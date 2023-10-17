An itinerary for Rex Orange County in Bangkok, based on his best songs

Rex Orange County is in Bangkok for his first-ever concert in the Asian City of Angels. The last stop on his ‘Live in Asia’ 2023 tour, we have a few ideas for how he can end his trip to Bangkok with a bang.

The artist more famously known as Rex Orange County, English singer-songwriter Alexander James O’Connor is in Bangkok this week as part of his inaugural Asia tour. Known for his alternative indie-pop sounds and heartfelt lyrics, Thai fans have been eagerly anticipating his arrival, resulting in a completely sold-out show. Lucky for us, there will also be a limited edition pop-up shop at Warehouse 30 to celebrate the occasion, in case you can’t get your hands on a ticket anymore.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Rex Orange County/Facebook]

Rex Orange County shot to fame after being featured on Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Flower Boy’ album. He has since released three studio albums of his own, including ‘Who Cares?’ as his most recent release.

Dubbed by many as an artist for your “indie starter pack,” Rex Orange County is most commonly associated with easy listening “bedroom” music. Songs you may recognise from his repertoire include the dreamy-romantic Happiness, Sunflower, or Loving is Easy.

Now, Bangkok gets to sway, sing, and relate to O’Connor’s millennial angst in music form. Here’s an itinerary for Rex Orange County in Bangkok, based on some of his best songs.

In Bangkok, Rex Orange County could live out his Corduroy Dreams at Chatuchak

Corduroy Dreams is one of Rex Orange County’s biggest hits, and while it has nothing to do with actual corduroy and fashion (it’s a semi-love song), we think he’d enjoy looking for real corduroy items at Chatuchak Weekend Market as a cute play on words. Known for its many secondhand and thrift stores, we feel like the English artist would totally find something that would suit his style. He could even try to bargain for a better price, and if it doesn’t go his way, as the final lyrics say, “then maybe, maybe baby, I must let you go.”

We know he’d find Happiness at Never Not High

Never Not High is a dispensary located in the Old Town’s Soi Nana. Since it’s (still) legal in Thailand, we think Rex Orange County would enjoy some quality puffs, all the while admiring the colourful local art pieces on the walls. Afterwards, he could walk over to the infamous Yaowarat Road and hit any Chinese street food cravings his munchies beg of him. Now that’s Happiness.

Find out more at Never Not High.

Rex Orange County could find his Sunflower at Earth House

The beginning of Sunflower always gets us in our feels. Some say it was written for Rex Orange County’s girlfriend at the time, and is centred around his obsession and infatuation with her. Since Earth House opened in Bangkok, we too have been obsessed and infatuated with this beautiful farm-to-table bistro and wellness studio. Embracing all flowers and plants, we think the musician would really enjoy taking a moment to sit back and relax here. Who knows? Maybe he signs up for the sound healing or Kundalini yoga class and leaves feeling Amazing.

Find out more at Earth House.

Loving is Easy if he visits Charmgang for dinner

Charmgang is one of our favourite Thai restaurants to recommend to friends and family visiting Bangkok, and we think it would be a great way for Rex Orange County to get acquainted with Thailand’s multi-faceted Thai cuisine. He could take his Best Friend and get a bunch of sharing plates. Whilst the canapés change every season, Loving [Thai Food] is Easy at Charmgang. As much as we love the stop-motion style of the music video for this track, the Thai restaurant also makes for a great spot for Instagram-worthy content, too.

Find out more at Charmgang Curry Shop.

For drinks, Rex Orange County could check out Untitled, after his song called Untitled

What came first: the song or the bar? We’re not too sure, but we know Rex Orange County would have a grand time at Untitled bar in Thonglor. Disguised as a pawn shop, visitors can actually pawn real items for a discount on cocktails. Perhaps he could exchange his Television or whatever a Pluto Projector is.

Find out more at Untitled Thonglor.

To end his Asia tour, we suggest he grab a coffee at Arabica’s New House at Park Silom

To end his Asia tour, and to give him a final boost of his energy, we suggest Rex Orange County get his caffeine fix at Arabica. The Kyoto coffee chain made its debut in Thailand a few years ago, and has opened at various locations across the city since. Their New House is located within the snazzy Park Silom building, where the singer-songwriter could try one of Asia’s most beloved spots for quality roasts and brews. Once he leaves Bangkok, we’ll definitely listen to A Song About Being Sad.

Find out more at Arabica Thailand.

Rex Orange County will be performing live at Bangkok’s Moonstar Studio on 21 October 2023. Tickets are priced from THB 2200, and are sold out on the official website. The Rex Orange County pop-up store will also be open on 21 October only, located at Carnival, Warehouse 30.