NBA Superstar Kevin Durant to be a skin in ‘Call of Duty’

Activision just released snapshots of the Phoenix Suns forward’s character from the gameplay. Kevin Durant’s skin will be a part of a limited-time store bundle.

After having kept basketball fans glued to TV sets for over 15 years, National Basketball Association (NBA) star Kevin Durant is all set to grace gaming screens with Call of Duty. The first-person shooter game franchise recently announced a playable character in Durant’s skin, and fans can’t keep calm.

[Hero and featured image credit: Call of Duty/Twitter]

Kevin Durant in Call of Duty: All you need to know

The gaming website announced the grand collaboration stating, “The Reaper Comes to Call of Duty. Arguably a G.O.A.T. at his own game, #35, KD — Kevin Durant — is dropping in to take over ours.”

Call of Duty will come out with the Season 3 Reloaded update on 10 May 2023 where Durant will be available as an Operator skin.

The website further revealed, “In addition to his Operator, the Bundle includes two Weapon Blueprints that reference his iconic nicknames: the ‘Reap This’ AR Blueprint and the ‘Easy Money’ Sniper Blueprint. Both Blueprints are built for the all-around Operator, just like how KD built himself up to be deadly all over the hardwood.”

Additionally, the site also announced that the player, who is nicknamed Slim Reaper, will appear in Call of Duty: Mobile with the Season 4 – Veiled Uprising update from 18 May onwards.

Who is Kevin Durant?

At 35, Kevin Durant is one of the most prominent players in the American basketball scene. Having played 15 NBA seasons for four teams, his net worth is USD 89.1 million. Additionally, he is an investor with a stake in Premier Lacrosse League, Happy Viking brand and League One Volleyball, among others.

Off the court, Durant is an avid gaming enthusiast. A sneakerhead, he has his own line with Nike and a lifetime deal with the brand.