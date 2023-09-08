An itinerary for Post Malone in Bangkok, based on his best songs

Going on the road for a world tour must be tiresome, so we drafted an itinerary for Post Malone in Bangkok for when he wants to sit back and have some fun before or after his concert.

American artist Post Malone is heading to Bangkok next week for his “If Y’All Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” world tour, and we couldn’t be more excited. The 28-year-old rapper and singer has gained much recognition worldwide, especially after his debut single, “White Iverson.” He has also released numerous hits like “Congratulations,” “Circles,” and “Rockstar.” If you were at Rolling Loud Thailand, you may even remember when Swae Lee sang “Sunflower,” a song he did with Post. Honestly, if the crowds went wild when Swae Lee sang it, imagine how that’s going to go at Post Malone’s Bangkok concert.

This is Post’s very first time in Thailand, so we’ve decided to make him an itinerary for what to do in Bangkok that’s more than just “Takin’ shots.” Check it out.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Instagram @postmalone]

An itinerary for Post Malone in Bangkok

Post Malone should start his day at Benjakitti Park so he can feel “better now”

Most of us know that morning walks, especially in nature, tend to brighten up your mood and creativity for the day. So why not have Post Malone start his morning in Bangkok at Benjakitti Park? Located in Asoke, this forest park is the perfect place to reset the mind and rebalance one’s energy. And with all that touring, that’s something he definitely needs.

Eat Jay Fai’s legendary crab omelette so he can “go flex” to his friends

One of Bangkok’s most famous street food vendors is Jay Fai, who not only received the Michelin One Star for several years on Thailand’s Michelin Guide but was also featured in Netflix’s Street Food. She is known for her iconic crab omelettes, which is precisely the dish Post needs to try. Yes, it’s an omelette, but this omelette is like no other. It’s crispy yet soft and full of big chunks of delicious fresh crab. Jay Fai’s crab omelette is legendary for a reason, and it is definitely something he won’t get back home when he returns and wants to “go flex.”

Think about his “sunflower” at the Everybody/Cries/Sometimes exhibition

We know our lovely Posty has his days, and so does everyone. That’s why he should visit the Everybody/Cries/Sometimes solo exhibition by Crybaby Molly at River City. Although this exhibition can get a bit emotional for some, it aims to prevent people from crying alone. And as we all have our issues, why not indulge in some art as one and heal ourselves together instead of fighting it all alone? The exhibition runs until 30 September.

Visit the flower market and buy flowers to say “congratulations”

For all the touring and hard work Post Malone has done this year, he might as well buy some flowers at the Pak Klong Talat flower market for that self-love. This flower market is the biggest in Bangkok and has a variety of flowers to choose from. Whether he desires tulips, snapdragons, roses, or even sunflowers, this market has it all. Not to mention, they’re super affordable. Despite this market being busier after midnight, it’s still pretty chill during the day.

Feel like a “rockstar” after getting a Thai massage at Health Land

Of course, as this is his first time coming to Thailand, Post Malone must try that classic Thai massage, and Health Land is the place. This wellness destination blends art and traditional Thai wellness science, giving guests a relaxing experience. With eight branches in Bangkok, Post can easily choose whichever is closest to him.

Go “psycho” at Khaosan Road

Although Khaosan Road is a hotspot for many foreigners, it’s a place no one should miss when visiting Bangkok. Yes, KS may have that reputation full of drunk people, but it’s still a vibe. Besides drinking, there’s also food and unique shops. Plus, Post will get to meet an array of personalities and it can be a fun place to party.

End the night like a true Thai at Saengchai before saying “goodbyes”

After a hectic night, the best way to end it is at Saengchai Pochana. Located between Thonglor and Phrom Phong BTS, Saengchai is iconic. It is the place many Thais go to after a night out as this Thai-Chinese seafood restaurant opens daily from 6 PM to 3 AM. We suggest their khao tom (rice porridge) for the throat and the soul. Pair that with some dishes like minced pork with chopped olives, stir-fried morning glory, and the Thai salted egg salad, and you’re good to go. Also, while he’s here, Post Malone should definitely try their tom moo kiem chai (a unique minced pork soup). It may look plain, but his taste buds will be shocked by all the flavours.