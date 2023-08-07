Lizzo’s net worth: brand deals, expensive things she owns, and more

She just took a DNA test, turns out she’s a 100% controversial. Here is Lizzo’s net worth, things she own, and more.

Lizzo is a popular name in the music industry, but there have been times when the “Special” singer was nearly homeless. From living in her car to releasing four studio albums and winning four Grammy Awards, Lizzo’s net worth reflects her meteoric rise to stardom.

With her recent lawsuits against sexual harassment and workplace bullying, we look at her career, and how much she‘s earned over the years.

A prominent figure in body positivity, she is an incredible flautist known for electrifying music and rap lyrics. Lizzo has a number of award-winning successful albums, her own shapewear brand, several lucrative brand endorsements, and some pretty expensive assets.

Born Melissa Viviane Jefferson on 27 April 1988, Lizzo grew up with two siblings in Detroit, Michigan. Always passionate about classical music, Lizzo, reportedly started taking flute training when she was in grade 6 in Minneapolis. She became so skilled at it, that it earned her a scholarship to the University of Houston where she pursued music performance. While Lizzo wanted to make a music career in the classical stream, destiny had something else in store.

In 2013, when she released her debut studio album Lizzobangers, it was met with positive reviews and a Metacritic score of 85. The following year she got an opportunity to work with Prince, who invited her to record at Paisley Park, his famous home/studio. A year later, in 2014, Lizzo was featured in Purple One’s Plectrumelectrum. Ever since there’s been no looking back.

What is Lizzo’s net worth?

According to the celebrity wealth tracker, Celebrity Net Worth, Lizzo has a fortune of a whopping USD 40 million. This seven-digit figure comes as a huge amount in a very short time as she was reportedly worth about USD 12 million in 2022.

More about Lizzo’s sources of income and lavish assets

Lizzo’s career: Albums, earnings and awards

As a star rapper and flute player, music and album sales make the biggest chunk of her income. Lizzo released four studio albums, along with extended plays (EP) and mixtapes. According to RIAA, as of 2023, Lizzo has scored 20.5 million certified digital album sales, which makes her one of the high-earning musicians in the industry.

Post the success of Lizzobangers, Lizzo released Big GRRRL Small World (2015). The 12-song album garnered immense positive reviews, and Pitchfork said, “Big GRRRL Small World comes off as the work of an already minted star—her introduction to the small world, which she’s already stepped over, laughing.”

The same year, she released her first major EP titled Coconut Oil. Comprising six songs, its “Good As Hell” became a superhit track and was 4x Platinum. It also amassed 10 million streams on Spotify. By that time, Lizzo had become quite a popular figure and was signed by Atlantic Records.

Her third album Cuz I Love You arrived in 2019, which shot her to fame. It reportedly debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 2 on Billboard Top Album Sales. It earned a Platinum certificate in early 2020 for achieving over one million album sales and reports suggest she sold more than 1.36 million copies. Its “Truth Hurts” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for several weeks, reaching No. 23 on the US R&B chart and becoming a 7x Platinum song.

The same year, Lizzo won Best Video Of The Year at the Soul Train Music Awards for “Juice,” which earned a 2x Platinum certificate. Cuz I Love You won Album/ Mixtape Of The Year, too. Marking her first studio album under a major music label, the commercial success and universal critical acclaim of these albums cemented her as a music super force.

The song won Lizzo her first Grammy Award in 2020 in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. She also bagged Grammy Awards for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome” and Best Urban Contemporary Album. In total, Cuz I Love You earned her eight Grammy nominations. The same year, she also won a Billboard Music Award for Top Song Sales Artist; as well as a BET Award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

In 2022, Lizzo released her fourth studio album Special, and it peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. According to Billboard, “The set sold 39,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending July 21.” Lizzo won a 2023 Grammy Award for Record Of The Year for “About Damn Time.”

While the official earnings from these album sales are not publicly known, it is safe to deduce the successful vocalist made some hefty cheques that have added significantly to her net worth.

Lizzo’s tour earnings

Although it is difficult to estimate Lizzo’s salary as a musician’s earnings depend on album releases and tours, Lizzo’s concerts attract massive footfall and gross huge revenue. Tickets and merchandise sales from these events add to Lizzo’s net worth. She also owns Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. production house which handles these affairs.

The Cuz I Love You Tour began in April 2019 with Lizzo taking over the Coachella stage. Running till May 2019, it covered a number of festival spots in Europe before returning as the Cuz I Love You Too Tour in July. It ran till October 2019 across North America with an extension in Australia in early 2020. Billboard states the tour earned USD 8.8 million. Meanwhile, Parade said, “Tickets at the Hollywood Palladium ranged from USD 89.50 to USD 99.50, while an amphitheatre tour in Charlotte had prices ranging from USD39 to USD79.”

In 2022, the “Rumours” star got back on the road with The Special Tour in support of her fourth album. The first North American leg, which began on 23 September and concluded on 18 November 2022, had Atlanta rapper Latto as a special artist. The second leg of the trek, called The Special 2our, commenced in April in Tennessee and ended in July in California. According to Touring Data, it grossed around USD 66. 5 million.

Lizzo continues to wow audiences at various festivals and shows with her vocals and mesmerising flute work. Hence, the millions from such concerts have added a big push to Lizzo’s net worth.

Lizzo’s TV earnings

In 2020, “The Sign” crooner inked a first-look deal with Amazon Prime Video that led to her reality show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. Following this, she released images of the cast featuring “full-figured” dancers who are underrepresented by the media but have incredible talent. Released in 2022, the show is an extension of Lizzo’s body-positive message as Lizzo appoints celebrity judges to find the best plus-sized dancers with confident moves and swag to join her world-touring troupe.

Although her earnings from the show are not revealed, it won three Emmy Awards in 2022 becoming one of the major successes of the year. According to Deadline, Lizzo stated, “I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon. Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

On 21 May 2023, Lizzo did a cameo as herself in the season 34 finale of The Simpsons. Known for portraying several A-lister celebrities, the show depicted her in dual roles. Lizzo played a happy little elf doll named Goobie Woo, who helps Homer out of depression and later stars as herself in a closing scene where the Simpson family records their lines with her. The episode is titled Homer’s Adventures Through The Windshield.

Besides pulling off such roles with aplomb, Lizzo also appeared in Hustlers (2019) alongside Jenniffer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B; and voiced Lydia in Ugly Dolls (2019).

All these hit acting ventures have immensely added to her net worth, contributing to her stardom.

Lizzo has her shapewear brand

Having established her niche in the music segment, Lizzo’s net worth got another push when she launched her all-size-inclusive shapewear brand Yitty, in partnership with Fabletics on 12 April 2022. Joining the likes of Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, Lizzo’s entrepreneurial venture is one of her most lucrative sources of income.

The “Batches and Cookies” singer, who was listed under Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2018, aims to spread a message of embracing one’s body with her line of hoodies, jackets, lingerie, bodysuits, swimwear, sleepwear, leggings, thongs and a lot more. The brand derives its name from Lizzo’s childhood nickname.

Starting from just USD 14, the pieces thwart the conventional neutral colour scheme of most shapewear brands in the market. Instead, giving women a reason to celebrate unapologetically, Yitty offers “no-shame, smile-inducing shapewear designed for all body types from size 6X to XS, centred around self-love”. Replete with bright colours and quirky prints, the stylish athleisure products are perfect for a day out.

According to Business Of Fashion, the label did a business of USD 1 million on its launch day, and projects revenues touching nearly USD 100 million in 2023. Hence, Yitty is also expected to bring in some handsome bills.

Brand endorsements

In 2022, the “Phone” star was seen singing “If You Love Me” at the 2022 Super Bowl ad campaign to promote Google Pixel 6 phone camera. The 1-minute-long campaign featured the unreleased track and celebrated being one’s authentic self. Going by Parade’s estimates of a 30-second-long ad costing USD 6.5 million at the Super Bowl, Lizzo must’ve milked some heavy cash from this endorsement.

The same year she was roped in by Logitech for their DEFY LOGIC campaign where Lizzo previewed her then-new single “Special”.

Body confidence crusader, Lizzo was also tapped in as one of Dove’s brand images for its ‘Shelfie Talk’ campaign in 2021. Part of the Unilever-owned company’s Self-Esteem initiative started in 2004, this project aims to look at the impacts of social media pressure on the so-called perfect body. For this, Lizzo appeared at the Dove Beauty Summit and shared an image flaunting her body while announcing the partnership.

A year prior to that, Lizzo teamed up with Quay Australia, a premium sunglass brand, to launch her own collection. As part of this programme, the brand donated 100 meals to the Feeding America initiative for every purchase. With a strong female following, in line with Lizzo’s social media appeal, the partnership came as a great move for her net worth.

In 2019, she starred in ads for Absolut Vodka’s Absolut Juice singing her smash hit “Juice”, of course.

Real estate purchases

With her growing success, Lizzo has made remarkable moves in the luxury property market. In 2022, she purchased a USD 15 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The house previously belonged to her good friend Harry Styles and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Fitted with unique fixtures, it also boasts a 93 sqm master suite.

In 2020, she invested in a mansion worth USD 26 million in LA’s plush Echo Park neighbourhood. Reminiscent of the 1950s mid-century modern aesthetics, the house features retro wooden cabinets in the kitchen with neon signs. A huge Valentino purse facade also adorns her dining area.

A separate section for her awards, a recording studio, a large walk-in closet, a gorgeous backyard swimming pool, a double-sided fireplace and grand chandeliers make it a stunning abode. In case you missed it, Lizzo gave a tour of this stunning property during her interview with Vogue’s 73 questions.

Lizzo’s car collection

The “Soulmate” hitmaker has a fleet of luxury cars at her disposal and is also known to gift such beasts to her loved ones. In 2020 Christmas, she presented her mother with an Audi. As she presented the luxury black SUV, Lizzo captured the priceless moment.

Her garage reportedly includes a Bentley Bentayga worth nearly USD 200,000. Powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine that exerts a thrust of 542 hp and 770Nm of torque, the robust SUV features a picnic table, mood lighting and illuminated treadplates.

A Mercedes-Benz GLC, worth USD 40,000 is also a part of the collection. The dynamic machine is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, producing 190 hp and 400Nm of torque. Another luxury ride in her collection is a Range Rover Velar worth USD 60,990.