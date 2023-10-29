There was more to Matthew Perry than just Chandler Bing

Matthew Perry, who passed away today, may have been well-known as Chandler but he was also fighting demons none of us knew about.

Long before he declared “I’m hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!”, Chandler Bing was already the relatable sarcastic goofball—and arguably the favourite—of the five on the couch. His antics were iconic, his lines memorable (Could I be any more specific?), and his character development, from being fearful of commitment to eventually marrying his best friend, was one that warmed the hearts of fans during Friends’ run back in the 90s up until the early 2000s. New audiences continued discovering the show and falling in love with the vest-clad “Ms. Chanandler Bong”. Unsurprisingly, his signature sarcasm is still relatable today.

Fans of the show find comfort in it because they make us feel like, well, we’re also their friends. So the news of Matthew Perry’s passing at 54 years old hits a little hard. It’s unexpected, and it only seemed like yesterday when we were treated to the long-awaited reunion after the show had concluded in 2004.

Evidently, I’m also a fan of the show. But there was also more to Matthew Perry, or Matty as his castmates called him, than just the lovable Chandler Bing.

[Image credit: Matthew Perry FB]

A tribute to Matthew Perry—actor, writer, producer, and friend

Matthew Perry’s struggle with substance abuse and drinking resurfaced recently not because it was exposed by someone else, but because he exposed it. Matthew had said that his fluctuating weight on Friends was a sign of his battle, one that his castmates had picked up on while filming the show. He also said that he barely remembered what filming seasons three through six was like because of his addiction.

The Canadian-American actor had published a memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing just last year which delved deeper into his struggle. He had started drinking when he was 14 years old which then later progressed into addiction to different kinds of substances. In a New York Times interview published just a few months ago in June, he revealed that he’s spent around the ballpark of USD $9 million to get sober.

The article also revealed another thing: at the time of the Friends reunion, which was released in 2021, Matthew was newly sober. It would explain why he looked very different, which made fans worried but nonetheless happy to see him. According to reports that have been released, no drugs were involved in his death.

Matthew chronicled in his memoir what exactly those millions went to: trips back and forth to rehab, detoxing, treatment centres. And yes, some of it was while he was filming the show. In fact, he admitted that watching the show was painful for him, a polar opposite to what we as viewers feel whenever Chandler Bing walks into a scene or does of his witty quips.

“I don’t watch it that much because sometimes it’s painful to watch because I was in a difficult situation and sometimes it’s tough to watch for me,” he said on Jennifer Hudson’s show. On Q with Tom Power, he said, “I could tell season by season by how I looked, and I don’t think anybody else can, but I certainly could. That’s why I don’t want to watch it because that’s what I see. That’s what I notice when I watch it.”

Although many people remember him as Chandler, Matthew went on to write and star in many other projects afterwards. One of his more recent roles was the revival of The Odd Couple where he returned to sitcom TV with a live audience. He also wrote a play called The End of Longing in 2016 which premiered in London.

He was certainly effortless in entertaining us and giving us laughs, which was ironic considering he admitted during the Friends reunion that he was always anxious when he couldn’t get the laughs when the show was being filmed. I think everyone, including myself, wanted to tell him that he always got it.

But more than that, he was battling some dark demons that no one was ever aware of. We were worried seeing him in the reunion because he looked tired and weary, but wouldn’t you be fighting addiction? And it’s not like the fight ended there. “It’s still a day-to-day process of getting better. Every day. It doesn’t end because I did this,” he wrote in his book.

There’s nothing wrong with remembering Matthew for Chandler and for his signature comedic skills. Because of him, we will always remember to stop the Q-tip when there’s resistance and to make sure we don’t hit ourselves with a filing cabinet when we’re handcuffed to it. But here’s hoping we also remember him for his resilience. Even in the face of his darkest moments, he was, fittingly, there for us, providing laughs like only he could.

The world got significantly less funnier today, but we take solace in the consolation that he’s at rest now.

Thanks for being a friend, Matty.