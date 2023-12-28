Song Kang’s net worth: Here’s what contributes to the My Demon star’s fortune

With hit K-dramas and brand endorsements, Song Kang boasts an impressive net worth. Know all about Song Kang and how he makes his fortune.

One of the most successful actors in the Korean entertainment world, Song Kang is a success story to tell. The K-drama sensation is not just capturing widespread attention for playing the suave Jeong Gu-won in My Demon but also for his ever-growing net worth. Curious to know how the superstar spends his fortune and what some of the most expensive things he owns are? Here’s a look.

Dubbed ‘son of Netflix’ by fans for his leading roles in multiple Netflix original K-dramas, such as Sweet Home (2020) and Nevertheless (2021), actor Song Kang has been consistent in delivering some of the most successful Korean movies and TV shows in the last few years. These include hit titles like Love Alarm (2019–21), When the Devil Calls Your Name (2019), Navillera (2021), Forecasting Love and Weather (2022) and My Demon (2023).

All the details about Song Kang: Net worth, career and other earnings

Song Kang’s net worth

As of 2023, Song’s net worth stands at around USD 5 million, according to multiple Korean media sources.

While it is difficult to quote an exact figure, it goes without saying that Song, who has had an array of leading roles to his credit over the years, earns quite handsomely from his active acting projects, ads and luxury brand endorsements.

Career and filmography

Actor, host, model and entertainer, Song made his acting debut in 2017 with the tvN drama series The Liar and His Lover. Following this, he appeared in the family drama, Man in the Kitchen. The same year, he also featured in music videos for South Korean duo group The Ade’s song “Sweet Summer Night” as well as K-pop singer Suran’s song “Love Story”.

The actor’s variety show endeavours include the SBS music programme Inkigayo, which Song hosted from February to October 2018 along with Seventeen’s Mingyu and DIA’s Jung Chae-yeon. He was also seen as a cast member on Village Survival, the Eight. Both shows earned Song the Rookie Award at the 2018 SBS Entertainment Awards.

Song made his big screen debut with the fantasy film Beautiful Vampire, co-starring model Jung Yeon-joo, in October 2018. The film enjoyed a special premiere at the 2018 Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in the category of Korean Fantastic: Features and grossed over USD 258 million at the box office, according to the Korean Film Council. However, it was only after the 2019 hit Netflix series Love Alarm that Song Kang became a household name in Korea.

During the audition for the K-drama, Song outperformed 900 other people to play the leading role of the popular high school student Sun Oh. Additionally, the drama’s director, Lee Eung-bok, impressed by Song’s exceptional performance urged him to audition for the horror thriller Sweet Home.

In 2020, Song signed Sweet Home — Netflix’s most expensive K-drama production to date. While his role as the suicidal high school boy Cha Hyun-soo put a lot of pressure on him, the success of the K-drama put Song in the international limelight. Adapted from the Korean webtoon of the same name written by Kim Carnby and illustrated by Hwang Young-chan, Sweet Home was viewed by over 22 million subscribers worldwide in the first four weeks of its release, reported Variety. The apocalyptic horror drama appeared in the Netflix top 10 in more than 70 countries and earned Song a nomination for Best New Actor Television at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.

The year 2021 marked the return of Love Alarm, with Song Kang reprising his lead role in the second season of the romantic Korean drama. The actor also showcased his versatility as a ballet dancer in the tvN series Navillera. While Love Alarm season 2 entered the top 10 of daily popular content on the Netflix platform in 56 countries after its release, the final episode of Navillera recorded average nationwide ratings of 3.679 per cent, according to Nielsen Korea.

Song further showcased his talent in the JTBC romance K-dramas Nevertheless (2021) and Forecasting Love and Weather (2022).

In 2023, the South Korean actor is riding high with the success of the Netflix supernatural fantasy K-drama My Demon. The show is seen winning the hearts of audiences and critics alike, with its captivating love tale between Demon Jeong Gu-won (played by Song) and a mortal chaebol Do Do-hee (played by Kim Yoo-jung).

Song Kang will be seen reprising his role of Cha Hyun-soo in the final season of Sweet Home, which is set to premiere in the summer of 2024.

Luxury brand endorsements

Besides the entertainment, the My Demon fame actor has made a mark in the fashion and beauty industries.

Song Kang is the face of multiple high-end brands, including the French luxury brand Cartier, the Philippines clothing brand Penshoppe and the Korean skin-care brand Deoproce.

In 2020, Song was selected as a brand ambassador for South Korean cosmetics brand Banila Co. Meanwhile, he has been the global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion label Prada since 2021. As the face of the brand, Song attended its September 2023 event Prada Mode Seoul along with celebrities Lee Jaeuk and Woohee Chun.

In 2022, Song became the brand ambassador for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics in the Asia-Pacific region. As its face, the actor models for the brand’s hydrating Intensive Serum Foundation and features in its campaigns that are focused on gender-less makeup essentials.

With over 18.6 million followers, Song is also one of the most popular Korean celebrities on Instagram. The Love Alarm actor, who often shares his magazine cover shoots and sponsored ad posts on social media, reportedly earns around USD 10,000 to USD 100,000 per post on Instagram.

Expensive things owned by Song Kang: Cars, bags and more

While Song Kang believes in keeping his personal life under wraps, according to K-media, the actor loves spending his wealth on luxury cars.

After the success of his dramas Sweet Home and Nevertheless, Song reportedly bought a USD 192,809 Mercedes-Benz G-Class — the longest-running model in the SUV lineup of Mercedes-Benz.

He is also often seen sporting various high-end fashion pieces from luxury brands, including a USD 2,535 Prada Brique Re-nylon and Saffiano leather bag, a USD 4,200 Prada Double-Breasted Wool Jacket and a USD 1,137 Valentino Men’s Tweed Fringe Button Jacket.

Personal life

Born on 23 April 1994, Song was a studious kid and wanted to become an architect during his childhood days in Suwon, Gyeonggi, South Korea. However, he soon became enamoured by the entertainment industry. This eventually led Song to pursue his studies in the Department of Film Arts at Seoul’s Konkuk University and finally join acting in 2017.

The Nevertheless actor will be joining the mandatory South Korean military services in the first half of 2024. Sharing his thoughts about his upcoming enlistment during the Sweet Home season 2 press conference, Song said, “It is my natural duty, so once I finish up promotion schedules for ‘Sweet Home 2’, I will fulfill my [mandatory] duties and return in good health.”

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Song Kang/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What does Song Kang do for a living?

Song Kang is a popular South Korean actor.

– Who is known as the ‘son of Netflix’?

Song Kang is renowned as the ‘son of Netflix’ because most of his acting endeavours have been for Netflix.

– What dramas has Song Kang acted in?

Some of the most famous K-dramas featuring Song Kang are Love Alarm, Sweet Home, When the Devil Calls Your Name, Navillera, Nevertheless, Forecasting Love and Weather and My Demon.

– What is Song Kang’s favourite food?

One of Song Kang’s favourite foods is Tonkatsu, a Japanese dish consisting of a breaded and deep-fried pork cutlet.

– Who is the richest Korean actor?

Some of the richest Korean actors are Kim Soo-hyun, Ji Chang-wook, Song Joong-ki, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Min-ho, Song Kang, Hwang Sun-oh, Song Hye-kyo, Son Ye-jin, Bae Suzy, Hyun Bin and Lee Seung-gi.