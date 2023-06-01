They haven’t even officially debuted yet, but their song is already hot on the charts. Let’s get to know more about BabyMonster, specifically the two Thai members of the group, Chiquita and Pharita.

Last Evaluation, a reality program aired in early 2023 that seeks potential members to create a new girl group, is the start of BabyMonster’s journey. Yang Hyun-suk, the founder of YG Entertainment, sought the help of Lee Su-hyun of AKMU, Kang Seung-yoon, and Lee Seung-hoon of Winner, among others, to assess, rank, and decide its formation for the duration of the show.

Ultimately, the seven-member ensemble was born, with Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita making up the group, and they already gained so much attention both from fans of the show, and from the fact that they’re under YG Entertainment. This means that they’ll be under the same management as BLACKPINK, Big Bang, 2NE1, and other icons of K-pop. Their pre-debut song has garnered 40 million views in the span of just two weeks of release.

[Hero and featured image credit: pharita.babymonster/Instagram]

Meet Chiquita and Pharita, the Thai members of BabyMonster

Pharita

Pharita was chosen out of 1,226 applicants during her audition in July 2020, and was the sixth person to join BabyMonster. At 17 years of age, she had competed in Thai reality competition Idol Paradise in 2021, and China Trendy Children’s Selection Competition back in 2019. Pre-debut, she already has fans interested in her especially for her vocals.

Chiquita

At the time of writing, Chiquita is only 14 years of age. Starting your journey in K-pop from such a young age is not very uncommon to see, but for her to train for only four months then go straight to being recruited for a YG girl group is quite unprecedented. Despite her age, you’ll see that she’s not even close to being the weak link in the group. Her career can only go up from here, after all.

