tread carefully to protect their relationships. Dating rumours have gripped the K-pop world, with eagle-eyed netizens scrutinizing every detail of the stars’ whereabouts.

If you closely follow K-pop, you must be aware of the strict dating policies the stars are subjected to. It’s common for South Korean talent agencies to even have dating bans in their contracts, raising the stakes for our idols. Despite this, several artists find themselves at the centre of rumour mills now and then.

Social media is rife with several dating rumours surrounding K-pop idols, whether it’s Jennie and V’s alleged romantic escapades or Lisa’s Parisian outings with LVMH heir Frederic Arnault. Keep reading if you’re curious to know everything that’s going down in the K-pop dating scene in 2023!

K-pop idols who might be secretly dating in 2023

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ V

It has been over a year since dating speculations surrounding Jennie and V first surfaced in the media. Despite remaining tight-lipped about it, the duo kept fuelling these rumours with their ‘alleged’ sightings together and one such outing that seemed to have confirmed their relationship is the oh-so-romantic stroll in Paris in May 2023.

In a video shared by French photographer/ journalist Amar Taoualit, the lovebirds could be faintly seen taking a stroll in the Parisian streets. However, the blurred video quality didn’t really give out their identities. If that wasn’t enough, Jennie seemingly confirmed that it was indeed her alongside V by uploading snaps in an outfit that was strikingly similar to that in the viral clip. Captioning the Instagram post, she wrote “few weeks back”, which falls in sync with the time she and V were in Paris. While fans are shipping this K-pop duo, there’s still no official stamp on their relationship.

V and Jennie spotted together in Paris: Article: Video of V and Jennie walking around Paris holding hands spreading rapidly online Source: Insight via Instagram [+434] Let these young kids just date!! The only people they regularly come across are… Kpop https://t.co/KFTebSCP6w pic.twitter.com/TojoireXVR — KpopStars (@AIDocument) May 18, 2023

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and TAG Heuer CEO Frederic Arnault

Another K-pop idol grabbing headlines for dating is Lisa. The girl group’s popular Thai rapper Lisa made waves on the internet owing to her multiple outings with LVMH heir Frederic Arnault. The duo reportedly bonded during an event, following which they were spotted on cosy dates in Paris, attending parties together and more. Arnault even attended BLACKPINK’s concerts and Coachella 2023, where the band was the headliner. While the duo hasn’t confirmed nor denied the dating rumours, fans seem truly excited to see what unfurls further.

• LISA look so pretty with parisian friends spotted by a fan eating and talking at Restaurant in Paris, And FYI she’s aware on it. #블랙핑크리사 블랙핑크 리사 #BLACKPINK #LALISA #MONEY #LISA #SHOONG

©•credit to the ™ owner pic.twitter.com/iHp9kTApex — (@lisamanobal_327) July 8, 2023

MAMAMOO’s Hwa Sa’s rumoured romance with a businessman

According to a June 2023 report by media outlet Sports Seoul (via Allkpop), MAMAMOO’s Hwa Sa has been in a five-year-long relationship with a businessman, who used to work in the music industry. The mystery man, who is 12 years her senior, initially had “reservations about accepting Hwasa’s advances due to the age difference and his public image as a well-known artist,” the outlet mentioned. However, they sorted out the issues and began dating.

As soon as the news landed on the internet, many fans showered love and echoed support for the MAMAMOO member. On the other hand, some angry fans called out the insider who leaked the private details. Following the huge social media ruckus, Hwa Sa’s new agency P NATION released an official statement.

According to Soompi, they mentioned “Regarding the recent dating rumours, because they are about the artist’s personal life, it is difficult for us to confirm whether they are true,” said the agency. “We ask for your understanding. We apologize.”

TXT’s Yeonjun and LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin

The alleged relationship between the HYBE artists gained traction due to (overly) curious K-pop fans, who dug out links between them by investigating Yunjin’s personal Spotify account. The rumours began when netizens spotted the LE SSERAFIM member’s official Spotify handle, under the username ‘Yunny’. The account allegedly included some tracks previously suggested by the K-pop idol and was even followed by her sister. Fans were certain that the account belonged to Yunjin as even its art style was similar to her own drawings.

What seemed to hint at her relationship with TXT’S Yeonjun is the Spotify profile photo, which is a drawing of a girl and boy standing together. Many pointed out striking resemblances between Yeonjun and the boy’s drawing, which perfectly copies the TXT member’s late 2022 avatar wherein he had blue hair, a similar clothing style and some piercings.

Fans again stand divided on these claims. While some feel like this is a strong proof to confirm their relationship, others are waiting for an official statement. Given the duo shares the same parent label, Hybe, they could very well be friends. Or more?

Le Sserafim’s Huh Yunjin and TXT Yeonjun get embroiled in a dating scandalhttps://t.co/3ZNywZkeff pic.twitter.com/xYjVy6uNTf — pannchoa (@pannchoa) January 10, 2023

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon and TXT’s stylist

Another K-pop idol dating rumour that sparked a heated debate online revolves around SEVENTEEN’s Vernon and a stylist from boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER. It all started when the TXT staff member was conducting an Instagram Q&A session, wherein a question asking about her relationship status popped up. While the stylist confirmed that she was with someone, what caught netizens’ attention was the picture of a teddy bear she uploaded alongside.

As usual, netizens quickly joined the dots. They pointed out that this teddy bear alluding to her relationship is the same one Vernon was carrying at Incheon International Airport in 2022. Many deduced that the SEVENTEEN member got it as a gift for his ‘girlfriend’ following the band’s US tour.

The speculations had only begun! Eventually, netizens discovered that the duo shared many such matching items including rings and hats. Others pointed out that even Vernon’s sister is following the stylist on Instagram, further confirming their relationship.

Soon enough, the discussion spiralled into a hot debate about the legitimacy of this relationship. While many seemed shocked and confused by this ‘unexpected’ news, others made a meme fest out of the new ‘dating scandal’ and poured congratulatory messages for the rumoured couple. With no solid proof confirming their romance, fans hoped that the duo would get their much-needed privacy.

Seventeen’s Vernon gets into a dating rumor with TXT’s alleged coordihttps://t.co/E9woZX2HB9 pic.twitter.com/sNlHywgKCT — pannchoa (@pannchoa) January 12, 2023

Which K-pop idols are you shipping?

(Hero and feature image credits: jennierubyjane/thev/ Instagram)