Sunkist announces PP Krit as their Thailand pistachio milk brand presenter

Finding an excellent plant-based milk with many health benefits can be challenging, but not with Sunkist. Even the famous Thai celeb PP Krit, or shall we say PP Kist loves it.

As society has increasingly shifted its focus to health and wellness, there is a growing popularity for plant-based foods, including milk. With that, one that has caught our eye is Sunkist by Heritage Group, a recognised global brand known for its pistachio milk. Made from high-quality pistachios straight from California, United States, Sunkist’s milk is not only produced with superior quality but is also nutritious.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Sunkist TH]

The Heritage Group Executive, Miss Vasatorn Phonphaisan, has brought Sunkist to Thailand with the famous Thai celeb PP-Krit Amnuaydechkorn as their pistachio milk presenter. According to PP, the newer generation puts a lot of emphasis on health, including himself, so he agreed to be the official representative. The Thai star aims to raise awareness of the numerous benefits of pistachio milk. These benefits include high potassium, vitamin E, calcium, fibre, low calories, being gluten-free, and more.

Sunkist’s pistachio milk comes in five flavours: Unsweetened, Original, Chocolate, Thai tea and Banana Puree. “I always carry the unsweetened version, but my favourite is the original. I love Sunkist because it’s good for you and super low in calories. Plus, you can make so many things with it,” says PP.

Sunkist products are available at leading stores nationwide and online, including LINE Official: @Heritagethailand, Shopee: Heritage Official, Lazada, and JD Central: Heritage. For further information, please visit Sunkist’s Facebook here or contact 02 813 0954 5.