facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > Thai actors Mile and Apo named Dior brand ambassadors
Thai actors Mile and Apo named Dior brand ambassadors
Entertainment
19 Jun 2023 05:47 PM

Thai actors Mile and Apo named Dior brand ambassadors

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Costars of global hit series KinnPorsche, Mile and Apo are welcomed as the newest brand ambassadors of luxury fashion house Dior.

Thai actors Mile and Apo named Dior brand ambassadors

If you follow the industry trend, luxury brands have long tapped into the K-pop business for luxury brand ambassadors. After all, Blackpink’s Jennie is Chanel’s brand ambassador, BTS Suga is Valentino’s, NewJeans Hanni is Gucci’s—the list goes on and on. It seems that Dior has looked farther (well, both in the field and geographically).

Phakphum ‘Mile’ Romsaithong and Nattawin ‘Apo’ Wattanagitiphat became the talk of the town as they were named the newest men’s brand ambassadors for Dior, with approval and praise from menswear creative director Kim Jones. The actors will also be attending the Dior Men’s Summer 24 show.

Having been in the entertainment industry for several years starring in a number of works, both Mile and Apo found themselves as breakout stars in the BL series KinnPorsche, where they play each other’s love interests. While we’re not sure if this collaboration with a luxury fashion house will spark a trend for other actors and actresses in Thailand, we surely welcome that development.

[Hero and featured image credit: Dior]

Fashion Dior Celebrities Thai dramas Thai Celebrities
You might also like ...
Thai actors Mile and Apo named Dior brand ambassadors

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.