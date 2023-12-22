Net worth of Kris Fade and his wife Brianna, stars of Dubai Bling season 2

Kris and Brianna Fade weren’t born into the UAE’s opulent desert landscape, but the country has played the biggest role in maximising their net worth. The power couple, who come from diverse cultures, were embraced by the welcoming peninsular Arab country where they found both love and professional success.

Kris, an Australian-Lebanese radio personality, carved his path from the bustling streets of Sydney to the gilded skyscrapers of Dubai. Brianna, on the other hand, is Mexican-American. They shot to worldwide fame with the Netflix reality TV show Dubai Bling in 2022. The show, which is a spin-off of Bling Empire, follows a group of high-net-worth individuals who live and work in Dubai. Kris and Brianna are among the few contestants who are also couples.

Beyond the reality TV glitz are two charismatic individuals who genuinely connect with their fans. They are seemingly grounded in family values, which shine through all the ‘bling.’ This is perhaps the reason they are more relatable to the audiences of the show than the other cast members of Dubai Bling season 2 who have equally high net worth.

All about the life and net worth of Kris and Brianna Fade

Kris Fade is a radio star

Born Kristan Fahd in 1980, Kris began his career with a stint on the radio at the age of 17. He worked four days a week for Sydney’s EDGE 96.1 (now CADA) radio station.

Fade quickly earned a loyal following with his charm and Aussie mannerisms by spinning tunes and honing his wit on Sydney’s airwaves. He won the Best Radio Presenter at the 2007 Australian Radio Awards and the Best Radio Program in the Australia/New Zealand Urban Music Awards.

He became the host of a popular breakfast radio show, The Kris Fade Show, in the UAE in 2008. Aired on Virgin Radio Dubai, the show is still running and has won several awards for its content.

The show has been praised for Fade’s cheeky humour, interviews with A-listers and a knack for creating viral moments with his co-hosts Big Rossi and Priti Malik.

Brianna is Kris Fade’s second wife

Kris Fade was married to Marianne Argy. They divorced in 2018 and share two children, both girls. Argy reportedly re-married and settled in Dubai.

Fade, on the other hand, found love once again with Brianna Ramirez. They got engaged in 2019 and married in March 2022.

The lavish wedding ceremony held at Dubai’s iconic Ritz-Carlton was shown in the first season of Dubai Bling.

In the first episode of the show, Brianna expressed how it was “never easy” for her to be with Kris Fade, knowing that he was divorced and had two kids. Yet, she said that she fell in love with him.

TMZ reported in June 2023 that the couple are expecting their first child.

“Yes, the word is out! We are so happy to finally announce that we are expecting a baby! We’ve been blessed with this little miracle and can’t wait to meet #BabyFade,” Brianna wrote in a post on Instagram.

Brianna is close to Fade’s children from his first marriage

Brianna, who is a self-proclaimed “LA girl in Dubai,” revealed more about how her relationship with Kris Fade’s children improved.

“At first I was Auntie Brianna because they were a little young, and now I’m just, you know, ‘B,'” she said about the kids.

“The girls have a mother, so I never wanted Brianna to be that role,” Kris said in the premiere, adding, “But I wanted her to be like an older sister, a best friend, like an auntie even.”

Business venture of Kris and Brianna

Kris and Brianna Fade are also known for their health and fitness platform Fade Fit, which is possibly the major source of their net worth of an estimated USD 1.2 million.

Kris launched Fade Fit to cater to Dubai’s wellness enthusiasts. Brianna co-owns the business and works alongside her husband to build their empire as its brand manager.

The idea for the business germinated when Kris was shopping with his daughters for healthy snacks meant for children.

He couldn’t find any that would be less sugary, affordable and to the liking of his daughters. He, thus, asked listeners on his show if other parents faced a similar situation. When he learned that they did, it gave him the idea to launch a healthy snack brand alternative.

Choco Loco, a snack made from dates, cocoa powder and gluten-free and sugar-free cornflakes, was created. This snack and its follow-up, Double Choco, are products of Fade Fit.

Today, Fade Fit offers multiple products in three different ranges: Fade Fit Kids, Fade Fit Energy Snacks, and Fade Fit Kids Multivitamins.

(Hero and Featured images: Courtesy of Kris Fade and Brianna Fade/@krisfade and @briannafade/Instagram)

