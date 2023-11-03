Time to get binging, K-drama fans. These are some of the best TV shows starring Park Min-young.

Over the course of her 18-year-long career — drama royalty and Korean sweetheart Park Min-young has stepped into the shoes of a talented art curator, bold bodyguard, and feisty entertainment journalist, amongst others. Needless to say, her filmography is as versatile and exciting as they come, with a string of hits cementing the actress’ reputation as one of the most popular in the Korean entertainment industry. Here’s a look at some of her best dramas.

Since she first debuted in 2005 with a telecom commercial — Park Min-young has slowly risen the ranks of the Korean drama industry to arrive at her current cult status. The theatre graduate boasts one of the most illustrious careers in the business, with a sea of hits to her name. This includes the High Kick! (2006) — her first television role that saw her play an airhead and won her the Best New Actress In Comedy/Sitcom title at the 2007 MBC Entertainment Awards. Almost always in the headlines for her work, she’s recently been in the news for her upcoming show Marry My Husband in which her character is murdered by her husband and best friend, only to be sent back in time to start a new life.

In an interaction with Korea Joongang Daily in 2017, the Hallyu star shed light into her acting process. “I don’t think about other things once filming starts. I only think about the scene I am doing and the character I am playing. Then the emotions my character feels come to me.” Safe to say, a drama binge featuring her promises to be exciting. Here’s our pick of Park min-young’s best Korean dramas thus far.

Best dramas with the versatile K-drama star Park Min-young

Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Directed by: Kim Won-seok, Hwang In-hyuk

Cast: Park Yoo-chun, Park Min-young, Song Joong-ki, Yoo Ah-in

Episodes: 20

Release date: 30 August 2010

Synopsis: In the Joseon Dynasty — a time when women aren’t allowed to work or be educated — Kim Yoon-hee (Park Min-young) poses as a man to make ends meet. She takes up odd jobs, later taking up the illegal role of a substitute test-taker for the prestigious Sungkyunkwan for extra cash. However, she’s soon found out by Lee Sun-joon (played by Park Yoo-chun) who recognises her talent and pushes her to enroll in the university instead. There, she struggles to keep her secret hidden while navigating her classmates’ mischief and moods.

About the show: The historical Korean drama received wide acclaim, even going on to win a bronze at the New York Festivals’ International TV and Films Awards in 2012. For her stellar performance, Park Min-young won the Excellence Award, Actress in a Mid-length Drama as well as the Netizen’s Award at the 2010 KBS Drama Awards. In an interview with Netflix, she reflected on her experience on set. “It was so hot. Also it was a really long production, spanning three seasons but it was the hottest during the busiest period. I’m not very sensitive to the heat so if I thought it was hot, it must’ve been even harder for the others.”

City Hunter

Directed by: Jin Hyeok

Cast: Park Min-young, Lee Joon-hyuk, Kim Sang-joong, Park Sang-min (cameo)

Episodes: 20

Release date: 25 May 2011

Synopsis: MIT graduate Lee Yun-Seong (Lee Min Ho) begins working at the Blue House as an IT expert. His sole aim? To exact revenge against politicians who are responsible for his father’s death. There he meets the independent and bold bodyguard Kim Na-na (Park Min-young) who’s had a difficult childhood. She eventually falls for him and helps him in his plan.

About the show: This drama is highly rated, and earned appreciation from fans of Park Min-young’s for its compelling storytelling. For her performance, she earned several nominations at the 48th Baeksang Arts Awards, 2011 SBS Drama Awards, and 4th Korea Drama Awards. The show is based on the eponymous Japanese manga series illustrated by Tsukasa Hojo. Reflecting on her role she told Netflix, “My character majored in Judo so I had to learn it. I couldn’t do a Judo throw on my co-stars as they were bigger than me so we had to coordinate our moves before each take. It was fun.”

Healer

Directed by: Lee Jung-sub, Kim Jin-woo

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Park Min-young, Yoo Ji-tae

Episodes: 20

Release date: 8 December, 2014

Synopsis: Night courier Seo Jung-hoo (played by Ji Chang-wook) — who goes by Healer — transports high-value items for well-paying clients illegally. The lone rider dreams of one day retiring to a remote island and saves money from assignments for the same. Soon, he’s handed a high-paying assignment that sees him hunting down Chae Young-shin (played by Park Min young), a rookie entertainment journalist on the lookout for her next scoop. To do this, he gets closer to her in disguise as intern Park Bong-soo. The two eventually discover love, all while unraveling an old murder incident that they’re both tied to. Together, they navigate a series of dangerous situations.

About the show: The show’s compelling storytelling, high-energy action scenes, and sizzling romance made it an absolute hit. For her performance, Park Min Young bagged the Excellence Award, Actress in a Mid-length Drama at the 2012 KBS Drama Awards. “I chose Healer because I loved the character of Chae Young-shin,” she told Korea Herald.

Queen for Seven Days

Directed by: Lee Jung-sub, Song Ji-won

Cast: Park Min-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Lee Dong-gun

Episodes: 20

Release date: 31 May 2017

Synopsis: Noblewoman Chae-kyung (played by Park Min Young) marries the crown prince. When he becomes the king, she becomes known as Queen Dangyeong. However, after just a week of being in her new role, a conspiracy sees her being expelled from the palace.

About the show: The show was a hit, earning Park Min Young a nomination in the Excellence Award, Actress in a Mid-length Drama category at the 31st KBS Drama Awards. “The script for Queen for 7 Days was the thickest script I had ever received. I was able to understand the synopsis quickly and catch up with its emotional flow,” Soompi quoted her saying. Reflecting on the challenges of playing her character, she revealed that she felt like she hit rock bottom thousands of times.

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

Directed by: Park Joon-Hwa

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Park Min-young

Episodes: 16

Release date: 6 June, 2018

Synopsis: Arrogant and high-functioning Lee Young Joon (played by Park Seo Joon) is the vice chairman of a company. He relies heavily on his dedicated and capable secretary Kim Mi Soo (played by Park Min Young) to stay at the top of his game. Naturally, when the latter decides to quit after working with him for nine years, the former is left wondering why (hence the title). A series of hilarious instances follow as he tries to convince her to stay.

About the show: This Korean drama marked Park Min-young’s first time starring in a romantic comedy series. “Being on the set of a romantic-comedy series is really fun,” she told Korea Herald. “There aren’t any villains in the series. I first wondered how a plot could go on without villains. But all the characters are so lively with stories, making the series interesting.” It was a wild hit, with the actors being thrust into the spotlight and the show itself firmly establishing itself as a Hallyu stalwart. For her stellar performance, the actress bagged the K-Star Award, Actress title at the 6th APAN Star Awards and Best Actress of the Year award at the 14th Annual Soompi Awards. Her chic outfits in the series also had fans dub her a fashion icon.

Her Private Life

Directed by: Hong Jong-chan

Other stars: Kim Jae-wook, Park Min-young, One

Episodes: 16

Release Date: 10 April 2019

Synopsis: Talented art curator Sung Deok-mi (played by Park Min Young) moonlights as a fan of a K-pop idol. She juggles these two personas well until a series of unfortunate events see her working under a new boss — the arrogant and renowned Ryan Gold (played by Kim Jae Wook). The two get off on the wrong foot, eventually pretending to date until they fall in love.

About the show: Adapted from the 2007 novel Noona Paen Datkom by acclaimed South Korean writer Kim Sung-Yeon, the show quickly raked up the views. For her performance, Park Min-young bagged the Best Female Asian Star award at the 2019 StarHub Night of Stars. The actress revealed to Netflix, “Other than Secretary Kim, I’m also quite like Sung Deok-Mi.” Upon being asked in what way, she whispered, “In that, she’s a bit crazy.”

Forecasting Love And Weather

Directed by: Cha Young-hoon

Cast: Park Min-young, Song Kang, Yoon Park, Yura

Episodes: 16

Release date: 12 February, 2022

Synopsis: Newly-appointed director of the South Korean Meteorological Administration Jin Ha-kyung (played by Park Min-young) plays by the rules. Meanwhile, her subordinate Lee Shi-woo (played by Song Kang) — who has a knack for his job — likes going off book often. The two navigate the weather and their relationship.

About the show: While the show itself didn’t get as much traction as it was slated to, its unique premise really drew viewers. Reflecting on her experience, Park Min Young told Korea Times, “There weren’t a lot of references so I only had options like watching documentaries over and over. I also visited the agency to see how (the actual officials) talk and to observe their work environment. I had to practice a lot to spit out the jargon and difficult phrases naturally like they are everyday words.”

(Hero and featured image credit: @rachel_mypark/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Park Min Young married to Park Seo Joon?

Park min-young and Park Seo-joon are not married in real life. Their on-screen characters did, however, tie the knot in the popular romantic drama What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?

– What is the next drama with Park Min Young?

Park Min-young is set to star in Marry My Husband (2024). In it, her character is murdered by her husband and best friend, only to be sent back in time to start a new life.

– What dramas has Park Min Young been in?

Park Min-young has starred in What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Her Private Life, Healer, and

Forecasting Love And Weather, amongst other dramas.