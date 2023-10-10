Treaties, negotiations, international conventions—there have been countless attempts at world peace, yet we have not really came close since the Pax Romana. But maybe this will do. A24 is adapting a memoir series about the icon herself, Paris Hilton.

‘Twas Spring of 2023. We woke up to the sensation many have long forgotten. Birds were singing, flowers were blooming. It’s like as if Mother Nature herself is healing. That sensation, for a lack of a better word, was hot. Paris: The Memoir, was finally available worldwide.

A TV series about Paris Hilton is in the works at A24

Paris: The Memoir was released on 14 March, and it was more candid than many might had anticipated, and we mean that in the best way possible. The memoir tells the story of how Paris Hilton rose to the limelight and using her crafted persona to her advantage, along with filming with Nicole Richie on The Simple Life, and the trauma following her leaked sex tape. It’s certainly an experience for fans of the star, as well as anyone looking to get a glimpse into her quite unique life path.

While there are only few concrete details confirmed, what we know so far is that Paris Hilton is sitting in the executive producer chair, as that is most correct. Dakota and Elle Fanning are also confirmed to be onboard, but no solid information on which character they’re playing, or if they’re just involved with the production process. We are actively praying for Sophie Turner to play the role of the hotel heiress.

A24 is famed for being a company with lots of hits, and no misses that come to mind. They’re the workforce behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Whale, Beef, Past Lives, Pearl, and many more. For them to adapt Paris Hilton’s memoir, we can say that her story, both the fun parties and the traumatic experiences, will be well-handled. Plus, it’s the era that houses Nicole Richie, Lindsay Lohan, and Britney Spears all in one, so we can already imagine the low-rise jeans and punk-rock hairstyles.

No dates confirmed yet, but you can always rewatch Cooking With Paris one more time until more information comes by officially.