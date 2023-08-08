Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dead at 57

Actress Sandra Bullock’s partner of many years, photographer Bryan Randall, has died from ALS at the age of 57.

Sandra Bullock, 59, is an actress best known for her movies The Proposal, Miss Congeniality, Speed, Birdbox and many other infamous classics. She won an Oscar award in 2010 for the movie The Blind Side.

Bryan Randall was formerly a model before he became a photographer; they met in 2015 when Randall took pictures for Bullock’s son Louis’ birthday party. Their relationship went public at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding in 2015. Randall has one child, while Bullock has two children, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015.

Randall’s family announced via statement that on August 5 2023, Bryan Randall has passed away after a battle with medical disease ALS. He had been diagnosed with ALS three years ago and had been battling the condition all through the three years. He was 57 when he passed. His family confirmed his death and, in their statement, thanked doctors who helped them with understanding his illness. Randall had decided to keep his illness private, and it was not known that he was struggling with ALS until his family released this statement.

ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as motor neurone disease or Lou Gehrig’s disease, it is a progressive disease with no cure. ALS results in a progressive loss of control in muscles.

His family asks for privacy in order to grieve. At the time of this article, Sandra Bullock has not commented on his tragic passing.

[Hero and featured image credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP]