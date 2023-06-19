Costars of global hit series KinnPorsche, Mile and Apo are welcomed as the newest brand ambassadors of luxury fashion house Dior.

Thai actors Mile and Apo named Dior brand ambassadors

If you follow the industry trend, luxury brands have long tapped into the K-pop business for luxury brand ambassadors. After all, Blackpink’s Jennie is Chanel’s brand ambassador, BTS Suga is Valentino’s, NewJeans Hanni is Gucci’s—the list goes on and on. It seems that Dior has looked farther (well, both in the field and geographically).

Phakphum ‘Mile’ Romsaithong and Nattawin ‘Apo’ Wattanagitiphat became the talk of the town as they were named the newest men’s brand ambassadors for Dior, with approval and praise from menswear creative director Kim Jones. The actors will also be attending the Dior Men’s Summer 24 show.

Having been in the entertainment industry for several years starring in a number of works, both Mile and Apo found themselves as breakout stars in the BL series KinnPorsche, where they play each other’s love interests. While we’re not sure if this collaboration with a luxury fashion house will spark a trend for other actors and actresses in Thailand, we surely welcome that development.

[Hero and featured image credit: Dior]