Kim Cattrall’s net worth, career, and the most expensive things she owns

A popular face of the 1990s and 1980s Hollywood, this actress has portrayed some memorable roles in various shows. She plays Samantha Jones in Sex And The City (1998-2004) and has earned many accolades for her performances. While the hit HBO series made her a household name, Kim Cattrall has an impressive filmography that aptly justifies her net worth.

After six seasons and two Sex and the City films, Cattrall gave the first season of its reboot And Just Like That… (AJLT) a miss because of an alleged feud over salary discrepancies involving co-star Sarah Jessica Parker (who plays Carrie Bradshaw). However, Samantha’s fans will be able to see her in the second season of AJLT.

With an acting career spanning over four decades, it is no surprise that Cattrall’s net worth is a hefty number. According to Celebrity Net Worth, it stands at USD 40 million, as of June 2023.

Kim Cattrall’s net worth, career highlights, and expensive assets

Her personal life and education

Born Kim Victoria Cattrall, the actress’ Instagram bio mentions her nationality and heritage — “A Liverpool born, Canadian bred New Yorker.”

Cattrall was born in Liverpool, England. Her parents — Gladys Shane Baugh and Dennis Cattrall — arrived with their family to Vancouver Island, British Columbia, when Cattrall was three years old. After returning to England at 11 years of age, she attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts and later went to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. Needless to say, Cattrall had a successful stage career as well.

She married her first husband, Larry Davis, in 1977 but called it quits two years later. She then got hitched to her second husband, Andre J. Lyson, in 1982, but the couple divorced in 1989.

In 1998, she said ‘I do’ to her third husband Mark Levinson, and the couple co-authored the book The Art of the Female Orgasm in 2002. However, they parted ways in 2004. As per reports, Cattrall has been seeing BBC sound engineer Russell Thomas for seven years.

Early career and films

Although Sex And The City might have propelled her to stardom, the famous Canadian actress had already starred in prominent films and shows. Cattrall began by signing a five-year film pact with director Otto Preminger. His 1975 movie, Rosebud, marked her debut.

In her initial days, Cattrall starred in guest roles in television series like Quincy M.E. (1977), Columbo (1978) and Starsky & Hutch (1978). She appeared in two TV miniseries, adapted from John Jakes’s novels — The Bastard (1978) and The Rebels (1979). Cattrall also delivered a stunning performance as Dr Gabrielle White in The Incredible Hulk (1979).

The 1980s proved to be a great time for her. Cattrall began the decade by appearing in Tribute, alongside Jack Lemmon, and Crossbar. It was followed by Ticket to Heaven (1981), Porky’s (1981) and Police Academy (1984). In 1986, she was paired opposite Kurt Russell in Big Trouble in Little China and followed it up the following year as the lead in one of the biggest box office hits Mannequin. After this arrived one of her breakthrough roles — Lieutenant Valeris, in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991).

While the earnings from these projects are not known, one can say that Kim Cattrall made a good fortune from them, considering their impact on her career and the popularity she garnered.

Sex And The City — a success saga

After news of Kim Cattrall filming a cameo scene for the second season of And Just Like That… became public, there has been an increased interest in the cast of Sex And The City, their salaries and everything in between.

The HBO TV series ushered in a wave of new-age fashion and gave a fresh perspective on female friendships. Besides Parker and Cattrall, the series starred Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes. It had a long successful run for six seasons and ended in 2004. However, it returned to the big screens as two movies — Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) and Sex And The City 2 (2010).

Cattrall made it big with Samantha Jones and won a Golden Globe Award for her character. Besides five Emmy Award nominations, Cattrall was also nominated for four Golden Globe Awards of which she won one for Best Supporting Actress. She also received seven Screen Actors Guild Award nominations of which she won two in the same category.

How much did Kim Cattrall make from Sex And The City?

As one of the leading actors in the series, Kim Cattrall garnered a huge fan following because of the bold and outspoken woman she played onscreen. Although it is difficult to estimate her salary during the early seasons of the series, Cattrall reportedly charged about USD 350,000 per episode for the last three seasons. If we are to go by this figure, she would have amassed almost USD 7 million over the 20 episodes of season 6.

The alleged payout conflict arose from the fact that despite being an integral part of the show, her salary was quite low when compared to Parker, who reportedly received USD 1 million per episode. However, the apparent reason behind Parker’s high payout was she served as an executive producer for seasons 4 and 6.

The ensuing SATC movies, too, were lucrative projects, and she earned USD 7 million and USD 10 million for both titles, respectively, leading to a soaring net worth.

Kim Cattrall in a post-SATC era

After ending the cult show, the SATC alum continued acting in several noted shows which include Sensitive Skin (2014), Tell Me a Story (2018), The Ghost Writer (2010) and Filthy Rich (2020) in which she also serves as an executive producer.

Even while filming Sex And The City, Cattrall earned other TV and film credits, such as Baby Geniuses (1999), The Simpsons (2004) and The Heidi Chronicles (1995). She is on her way to making a noted comeback and has a promising lineup of films and shows rolling out in 2023 — How I Met Your Father season 2 (season 1 released in 2022) and About My Father and Glamorous.

The earnings from these projects may not be publicly known, but Cattrall is sure to receive a big chunk of the pie.

Cattrall’s brand endorsements

A series of lucrative brand endorsements has also added significantly to Cattrall’s net worth. Besides a Pepsi endorsement deal during her SATC stint in 2006, she appeared in a commercial for Nissan cars in Samantha Jones’ character. British brand Tetley Tea was another brand she campaigned for.

In 2022, Cattrall was roped in by online luxury retailer Farfetch for their spring #YourChoiceYourFarfetch campaign. Joining her on the endorsement deal were actor Josh Hartnett and musicians María Isabel and Steve Lacy.

The same year, she was named the brand ambassador of skincare label OLEHENRIKSEN’s new Touch line of body care products. The range included two main products — BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer for all-day hydration and Firmly Yours Dry Body Oil to improve skin elasticity and minimise the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Expensive things owned by Kim Cattrall

Cattrall has an impressive automobile collection. An Audi TT with a turbocharged 2-litre four-cylinder engine, producing 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission can be found among the splendid cars she owns. It can reach 60 mph (over 96 kmh) in 5.2 seconds and attain a maximum speed of 158 mph (over 254 kmh). The Audi TT costs around USD 45,000.

In December 2022, she revealed to take a ride in a superb blue Audi Quattro. Available in different versions, the compact construction series has a transversely mounted engine and a multi-disc clutch, with hydraulic actuation and electronic control, mounted on the rear axle. The R8 mid-engine sports car has a self-locking centre differential, which is used in many Audi models with a front-mounted longitudinal engine. It is a purely mechanical epicyclic gear and sends the drive torques to the front and rear axle in a ratio of 40:60. A midrange V10 Performance Quattro can cost around USD 209,700 for coupe models and USD 222,100 for convertibles.

A Rolls Royce Ghost is a celebrity favourite and is equipped with a 6.75-litre V12 engine, with 563 horsepower, and 575 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The stunning beast can reach 60 mph (over 96 kmh) in 4.8 seconds, while it can attain a top speed of 155 mph (249 kmh). Costing around USD 250,000, this is reportedly one of the many luxury assets Cattrall owns.

Seems like owning a classic Mercedes is also a celebrity staple, and Cattrall reportedly owns a USD-36,000 Mercedes Benz GLK350. The luxury SUV is fitted with a 3.5-litre V6 engine, generating 268 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, linked to a seven-speed automatic transmission. It has an all-wheel-drive system and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds.

Real estate

With such a staggering net worth, Cattrall has a taste for refined living as well. Her Vancouver home, where she reportedly stays with Russell will instantly transport you to a different world. Although she keeps her home private, the actress has shared glimpses of the blue ocean from her backyard. The serene mountains and waters make it a perfect romantic abode that brings back memories of her childhood.

Cattrall also has an apartment in New York at Park Avenue. Built in 1929 by Emery Roth, it is a spacious two-bedroom residence exuding the charm of the 1970s. The long mirrored walls of the lobby, high ceilings and exquisite marble floors caught Cattrall’s attention. She then called in well-known interior designer Tony Ingrao to redo the space and converted it into a lavish home with chandeliers, marble flooring and modern fixtures.

Cattrall also owned a classic waterfront home in The Hamptons which had two bedrooms and a large studio. An L-shaped living room with a motorised movie screen and a projector, floor-to-ceiling windows, unobstructed views of the water, an outdoor deck and a white-terracotta-blue colour scheme running all over made it a place fit for a star. Cattrall decided to let go of this 16,187 sqm property in 2020.

(Hero and feature image credit: Lisa O’Connor / AFP)